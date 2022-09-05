ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends Leak Reveals New 'Divided Moon' as Possible Season 15 Map

Season 14 of Apex Legends is just about a month underway. But that hasn't stopped data leakers from digging up a possible new map. Recently, a series of two images and one video has made an appearance on Reddit. Three different Reddit users have posted different shots. One is an image of the map, one is of a POI and the last is a video of a player flying around the untextured map.
Warzone YouTuber Reveals Sneaky Pick for Top LMG

Call of Duty Warzone has always had some great LMGs. The Bruen, The FINN and now today The UGM-8. The large ammo capacity has been something that catches every players eyes, despite its slow movement speed. When looking at which LMG to choose, sometimes its nice to pick one that...
Fright Night Annie Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

Fright Night Annie is a new skin coming to League of Legends. New skins are the only way to customize champions' in-game appearance in League of Legends. Skins and Chromas allow players to get a glimpse into the League of Legends lore, or alternate versions of it, and change up the looks of their favorite characters.
Fortnite Crossmark Operative Pack: Contents, Price

Here is the latest on the Crossmark Operative Pack in Fortnite. The patiently awaited Nia skin has finally arrived as part of the Crossmark Operative Pack. The skin started as concept art imagined by @sockothy, a Fortnite fan that has now become an official 3D artist for the game. The...
Raven Software Fixes Warzone Battle Hardened Bug

The Battle Hardened Perk bug in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has been patched. Since the initial launch of Season 5, one of the louder complaints within the Call of Duty: Warzone community in recent weeks has been a bug causing the Battle Hardened Perk to essentially be worthless. Thankfully, it appears the issue has been nipped in the bud with Raven Software's latest patch.
Modern Warfare 2 Trailer Confirms Return of Dreaded Weapon

It appears one of the Call of Duty series' most feared weapons is set to return in Modern Warfare II — the Riot Shield. The series mainstay was spotted in a recently released Campaign Early Access teaser, just about confirming that the offering will be an equipable weapon in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.
