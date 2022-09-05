ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Marque, TX

Let Art Of Coffee host your next event or party.

Bay Area Entertainer
 3 days ago

Art of Coffee

This place is so amazing...

Art of Coffee La Marque TX Looking to host an event but don’t know where?
Did you know Art Of Coffee in La Marque can fit up to 50 guests comfortably?
The outdoor area can fit an extra 20 people comfortably.
You can rent the space and bring in your own food and drinks OR make it a package and have an open coffee bar!

Rent the entire space for your next

• baby shower
• wedding showers
• birthday parties
• retirement parties

Message us today for details!

Art of Coffee

About Art Of Coffee


Art of coffee is your local family-owned full-service coffee shop.

We pride ourselves on being the local go-to for the best coffee shop and atmosphere in the Bay Area.

Art of Coffee

We have three locations, Clear Lake, Kemah, and La Marque.

Kemah was our original location that originated from our love of coffee and art. 

Art Of Coffee showcases local artists and their unique talents which can be purchased. Come try your favorite coffee at your local neighborhood coffee shop, today! 

ADDRESS
609 Bradford Ave Kemah, TX 77565

281-532-6371

1849 El Dorado Blvd Houston, TX 77062

Art of Coffee

832-224-9117

405 Laurel St La Marque, TX 77568

409-229-7105

Bay Area Entertainer

Save the date La Marque Bayou Fest - OCTOBER 15, 2022

Bayou Fest is brought to you by the City of La Marque and Texas City - La Marque Chamber of Commerce. “COWBOY” JONES CHILDREN’S FISHING TOURNAMENT. Join Rusty Hook Fishing Club for the annual kids’ fishing tournament! The first 200 children 12 years old and younger to register will receive a free t-shirt and lunch. Participants must provide a rod and rod and reel, but Boyd’s One Stop will provide the bait. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Kids can fish from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with parent or guardian supervision. For ten categories of fish, kids can win a new rod and reel plus a new tackle box provided by La Marque Lions Club. Alex’s A/C provides goody bags stuffed with goodies from several Texas City – La Marque Chamber members.
LA MARQUE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lighthouse Shopping Center to open this fall on FM 2920

This fall, Lighthouse Shopping Center will be opening at the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road in Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Lighthouse Shopping Center is under construction in the Spring area. Located near the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road, construction on the center began in January, according to developer VM+Partners’ Facebook page. The center is slated to open this fall, and possible tenants include a coffee shop, a beauty salon and a deli. 805-705-8925. www.facebook.com/vmenallc.
SPRING, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Leroy Leflore Wins the 2022 McGivney Award...

His oil painting "Late Afternoon Pleasure Pier" won the 2022 McGivney Award at the Galveston Art League's Fall Juried Show. Come see this award winner plus over 100 other works of art, including award-winning works on paper, 3-D, photography, multi-media, and digital photography Friday-Sunday noon-6 through September 23rd.
GALVESTON, TX
Black Enterprise

How a Houston Elementary School Teacher Turned a Catering Side Hustle into a Comfort Food Goldmine

Patrice Farooq, owner of the popular Cupcake Kitchen Houston bakery and soul food restaurant, knows a thing or two about numbers, Southern cooking, and resilience. The former teacher spent 15 years of her professional career teaching science and math to elementary school students in the Houston Independent School District (HISD) before taking a catering side hustle to innovative new heights in Houston’s Historic Third Ward!
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Code Red at SPCA of Brazoria County

Even after an amazing weekend at the Mega Houston Adoption Event, SPCA of Brazoria County is at critical capacity! They are having to double dogs up to make space for all the animals that are coming in! They had 21 animals come in today alone! They need the community to help! How can you help?
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
KHOU

City of Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect

HOUSTON — A crackdown on bars and nightclubs that play loud music will begin on Tuesday as Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect. The revised noise ordinance was approved by City Council back in May after numerous complaints from residents across the area that live near those types of businesses.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Weeknight road closures for downtown area, League City begin

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The holiday weekend is over and it’s back to work on Houston area roads with two nightly closures taking place in downtown and around I-45 Gulf. Starting Tuesday night at 9 p.m., the I-10 eastbound connector ramp to I-45 will be closed. Drivers will continue traveling east toward Hardy/Mckee St. exit, and then U-turn. After entering through the next available ramp, drivers can take the westbound connector ramp to I-45. This closure will last until 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning and then repeat from Wednesday to Thursday during the same time frame.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Panr

24339 Bella Carolina Ct

The Drake II is an inviting 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This plan has a spacious living area with views into the kitchen and dining area. The master suite is downstairs and has a spacious bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs has another living area, or flex space, and the remaining 3 bedrooms. With over 2000 sq ft of living area, this is one of our most popular two-story plans. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED!
KATY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

