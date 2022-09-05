ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest, VA

wfxrtv.com

Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke

Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We're told several streets in the area are closed.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Olympic gold medalist visits Virginia's Blue Ridge

ROANOKE, Va. – An Olympics legend was in Roanoke and joined Virginia's Blue Ridge for their annual meeting. Three-time Olympic gold medal cyclist Kristin Armstrong met with cyclists from team Twenty24 on Thursday. Virginia's Blue Ridge invested in team Twenty24 and helped them launch their "Road to Paris
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

'He would give the shirt off his back:' Family of murdered Appomattox Co. man speaks out

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The family of the Appomattox County man murdered Monday is speaking out in the wake of his death on Monday. Campbell County law enforcement responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road on the morning of Sept. 5 after a passerby reported an unconscious man. Deputies said they found a man dead behind the wheel upon arrival, reporting it a homicide.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Martinsville Speedway celebrates 75th Anniversary with an evening filled with activities for fans

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway is throwing a big celebration to say thank you to fans in honor of its 75th Anniversary. On Sept. 7, you can head to the track for a night full of fun. There will be free Martinsville Hot Dogs, cold beverages, birthday cake, live music, photo moments with the 75th-anniversary logo and Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

85K in damage after residential Roanoke fire

On Sunday, September 4, Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Shenandoah Ave NW for reports of a fire shortly after midnight. Arriving units found smoke and flames showing from a residential structure. The fire was extinguished by responding personnel, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly discarded smoking materials, with damages to the home and its contents estimated to be $85,000.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Horizon Behavioral Health opens women's recovery center in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Horizon Behavioral Health announced the opening of a women's recovery residence in Bedford. The program was recently relocated from Lynchburg. According to a release, the program will provide "supportive, stable housing and residential treatment for women with co-occurring mental illness and substance use disorders."
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Southside prepares for 2022 Blue Ridge Rock Festival

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is making its return to Southside, but this year, the event will be held at the Virginia International Raceway. 10 News got a tour Tuesday, as crews continue to set up stages, campsites, food stations, and general stores.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Murder Mystery event at Olde Salem Brewing Company

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jump into Mystery is inviting all of you detectives out there to bring your skills and be ready to mingle and meet new friends this Saturday at Olde Salem Brewing Company in downtown Roanoke. Entry is $35 and you are able to bring your own food
SALEM, VA

