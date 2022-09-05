Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash on Venetian Drive and Pershing Avenue in Stockton
The Stockton Police Department reported that at least one person suffered fatal injuries and several other parties were injured after a car accident on Pershing Avenue on September 4, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. near Venetian Drive, according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal...
Man reportedly beheaded woman at Bay Area residence
The suspect has since been arrested.
Shooting at Bay Area Kaiser leaves guard in critical condition
The suspect is still at large.
51-Year-Old Stockton Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Turlock (Turlock, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Turlock. The officials stated that a 2011 Honda was traveling westbound on [..]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Construction worker killed on I-5 Wednesday night
One construction worker was killed and another critically injured in a collision on northbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road. The collision occurred around 6:30 pm. The construction workers were setting up cones when a minivan struck the workers and their work truck. The minivan suffered significant damage to the front end.
Bay Area man arrested after reportedly driving drunk onto the iconic ‘Lost Boys bridge’
The passenger, who was on a date with the driver, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
KCRA.com
Two-vehicle crash kills 1 highway worker, injures another on I-5 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One highway worker died and another is critically injured after they were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division. The two workers, a man and a woman, were setting up cones along northbound I-5...
Northern California deputy arrested in Coalinga area after double murder in Dublin
A Bay Area sheriff's deputy was arrested in the Coalinga area Wednesday morning after allegedly killing two people in the city of Dublin hours earlier.
L.A. Weekly
Jonathan Woodbridge Dies after Motorcycle Crash on Corral Hollow Road [Tracy, CA]
Traffic Accident on Tennis Lane Resulted in Fatality. The accident occurred on August 13th, at around 12:52 p.m. at the intersection of Corral Hollow Road and Tennis Lane. According to California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle and a vehicle collided at a junction. First responders arrived at the scene and found...
KCRA.com
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying
DUBLIN, Calif. — The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff's deputy — the suspect in a bizarre double-slaying in which a husband and wife were shot early Wednesday morning in their home — ended abruptly nearly 12 hours later with a phone call. Devin Williams Jr.,...
Authorities ID couple allegedly killed by sheriff's deputy from Stockton
DUBLIN, Calif. — The husband and wife allegedly killed by a sheriff’s deputy in Northern California were a retired civil engineer and a nurse, their relatives and former co-workers said Thursday. Benison Tran, 57, and his wife, Maria Tran, 42, were fatally shot inside their Dublin home Wednesday....
The sandwiches at much-hyped Bay Area restaurant Ok’s Deli sold out for 9 months straight
"When those forces come together, it makes the sandwich amazing."
Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy arrested for double homicide after surrendering in Central CA: police
Police say 24-year-old Devin Williams, Jr., an Alameda County sheriff's deputy, called authorities and was taken into custody near Coalinga after surrendering.
40-Year-Old-Woman Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
According to the Oakland Police Department, a fatal crash occurred in Oakland on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened in the 1900 block of Dennison Street at around 12:12 p.m.
Crash blocks two southbound I-880 lanes in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Two lanes on Interstate-880 southbound were blocked by a crash in Fremont Monday afternoon, according to a 511 alert. The location of the crash is north of Fremont Boulevard on I-880. The two right lanes were blocked. There were also injuries reported in the crash, but authorities have not specified how […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Accident on I-5 and Country Club Boulevard in Stockton
An early morning crash on Country Club Boulevard in Stockton left at least one party with fatal injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported. The incident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the on-ramp to southbound I-5 from Country Club Boulevard and involved one vehicle. Details on the Fatal Crash on...
1 Dead, Several Others Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Stockton (Stockton, CA)
The Stockton Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one and injured others. The crash happened near Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive [..]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Fatality on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County
On September 5, 2022, a fatal head-on collision took place on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m. and involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2008 Mazda3. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision...
Body, submerged vehicle found in Calaveras River in Stockton
STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after the body of a man was pulled from the Calaveras River in Stockton on Labor Day. The Stockton Police Department says the body was discovered in the water near Pershing Avenue a little after 1 p.m. Monday. A submerged car was also found nearby. Police are now looking into whether the two discoveries are related. The identity of the man found dead has not been released.
