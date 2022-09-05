Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Related
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Man who was once homeless is now thriving, working for organization that rescued him
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man is hoping his testimony of turning his life around from homelessness will inspire others struggling in life to never stop fighting for better circumstances. Now, he is giving back to the very organization that rescued him from hitting rock bottom. Joshua Haley, 42,...
wfxrtv.com
Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke
Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
WSLS
Local universities participate in Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program is back, with more partners than ever this year, including two in our area, according to a Food Lion press release. This year, Food Lion said they have over 33 colleges and universities working together to tackle...
WSLS
City of Roanoke E-911 center survey opens, officials ask for community input to improve services
ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is looking for community input in its E-911 center survey. City officials said that the survey is an effort to determine the effectiveness of E-911 services provided to citizens. People that have received Roanoke’s E-911 center services are being strongly encouraged to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Olympic gold medalist visits Virginia’s Blue Ridge
ROANOKE, Va. – An Olympics legend was in Roanoke and joined Virginia’s Blue Ridge for their annual meeting. Three-time Olympic gold medal cyclist Kristin Armstrong met with cyclists from team Twenty24 on Thursday. Virginia’s Blue Ridge invested in team Twenty24 and helped them launch their “Road to Paris...
WSLS
No injuries after Danville high school security officer knocked down, exposing gun
DANVILLE, Va. – An incident at George Washington High School Tuesday has left rumors swirling on social media. According to a Facebook post, a fight broke out during lunch when the director of safety and security was knocked down, exposing his gun. The post says a security officer quickly...
WSET
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital shifts to 'yellow-level:' visitation status
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital will update its visitation status to yellow effective Wednesday at 9 a.m. CFMH has been at red-level visitation since August 31. The hospital said this decision was made to protect patients, visitors, and staff. A less restrictive level allows visitors...
WSLS
Bedford takes major step in building new police station, moving out of ‘crammed’ headquarters
BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford officers will have new workspaces soon. According to Bedford Police Chief Ronnie Lewis, the department is crammed into its current headquarters. “We’ve definitely outgrown this building,” said Lewis. A Bedford officer gave 10 News a tour on Wednesday, taking us into the basement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
'He would give the shirt off his back:' Family of murdered Appomattox Co. man speaks out
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The family of the Appomattox County man murdered Monday is speaking out in the wake of his death on Monday. Campbell County law enforcement responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road on the morning of Sept. 5 after a passerby reported an unconscious man. Deputies said they found a man dead behind the wheel upon arrival, reporting it a homicide.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City emergency crews responding to morning fire
Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are currently on the scene of a working fire on the 1500 block of Wise Ave SE. No word on possible injuries.
WSLS
Martinsville Speedway celebrates 75th Anniversary with an evening filled with activities for fans
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway is throwing a big celebration to say thank you to fans in honor of its 75th Anniversary. On Sept. 7, you can head to the track for a night full of fun. There will be free Martinsville Hot Dogs, cold beverages, birthday cake, live music, photo moments with the 75th-anniversary logo and Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock.
WDBJ7.com
Local “Book Lady” helps Danville inmates through Second Chance Book Club
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local Danville woman is using her passion for reading to help incarcerated women. Jennifer Williams, also known as the “book lady” by those in the area, is sharing her love for books with incarcerated women at the Danville City Jail. Williams began Second...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Roanoke’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area ends sooner than anticipated
ROANOKE, Va. – The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, DORA, has ended, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc. The area began on June 10, and since then, the Downtown area has seen increased foot traffic as well as a wide variety of positive feedback. Downtown officials had originally planned to keep...
wfirnews.com
85K in damage after residential Roanoke fire
On Sunday, September 4, Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Shenandoah Ave NW for reports of a fire shortly after midnight. Arriving units found smoke and flames showing from a residential structure. The fire was extinguished by responding personnel, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly discarded smoking materials, with damages to the home and its contents estimated to be $85,000.
Augusta Free Press
All aboard: Staunton’s Virginia Scenic Railway offers sightseeing tours by train
The only scenic railroad route in Virginia launched Aug. 4 in Staunton and is sold out through Thanksgiving. The Virginia Scenic Railway is offered through the Buckingham Branch Railroad, which has rights to use tracks in the Shenandoah Valley. Tickets were sold out within a week of the railway’s launch.
WSLS
Horizon Behavioral Health opens women’s recovery center in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. – Horizon Behavioral Health announced the opening of a women’s recovery residence in Bedford. The program was recently relocated from Lynchburg. According to a release, the program will provide “supportive, stable housing and residential treatment for women with co-occurring mental illness and substance use disorders.”
WSLS
Shawn Tolbert facing multiple charges in several Southwest Virginia areas
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – After a man was spotted several times on the run from the police, he was taken into custody, and now, he’s facing multiple charges in Southwest Virginia. Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days....
WSLS
Southside prepares for 2022 Blue Ridge Rock Festival
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is making its return to Southside, but this year, the event will be held at the Virginia International Raceway. 10 News got a tour Tuesday, as crews continue to set up stages, campsites, food stations, and general stores. Campers will...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Murder Mystery event at Olde Salem Brewing Company
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jump into Mystery is inviting all of you detectives out there to bring your skills and be ready to mingle and meet new friends this Saturday at Olde Salem Brewing Company in downtown Roanoke. Entry is $35 and you are able to bring your own food...
WSLS
See something, say something: Anonymous tip lines successful in stopping possible school threats, attackers
ROANOKE, Va. – School districts around the country are working to beef up security measures. “Anytime a tragedy happens, like Uvalde, Texas, everybody wants to do something, and gadgets are not going to help us,” said Chris Perkins, Roanoke City Public Schools’ Chief Operations Officer. This school...
Comments / 0