Let Art Of Coffee host your next event or party.

Art of Coffee La Marque TX Looking to host an event but don’t know where?

Did you know Art Of Coffee in La Marque can fit up to 50 guests comfortably?

The outdoor area can fit an extra 20 people comfortably.

You can rent the space and bring in your own food and drinks OR make it a package and have an open coffee bar!

Rent the entire space for your next

• baby shower

• wedding showers

• birthday parties

• retirement parties

Message us today for details!

About Art Of Coffee



Art of coffee is your local family-owned full-service coffee shop.

We pride ourselves on being the local go-to for the best coffee shop and atmosphere in the Bay Area.

We have three locations, Clear Lake, Kemah, and La Marque.

Kemah was our original location that originated from our love of coffee and art.

Art Of Coffee showcases local artists and their unique talents which can be purchased. Come try your favorite coffee at your local neighborhood coffee shop, today!

ADDRESS

609 Bradford Ave Kemah, TX 77565

281-532-6371

1849 El Dorado Blvd Houston, TX 77062

832-224-9117

405 Laurel St La Marque, TX 77568

409-229-7105