AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Hurricane Kay brings tropical moisture to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the Valley today. Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to about 103 degrees this afternoon. That’s about average for Phoenix this time of year, but it’s much cooler than we’ve been recently. It will also be much more humid today thanks to tropical moisture beginning to stream into Arizona from the south.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Cooler weather for Thursday, but what about Hurricane Kay?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We have a #FIRSTALERT in place for extreme heat this Wednesday. The Excessive Heat Warning remains in place across the Valley through 8 p.m. tonight. We also have another day of high ozone. We’ve already started to feel a push of tropical moisture out ahead of Hurricane “Kay” churning south of Cabo. Tonight, expect lots of high clouds with lows in the mid 80′s. For Thursday, expect mostly cloudy skies and feeling pretty muggy out there with highs still in the triple digits, around 103. On Friday, expect cooler conditions, cloudy, and a chance of rain in the evening hours if we get a break in the cloud cover during the day.
fox10phoenix.com
A look at how Phoenix's 'Cool Pavement' program is doing to cool down heat islands
PHOENIX - From a neighborhood in south Phoenix a year ago to another one in north Phoenix in 2020, the city’s "Cool Pavement" program is rolling along. "We have close to 5,000 miles of city streets. Of those, about 4,000 of those miles are neighborhoods, so residential streets. Our cool pavement program is focused on those residential streets," says Kini Knudson, director of street transportation.
Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecast
Farmer's Almanac has released a free, detailed long-range weather forecast for September and October 2022 for Phoenix. With back-to-school season in full effect, it might help to know what mother nature has in store for us.
AZFamily
This active monsoon season: good or bad for Arizona? It’s a little of both
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has seen a lot of monsoon activity this season across the entire state. So is that good or bad? It turns out it’s a little of both. It’s been a dramatic monsoon season, and it’s not over. “The rainfall has definitely helped the drought,” said Marvin Percha, with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
Progressive Rail Roading
Valley Metro light-rail extension project reaches halfway mark
Valley Metro's South Central Extension/Downtown Hub light-rail project in Phoenix is now 50% complete. More than 1.5 million of hours of work have been put into the project so far, with track installation and station construction continuing throughout the corridor, Valley Metro officials said in a press release. Nearly 13 miles of waterline has been installed, along with 5,000 feet of track and 13 pieces of special trackwork.
AZFamily
Remodeled kitchen is finally finished for Phoenix homeowner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Andre Whitehead says if you look around her kitchen, it feels like it needs a little makeover. “So this is our kitchen. As you can see the cupboards are a little outdated,” Andre said as she showed On Your Side around. “The home is like 22 years old, so yeah, it’s time to upgrade.” Andre says she’s interested in not only replacing her dark cabinets, but also upgrading her kitchen island by putting in granite. So, she got online and found a licensed remodeling company that caught her eye. “I came across a company called Granite Transformations.”
kyma.com
Arizona dust storm comes through Maricopa County
(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In Arizona, a massive dust storm swept through Maricopa County Friday evening. It happened after storms began to pop up earlier in the day. As the storms build, they can completely block out the sun - making it nearly impossible to see. They’re described as some of...
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs
Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
fox10phoenix.com
Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky
PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
AZFamily
Doctor dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A doctor has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. Deputies say 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?
It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
golfcourseindustry.com
Phoenix Country Club set to establish master plan
Andy Staples, owner and principal architect of Staples Golf Design, is set to begin work on a strategic plan to upgrade Phoenix Country Club. Originally built in 1899, then moved to its current location in 1921, the Arizona club boasts an extensive tournament history, and a celebrated golf course designed by Harry Collis of Chicago.
KTAR.com
Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
AZFamily
Good Morning Arizona
Scott planned a surprise living funeral for her husband in honor of his 50th birthday. Jaime’s Local Love: Get Juiced Organic Juice Bar. When mandates forced long-time fitness trainer and competitive bodybuilder Will Tucker to close his fitness studio doors, he obtained all necessary permits to begin selling fresh pressed juice at local farmer’s markets.
azdot.gov
I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Reaches Major Milestone
A significant milestone has been reached toward improving Interstate 10 south of the metro-Phoenix area, known as the Wild Horse Pass Corridor. The Arizona Department of Transportation has published the draft study recommendations for the I-10 improvements between the Loop 202 Freeway (Santan/South Mountain) and State Route 387. It’s an important milestone in improving the 26-mile stretch of I-10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande.
Just before 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies received a call for service for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain in Cave Creek.
Phoenix New Times
Fall Means Event Season in Metro Phoenix. Here are 12 Fall Food Festivals to Dine For
September 16-25 If you put cloves of garlic in every dish and have an infatuation for this staple ingredient, then the ninth annual Queen Creek Olive Mill Garlic Fest is for you. The festival includes organically grown garlic, a garlic shop and gourmet vendor alley, and live cooking demos. This year, the Olive Mill will host an inaugural Tavolo Dinner: The Celebration of Garlic, a five-course feast with authentic Italian recipes.
AZFamily
Woman seriously hurt after being hit by car that sped off in central Phoenix
