Carroll County Route V Reopens
The Route V Bridge at Miami Station re-opened Tuesday. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the bridge located approximately 2.5 miles south of US 24, re-opened after the bridge replacement project. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Gene Haile Excavating, Inc. to replace the bridge with a box culvert.
Chillicothe Household Hazardous Material Drop-Off
Chillicothe’s Fall Household Hazardous Material Drop-off will be September 24th. CMU holds the Household Hazardous Materials Drop-Off for Chillicothe and Livingston County twice a year. As you are straightening up the garage or basement, set aside the used motor oil, pesticides, paint, and other items that should not be thrown in the trash or poured down the drain.
Route TT Bridge Project To Start Early
The Route TT Bridge Deck replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge in Chariton County has been moved up. The Missouri Department of Transportation contractors will start the project next Tuesday, September 13th. MoDOT says the bridge deck of the Turkey Creek Bridge is in poor condition and needs replacement....
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday and Tuesday
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Monday and Tuesday includes 151 calls for service. Monday there were 58 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 3:28 AM Officers located an unsecured business during routine checks. The business owner was contacted and responded to secure the building. 2:09 PM Chillicothe...
Mercer Man Arrested In Grundy County
A Mercer man was arrested Wednesday morning by State Troopers in Grundy County. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin T Sharp was arrested at 10:01 am for alleged Driving While suspended or revoked, speeding, and no insurance. He was processed at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
MoDOT Accepting Comments For Bridge Project
A rehabilitation project is planned for the Route M Bridge in Carroll County, at the Grand River, and the Missouri Department of Transportation is accepting comments from the public. The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input on the project that is currently in the design stage. The work...
Bridge Projects Tentatively On County Commission Agenda
Bridge projects are tentatively scheduled as part of the Livingston county commission meeting Tuesday. The commissioners will meet Tuesday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. The agenda includes a 10:00 am bid opening for 10 bridge projects around the county. This will include rehabilitation and replacement....
Report: Speed, drugs likely factors in deadly Howard County crash
Speeding and drugs are listed as probable contributing factors in a July crash that killed two people on Highway 124 in Howard County. The post Report: Speed, drugs likely factors in deadly Howard County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Injured In Separate Crashes
Two crashes in the area counties Tuesday resulted in injuries for the drivers. At about 5:50 am, in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash left a Texas woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 44-year-old Monica Estrada was northbound near Winston when she swerved to miss the traffic that was merging into her lane. She ran into the median and her pick-up overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
Chillicothe EAA Fly-In Is October 1st
The Chillicothe EAA Chapter 944 Fly-In is October 1st at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport. The 27th annual Fly-In/Drive-In will start at 7:00 am with a Pancake Breakfast served until 10:30 am. Young Eagle Flight for youth age 8 – 17 will be provided free. A parent or legal guardian must...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a single arrest on Sunday
An arrest was made Sunday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Codi Hanna of Pleasant Valley, Missouri was accused of driving while intoxicated, DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle, and driving while his license was suspended. Hanna also was arrested on two traffic warrants from Platte County.
St Joseph Man Arrested On Livingston Co Warrant
A St. Joseph Man wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear was arrested by St. Joseph Police. Sheriff Steve Cox reports 30-year-old Jeffrey Daniel Bosley was arrested by St. Joseph Police on Monday on a warrant issued in May of 2021 for alleged failure to appear on a 2019 charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Update: Dental records confirm human remains found in Adair County belong to Rongey
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — UPDATE: Adair County Coroner Brian Noe told KTVO human remains found Tuesday morning in a wooded area along Youngstown Trail west of Kirksville have been positively identified as those of Jesse Rongey. Noe said he was able to make the positive ID using dental records....
Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin on September 28
– A float trip on a north Missouri stream brings a chance to see wildlife and scenery along a waterway that courses through farm country with prairie origins. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
Child Injured in Gentry County Accident
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – A 10-year-old passenger was injured in an accident in Gentry County Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 42 year old Vanessa Heyde of St Joseph was driving northbound on Highway 169 and struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle began to skid and went off the side of the roadway. It eventually hit a tree.
Brookfield Woman Sentence To 30 Years On Abuse/Neglect and Manslaughter Charge
A Brookfield woman will spend at least 25.5 years in prison. In late July, Nancy Royal of Brookfield was found guilty of Abuse/Neglect of a Child Resulting in Death, Involuntary Manslaughter in the First Degree, Abuse of a Child, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree, in a Livingston County Jury Trial.
Audio: Man from Polo, Missouri charged in January 6 riot, argues he was “doing his duty”
A northwest Missouri man charged in the Jan 6 riot at the nation’s capitol says he was just doing his duty. Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr of Polo Missouri claims he has First Amendment Rights as well as public access to the capitol. Prosecutors say he was inside the capitol with a Go-Pro camera filming the riot. Cruz says he was doing his civic duty to monitor the government. His trial is set for this January.
Accident South of Cameron Sends One Passenger to the Hospital
CAMERON, MO – A Kansas teen was taken to the hospital following an accident Monday morning south of Cameron. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 59-year old Lori Mobley of Salina, Kansas was southbound on I-35, 3 miles south of Cameron when her vehicle traveled off the roadway and into the median. The driver overcorrected , travelling back onto the roadway and then slid off the side of the road, struck and embankment and rolled once, coming to rest on its wheels.
Parking For Chautauqua In The Park
Parking changes will be seen for this year’s Chautauqua In the Park, this Saturday and Sunday at Simpson Park. Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce director Crystal Narr says as always, parking for attendees is available in and around the park both on the streets adjacent to Simpson Park as well as Chilli Bay parking lot and the west Simpson Park lot.
