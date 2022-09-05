ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Crash on Venetian Drive and Pershing Avenue in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department reported that at least one person suffered fatal injuries and several other parties were injured after a car accident on Pershing Avenue on September 4, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. near Venetian Drive, according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal...
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
Stockton, CA
Accidents
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Construction worker killed on I-5 Wednesday night

One construction worker was killed and another critically injured in a collision on northbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road. The collision occurred around 6:30 pm. The construction workers were setting up cones when a minivan struck the workers and their work truck. The minivan suffered significant damage to the front end.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay City#Traffic Accident#Bcn
KCRA.com

Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying

DUBLIN, Calif. — The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff's deputy — the suspect in a bizarre double-slaying in which a husband and wife were shot early Wednesday morning in their home — ended abruptly nearly 12 hours later with a phone call. Devin Williams Jr.,...
DUBLIN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRON4 News

Crash blocks two southbound I-880 lanes in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Two lanes on Interstate-880 southbound were blocked by a crash in Fremont Monday afternoon, according to a 511 alert. The location of the crash is north of Fremont Boulevard on I-880. The two right lanes were blocked. There were also injuries reported in the crash, but authorities have not specified how […]
FREMONT, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Accident on I-5 and Country Club Boulevard in Stockton

An early morning crash on Country Club Boulevard in Stockton left at least one party with fatal injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported. The incident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the on-ramp to southbound I-5 from Country Club Boulevard and involved one vehicle. Details on the Fatal Crash on...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Collision Fatality on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County

On September 5, 2022, a fatal head-on collision took place on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m. and involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2008 Mazda3. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Body, submerged vehicle found in Calaveras River in Stockton

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after the body of a man was pulled from the Calaveras River in Stockton on Labor Day. The Stockton Police Department says the body was discovered in the water near Pershing Avenue a little after 1 p.m. Monday. A submerged car was also found nearby. Police are now looking into whether the two discoveries are related. The identity of the man found dead has not been released. 
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy