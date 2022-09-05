Read full article on original website
Related
Andy Carroll among strikers offered to Wolves; Diego Costa work permit uncertain
Wolves have been offered the chance to sign Andy Carroll after Diego Costa was not automatically awarded a work permit.
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Player ratings as late Richarlison brace saves Spurs
Player ratings from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille in the Champions League.
Antony to undergo Man Utd medical after €100m deal finalised with Ajax
Antony is to undergo a medical at Manchester United on Monday ahead of a €100m move from Ajax.
Diego Costa finalises Wolves deal after passing medical
Diego Costa is finalising his deal with Wolves after the striker passed his medical.
RELATED PEOPLE
Transfer rumours: Mendy rejects Chelsea contract; Brobbey wants future Man Utd move
Wednesday's transfer rumours include Edouard Mendy, Brian Brobbey, Harry Kane, Toni Kroos, Ferran Torres, Douglas Luiz, Nicolo Barella and more.
Antony: Man Utd verbally agree €100m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement worth €100m (£84m) with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, 90min can confirm.
Antony misses Ajax training for second day in a row
Antony missed a second Ajax training session as Man Utd continue to negotiate a possible transfer.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Cadiz - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Cadiz
IN THIS ARTICLE
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds embarrassed in Champions League
Player ratings from the Champions League group stage clash between Napoli and Liverpool at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen: Lewandowski hits hat-trick on Blaugrana Champions League debut
Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen on Champions League matchday one - Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick.
Antony FPL price revealed after official Man Utd arrival
FPL: Antony's price has been revealed following his transfer to Man Utd.
Lee Mason not selected as VAR for Premier League fixtures after Newcastle error
Lee Mason has not been named as a video assistant referee for any of this weekend's Premier League fixtures after he controversially disallowed a Newcastle United goal against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Transfer rumours: Rashford contract talks; Premier League interest in Musiala
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Marcus Rashford, Jamal Musiala, Jude Bellingham, Ferran Torres, Lucas Moura & more.
Keira Walsh completes Barcelona transfer for world record fee
Keira Walsh joins Barcelona from Man City in world record transfer believed to be worth €400,000.
Antony: Man Utd transfer target refuses to commit future to Ajax
Antony admits that he can't promise Ajax's supporters that he'll stay at the club amid interest from Manchester United.
Phil Neville reveals expectations set on him by David Beckham as Inter Miami boss
Phil Neville revealed the high expectations set upon him as Inter Miami boss by co-owner David Beckham. The duo were long-time teammates with Manchester United and the England national team, winning Premier League and Champions League titles as well as a host of trophies. Neville, of course, is now in...
MLS・
Man Utd target Antony left out of Ajax squad to face Utrecht
Manchester United target Antony has been left out of Ajax's Eredivisie matchday squad for the second week in a row.
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham officials to complain about fixture schedule
Antonio Conte criticises Tottenham's fixture list and wants the club to complain to the Premier League.
Bayern Munich director cools talk of Harry Kane plan for 2023
Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic cools talk of a move for Harry Kane in 2023.
Ajax boss 'assuming' Antony will stay despite Man Utd interest
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has revealed that he expects Antony to stay at Ajax despite interest from Manchester United.
90min
823
Followers
9K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0