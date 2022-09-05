ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Baby dies at hospital after allegedly being shaken by father in McKeesport

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — An infant who was rushed to the hospital last week because he wasn’t breathing has passed away.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, 5-month-old Michael Armstrong died Sunday at the hospital. A cause of death wasn’t listed.

On Aug. 31, police and medics were called to Harrison Village in McKeesport at around 12:27 a.m.

Police said Michael Barber, 29, was watching his baby alone Wednesday since around 10 p.m.

According to court documents, he gave police two stories about what happened. But after detectives told him doctors said the injuries didn’t come from falling, Barber admitted that he shook the baby because “he was frustrated that the child wouldn’t stop crying.”

Doctors determined the baby suffered subdural hemorrhaging, arachnoid hemorrhaging and cerebral edema which is indicative of the infant being shaken.

Barber is currently facing several charges including aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. We’re working to learn if any additional or upgraded charges will be filed now that his son has died.

jennifer
6d ago

I don't understand if the dad had anger or frustration issues, why he would be left to watch his son by himself? He should of called or reached out to someone instead of causing severe bodily injury to his innocent infant son. Now look, another innocent child has to lose their life to a loved ones mental health not being addressed. I think counseling and addressing a persons mental state could and definitely would prevent alot of our innocent babies from dying due to ones frustrations and anger issues. Please get the help you need, now you have to live with you killing your own son on your concious every day 4 the rest of your life!!!! R.I.P babie Michael.. Fly high🙏🙏🙏🙏

Devon Haines
6d ago

i have read too many articles lile this. i have a 3 month old and he cries alot but i would never, ever even imagine doing that. babies cry, my dr told me if you get frustrated walk away for about 10 minutes. she told me that the baby will be fine.

Felicia Wilson
6d ago

It's a shame the babies have to suffer may all who had anything to do with the death be punished 🙏🏾🙏🏾💔💔

