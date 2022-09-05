Read full article on original website
‘Ally McBeal’ Sequel With New Lead In Works At ABC From Karin Gist; Calista Flockhart Eyed To Return
EXCLUSIVE: Exactly two decades since David E. Kelley’s Ally McBeal ended its five-season run on Fox, the Emmy-winning legal dramedy starring Calista Flockhart is plotting a comeback with a sequel series, which is in early development at ABC, I have learned. Written and executive produced by Karin Gist (Mike), I hear the new show will follow a young Black woman who joins the law firm from the original series (or its current incarnation) straight out of law school. The young woman is believed to be the daughter of Ally McBeal’s (Flockhart) D.A. roommate Renée Raddick, who was played by Lisa Nicole...
‘Bob♥Abishola’: Gina Yashere & Matt Ross Upped To Co-Showrunners On CBS Comedy Series
EXCLUSIVE: Bob♥Abishola co-creator/co-executive Gina Yashere and co-executive producer Matt Ross have been promoted to executive producers and co-showrunners alongside co-creators Al Higgins, who has been running the hit Warner Bros TV comedy, and Chuck Lorre, who serves as showrunner on all of his series. This marks the latest promotion for Yashere, who co-created Bob♥Abishola with Lorre, Higgins and Eddie Gorodetsky. After a scene-stealing guest-starring turn in the pilot as Kemi, Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) best friend, she was upped to a series regular and has been a cast member ever since, in addition to her duties as a writer-producer. Ross also has...
Everything ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Has Said About the Status of the Prequel ‘The First 9’
Before the end of ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ Kurt Sutter was actually in talks to produce the prequel series ‘The First 9.’
Vince Staples Comedy From black-ish Creator Ordered to Series at Netflix
Netflix has placed a series order for a scripted comedy series starring rapper and occasional actor Vince Staples. black-ish creator Kenya Barris serves as an EP on the project, which is loosely based on Staples’ life. Other EPs include Staples himself, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic. Edelman and Williams are co-showrunners. “I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” said Staples in a statement. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.” Added Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s Head of Comedy: “It’s our mission to...
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 31 Cast, Including First Ever Drag Queen Plus Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd & More
Dancing with the Stars is logging a couple of firsts in its 31st season. Chief among them: a new digital home, a significant star from a competing broadcast network and its first-ever drag queen competitor. Actor and Performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who was the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will dance with Gleb Savchenko when the former ABC competition show makes its debut on Disney+ Shangela’s participation marks the first time a drag queen has ever competed for the mirror ball trophy. Joining Shangela in the ballroom is Wayne Brady, the host of CBS’ Let’s...
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon Has One Thing to Say About Gibbs' Exit
"NCIS" star Mark Harmon has spoken about his character Gibbs' decision to leave the NCIS team, as well as what it means for the future.
Here's How The Conners Will Write Out DJ in Wake of Michael Fishman's Exit
DJ Conner will be gone, but not forgotten, when The Conners kicks off Season 5. As TVLine exclusively reported, legacy cast member Michael Fishman has exited the Roseanne spinoff after four seasons. But at the time of our initial reporting, we didn’t know how the ABC sitcom would address DJ’s whereabouts. Speaking to TVLine in advance of the Wednesday, Sept. 21 premiere, executive producer Bruce Helford explains that Becky and Darlene’s younger brother will be roughly 7,000 miles from Lanford this fall. “He’s visiting [Geena], who right now is stationed overseas,” Helford reveals. “She was involved in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and she is...
‘Bachelorette’ Breakup Given Away by ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Promo That Aired During Show
While viewers didn’t need the Bachelor in Paradise promo to tell them how things would go for Gabby Windey and Johnny in the latest Bachelorette episode, given what he said to her, it did provide a bit of humor. The September 5 episode featured the overnight dates, and Gabby...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Want Kimberlin Brown’s Daughter Alexes on the Show Permanently
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans were impressed by Kimberlin Brown's daughter Alexes Pelzer's recent cameo on the CBS soap opera.
‘Law & Order’ brings 3 show casts together for 1st time in historic premiere event
NBC has been airing some version of the "Law & Order" franchise since 1990. That's hundreds of hours and episodes. So what haven't they done with the "L&O" shows, which currently encompass the return of the mothership, "Law & Order: SVU" and "Organized Crime"?. How about a three-way crossover?. Your...
First look at new drama series from Virgin River creator
If you just can’t get enough of Virgin River then you’re in luck, because the writer of the original novels has a new drama series on the way. Robyn Carr has now released first-look photos from the set of Sullivan’s Crossing, and it looks like another picturesque setting is being lined up for some tasty TV series drama to go down.
Netflix Orders ‘The Perfect Couple’ Murder Mystery Limited Series
There’s another murder mystery coming to Netflix. The streamer has ordered the limited series “The Perfect Couple,” based on the book by Elin Hilderbrand. The series is created by Jenna Lamia (Amazon’s “My Best Friend’s Exorcism”), who will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Here’s a logline for the project:
Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31
After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Michael Betrays Brittany
Michael and Brittany formed a final two alliance early on in 'Big Brother 24,' but her recent behavior has made him second guess his allegiance to her.
Vanessa Lachey and the 'NCIS: Hawaii' Cast Goof Off in Season 1 Bloopers (Exclusive)
When the cameras start rolling, it's all business on the set of NCIS: Hawaii. But sometimes, long days at work bring out the goofy side for the stars of the CBS drama. ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek at the season 1 gag reel, as featured in the upcoming season 1 DVD release, and the cast -- led by leading lady Vanessa Lachey -- sure knows how to have a laugh when they flub their lines or get the case of the giggles in the middle of a scene!
An Explosive MAFS Affair Is Set To Cause ‘Absolute Chaos’ On New Series
Married At First Sight dating expert Mel Schilling promised the 2022 series would be ‘like the last one on steroids’ – and we’re starting to suspect she wasn’t joking. Just over a week in and one contestant is already giving Nikita Jasmin a run for...
‘Shadows’ Finale, More ‘Sugar,’ Doctor-‘Patient’ Suspense, ‘Frontline’ on Democracy
Vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows wraps its fourth season with the nest adjusting to Baby Colin’s awkward growing pains. OWN’s Queen Sugar begins its seventh and final season. The psychological suspense drama The Patient adds new twists to its head games. Frontline weighs in on threats to American democracy in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
‘Star Trek’ Vet Billy Campbell to Reprise & Voice His ‘Next Generation’ Role on ‘Prodigy’ (VIDEO)
Fans of The Next Generation are going to love what’s coming up on Star Trek. Not only is Picard staging a major reunion for its third and final season, but now, as part of Star Trek Day — celebrating the anniversary of the Star Trek: The Original Series pilot and the franchise’s enduring legacy — Paramount+ has revealed a TNG character is coming to Prodigy.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Renewed for Sixth and Final Season at Hulu
June’s (Elisabeth Moss) story has an end date. Hulu has announced that The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a sixth and final season. This news come just six days before the Season 5 premiere. The streaming service has also announced that the drama’s creator, showrunner, and executive producer Bruce Miller is actively developing The Testaments, the follow-up to The Handmaid’s Tale, which picks up years later.
