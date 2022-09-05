ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Stimulus Update: Why the U.S. Is One of the Worst Developed Countries to Raise a Child In

By Dana George
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfcPs_0hilcnMc00

Image source: Getty Images

Granted, hopes for the renewal of the expanded Child Tax Credit are not dead. Whether it's President Biden's version, Sen. Mitt Romney's version, a compromise of the two, or nothing at all -- it's still very much up in the air. Chances are, we'll have to wait until after the midterm elections to see.

In the meantime, it's interesting to note how other industrialized countries use tax dollars to ensure that children have their basic material needs met.

What research reveals

Last year, six months' worth of expanded Child Tax Credit payments lifted an estimated 3.7 million American children out of poverty. Families had more money in the bank to provide for their children's basic needs. But on Jan. 1, 2022, those families were once again left to their own devices as Republicans in Congress refused to extend monthly Child Tax Credit payments.

According to a new study from Columbia University, the monthly child poverty rate jumped from 12.1% in Dec. 2021 to 17% in Jan. 2022 when Child Tax Credit payments ended. The study shows that all those children living in poverty before the expanded Child Tax Credit slipped right back in.

Taking care of the kids

And it's not just the lack of Child Tax Credit payments impacting families. It's downright expensive to raise a child in the U.S. , made worse by the lack of paid parental leave and the high cost of daycare. Plus, the U.S. is the only industrialized country without universal healthcare.

Compared to other nations, the U.S. does not come close to providing for children like other countries do. For example, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Elizabeth Davis and Aaron Sojourner for the Hamilton Project, the annual public spending per child on early childhood care in the U.S. is $500. In contrast:

  • Norway spends over $29,000 per child
  • Finland invests over $23,000 per child
  • Germany pays over $18,000 per child
  • Even Chile -- a relatively poor country -- spends more than $8,000 per child on early childhood care

Elevating families

What other countries show is that it's possible to prioritize families. As the federal budget is debated, supporting children can become a priority. Here's a sample of what other countries do. Keep in mind that this is only part of what these countries provide.

Canada

Parental leave in Canada can stretch to 78 weeks after giving birth or adopting. In addition, families receive $569 per month for each eligible child under the age of 6 and $480 per month for kids aged 6 to 17.

Denmark

Danish families receive $673 each quarter for every child under 18. Plus, new moms get a guaranteed 52 weeks of leave following the birth or adoption of a new child.

Norway

New mothers receive full pay for 44 weeks after giving birth. If they opt to take 54 weeks off, they receive 80% of their income. To encourage fathers to get involved, Norwegian dads must take at least six weeks of parental leave or risk losing six weeks of family payments. Once a child is born, a couple receives $123 per month until the child is 18. If a single parent raises the child, the amount is doubled to $246 per month. Finally, daycare is available for up to 10 hours per day, and the maximum fee is capped at $290 per month.

Sweden

Swedish families receive $136 per child. Once giving birth, parents get 480 days of paid parental leave. The government guarantees 240 days of paid leave each when there are two parents.

Universal child benefits (or "child allowances")

Many governments worldwide offer child-related subsidies. However, these countries stand out for providing citizens with allowances that can be used for anything, from paying for soccer camps to investing for future goals . Excluding the countries already mentioned, here are some of the other nations providing income to families with children:

  • Poland
  • France
  • Luxembourg
  • Belgium
  • Austria
  • Germany
  • Ireland
  • Finland
  • Netherlands

Each country has devised a different way of determining which households receive a full monthly payment. For some, it's income based. For others, everyone receives the same amount.

There's no doubt that the U.S. is a great nation. The question is whether it will use that greatness to come up with a plan of its own that will benefit parents and children.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Dana George has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitt Romney
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
The Hill

You may be eligible for part of a $190M Capital One settlement: How to know

(NEXSTAR) – In 2019, hackers were able to gain access to more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications, compromising the personal information of thousands of people across the U.S. Now, those impacted by the breach have just a few weeks to claim their part of a $190 million settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Welfare#Economic Stimulus#Child Poverty#Use Tax#Paid Leave#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Child Tax Credit#American#Republicans#Columbia University
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
FOREIGN POLICY
FOXBusiness

Billionaire oil refinery owner reveals 'simple' solution to lower inflation

United Refining Company and Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis revealed the "simple" solution to lowering inflation, which currently sits near 40-year highs. Speaking on "Varney & Co." on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman also revealed America’s "salvation" as it pertains to lowering energy prices, stressing that they would drop "if North America opened up its spigots."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Chile
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Germany
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means

The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
215K+
Followers
106K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy