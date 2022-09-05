Read full article on original website
Apex Legends Leak Reveals New 'Divided Moon' as Possible Season 15 Map
Season 14 of Apex Legends is just about a month underway. But that hasn't stopped data leakers from digging up a possible new map. Recently, a series of two images and one video has made an appearance on Reddit. Three different Reddit users have posted different shots. One is an image of the map, one is of a POI and the last is a video of a player flying around the untextured map.
Tower of Fantasy Mirroria Sneak Peek Trailer Released
Here's a breakdown of what to expect with the Tower of Fantasy Vera expansion's Mirroria zone.
Valorant Kohaku & Matsuba Bundle: Skins, Prices, Release Date
Here's a breakdown of the new Kohaku & Matsuba bundle coming soon to Valorant in Episode 5 Act 2.
Warzone YouTuber Reveals Sneaky Pick for Top LMG
Call of Duty Warzone has always had some great LMGs. The Bruen, The FINN and now today The UGM-8. The large ammo capacity has been something that catches every players eyes, despite its slow movement speed. When looking at which LMG to choose, sometimes its nice to pick one that...
Fright Night Annie Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Fright Night Annie is a new skin coming to League of Legends. New skins are the only way to customize champions' in-game appearance in League of Legends. Skins and Chromas allow players to get a glimpse into the League of Legends lore, or alternate versions of it, and change up the looks of their favorite characters.
The First Descendant Release Date Information
Those excited for The First Descendant might be wondering when the game will release
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Will Have Gym Tests
Pokemon has teased a major update with the news that Scarlet and Violet will have gym tests.
Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours: September 2022
Here are all the Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours scheduled for September.
Psychic Spectacular Event for Pokemon GO: Tasks, Rewards, Dates
Here’s everything you need to know for the Psychic Spectacular Event in Pokemon GO
Fortnite Crossmark Operative Pack: Contents, Price
Here is the latest on the Crossmark Operative Pack in Fortnite. The patiently awaited Nia skin has finally arrived as part of the Crossmark Operative Pack. The skin started as concept art imagined by @sockothy, a Fortnite fan that has now become an official 3D artist for the game. The...
Apex YouTuber Shows Off 'Secret' Feature for L-Star
Throughout the majority of Apex Legends' life span, energy weapons have often been overlooked, and the L-Star has gotten the most neglect out of all the energy weapons.
Rockstar Seemingly Saying Goodbye to GTA 5
Rockstar have posted a 'Thank You' page for its GTA 5 teams, ahead of the game's nine-year anniversary.
Which New TFT Units Might be the Strongest in Set 7.5: Uncharted Realms
TFT players might be wondering what the strongest units could be when Set 7.5: Uncharted Realms goes live. This is all speculative, since units in the PBE are adjusted nearly ever day. This is going off of past trends and what types of units Riot seems to prefer to keep strong.
Raven Software Fixes Warzone Battle Hardened Bug
The Battle Hardened Perk bug in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has been patched. Since the initial launch of Season 5, one of the louder complaints within the Call of Duty: Warzone community in recent weeks has been a bug causing the Battle Hardened Perk to essentially be worthless. Thankfully, it appears the issue has been nipped in the bud with Raven Software's latest patch.
Ubisoft Reportedly to Announce Multiple New Assassin's Creed Games
Ubisoft will reportedly unveil several new Assassin's Creed games at its Forward event Saturday.
Modern Warfare 2 Trailer Confirms Return of Dreaded Weapon
It appears one of the Call of Duty series' most feared weapons is set to return in Modern Warfare II — the Riot Shield. The series mainstay was spotted in a recently released Campaign Early Access teaser, just about confirming that the offering will be an equipable weapon in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.
Mega Alakazam Raid Guide: Counters, Weakness, Best CP
To optimize your chances in battle, here is a Raid Guide to Mega Alakazam's Counters, Weakness, and Best CP
MLB The Show 22 Mini Season Mystery Missions: September 2022
Each month, MLB The Show updates its goals for the Mini Seasons. In addition to the several goals that tell you what you need to complete them, MLB The Show offers two mystery missions.
MLB・
Naughty Dog May Hint at Next Game in Last of Us Part 1
Posters found in The Last of Us Part 1 have revived rumors about a fantasy game in development at Naughty Dog.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion Announced
The first expansion DLC for Cyperpunk 2077 has officially been revealed.
