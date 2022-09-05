Community Invited To Help Pack Thousands Of Meals Sept. 17 To Help Alleviate Hunger In Northern New Mexico

Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Unitarian Church Invites Community To Karaoke For A Cause Event Sept. 17
The Unitarian Church of Los Alamos is inviting community members to come sing their hearts out Saturday, Sept. 17 from 6-8 p.m. and give a donation entrance an fee that will go to the Afguhan Refugee Family in Santa Fe that is being sponsored by the Unitarian Church co-sponsors. The event will take place in the Fellowship Hall and snack and refreshments will be outside. A professional KJ will run the Karaoke. Kids, youths and adults are invited. The suggested entrance donation is $5-$10 or any amount you would like to give. Masks are required.
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair
Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
losalamosreporter.com
Reminder: Summit Garden Club Plant Sale Is Saturday
The Summit Garden Club is holding a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sepy. 10 in the United Church of Los Alamos parking lot at 2525 Canyon Road. Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
United Way’s Live United Interns Making An Impact
Natalia Maestas, a student attending UNM-LA, and Chris Perez, a student attending Northern New Mexico College, are the first two of five Live United Interns to be hired to further the United Way’s work to improve the lives of children and families through service collaboration. In their first two...
losalamosreporter.com
In Support Of Suzie Havemann For Los Alamos County Council
In the year 2022 when we find ourselves facing the gravest midterm election cycle in my lifetime (62 years), local elections have never been more critical. That is exactly why I support and will vote for Suzie Havemann for a position on the Los Alamos County Council. I know Suzie...
Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One deserving couple is about to get the New Mexico wedding of their dreams without paying a dime. Julia Ramirez is a wedding stylist who creates custom looks for ceremonies and receptions. Jasmine Kingery is available for videography, and Lavel Nordin is offering to be the photographer all for free. With a […]
The Santa Fe Fiesta Fires Up This Friday
"The Santa Fe Fiesta fires up on Friday featuring food, music and a celebration of New Mexico’s history." —Albuquerque Journal. This has been a tough year, and you might be looking to let loose a bit and decompress. If so, you are in luck: the Santa Fe Fiesta starts this Friday. It features incredible music and amazing food. It celebrates the complex and fascinating history of New Mexico. The annual event honors Don Diego De Vargas' peaceful preoccupation of Santa Fe in the year of 1692.
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane New Mexico gets ready for fall events
The dog days of summer might be wrapping up but now it’s time to start planning for all the fall activities that Animal Humane New Mexico has planned. Animal Humane New Mexico was founded in 1965, as a nonprofit animal welfare organization caring for re-homing over 4,000 homeless cats and dogs.
losalamosreporter.com
Supporting Our Workers
While we celebrate Labor Day by camping, visiting family, or some other ritual farewell to summer, it’s a day to remember those who fought for fair working conditions and reflect how fortunate we are to have safe environments to earn fair compensation with health insurance, retirement accounts, tuition assistance, and all those other benefits our working class ancestors never dreamed of. Did you know that Los Alamos generates $1.4B in payroll? Another way to think about it is that it raises New Mexico’s average annual income by $1400. That’s quite a boon to the local economy, but we’ve got more to do for our workforce.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Extreme Youth Cheer Program Seeks Head Cheer Coach For Fall Season
The Los Alamos Extreme Youth Cheer Program needs a head cheer coach to work with amazing cheerleaders like these. Courtesy photo. The Los Alamos Extreme Youth Cheer Program is looking for a head cheer coach for our Fall 2022 season. Practices are held Mondays from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m....
losalamosreporter.com
Waffle And BBQ Fundraiser For LAHS Swimming And Diving Team Slated For Saturday
Want waffles, BBQ, or enjoy some outdoor fun at the pool? The Los Alamos High School Swimming and Diving Team is holding a waffle and BBQ pool party from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the East Park Pool to raise funds for the team’s travels. Come play games, eat, and support LAHS Swim and Dive! Tickets cost $15 for an individual, $40 for a family of up to six members and are available for purchase at the door. EasAt the door tickets are available for purchase. East Park Pool is located at 111 East Road in Los Alamos. Courtesy photo.
What roads will be closed for Fiesta De Santa Fe?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Road closures are beginning Thursday in Santa Fe for Fiestas De Santa Fe. The roads will remain closed through Sunday. All city of Santa Fe recreational facilities and administrative offices will close Friday at 1 p.m. and reopen Monday. Streets closed to vehicle traffic through Sunday, September 11: Santa Fe Plaza […]
A New Mexico Dad Strolls His 2 Kids Around In a Classy Lowrider
There are some dads out there that don't get enough credit that they deserve. The best kind of dads live for their children and goes above and beyond for them. For example, the best type of dads out there are the ones that will request extra time instead of just the minimum. Some dads in El Paso are given every other weekend when it comes to visitation.
KRQE News 13
Transitional living program set to break ground soon in NW Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A three-and-a-half acre plot of land near Montano and Taylor Ranch is just dirt right now. But by spring of next year, there will be 25 residential units and program space for Albuquerque’s Saranam. A two-year transitional housing program for families facing homelessness. “We’re...
losalamosreporter.com
VFW Post 8874 In Los Alamos To Participate In State-Wide Food Drive Sept. 9-11
VFW Posts throughout the state are holding a food drive Sept. 9-11. Local VFW Post 8874 at 1793 Deacon Street will be accepting food donations all three days. On Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., VFW members will accept donations in the parking lot making it easy for the community to drop off food.
kunm.org
City of Santa Fe reverts back to camping ban for people facing homelessness
The city of Santa Fe announced at the end of August it will bring back a no-camping policy that prohibits sleeping in parks. With around 150 people unhoused on the streets of Santa Fe each night, the city will also begin strategizing to meet the needs of that community. Sheltering...
KVIA
Over 260 NMSU students find out their opportunity scholarships have been taken away
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- 262 NMSU students received an email stating that their New Mexico State Opportunity Scholarships have been taken away. Aggie Ana Obregon emailed the station to say she lost her scholarship and was very confused. “I qualified for the scholarship and they gave it to me and...
Santa Fe resumes homeless camp cleanup
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe has resumed clearing out and cleaning up homeless camps. Officials tell KRQE News 13 that since the enforcement resumed on September 2, they’ve received reports of 15 encampments. They do say that some of those might be duplicates. Crews have responded to two of those camps, […]
For the Second Year in a Row, this New Mexico Ski Area Won’t Open
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Citing an expected La Niña winter and employment issues, Sandia Peak Ski Area announced that it won’t open for the 2022-2023 season, making this the second season in a row that the small ski area just east of Albuquerque won’t spin. General manager Ben Abruzzo told OBJ that even though ski operations would not commence this season, the profitable Sandia Aerial Peak Tramway and Ten3 restaurant would continue operations as normal.
KRQE News 13
2022 New Mexico State Fair back in action
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair will kick off tomorrow, September 8. There is a lot to check out this year. From the junior livestock show to a stunning concert lineup, this is something you won’t want to miss. The fair is jam-packed with a...
