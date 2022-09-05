Read full article on original website
michael
3d ago
She the worst, non elected governor, she twice as bad as Cuomo, vote Republican let’s get New York back to where is was before the Democrats took over
Reply(15)
101
Theresa Noto
2d ago
Just remember she hand picked BRIAN BENJAMIN, the "Defund the Police" Lieutenant Governor who is now under investigation! Hochal is nothing but a Socialist Marxist puppet for Soros!
Reply(8)
74
Michael Ferrazzano
2d ago
People of NY...esp NYC... you cannot really say that New York state is where it should be and this governor is the person to bring us anywhere. stop voting for Democrats and try a republican to see if things will get better.
Reply(1)
56
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Democrats make case that Lee Zeldin is too 'extreme' in race for New York governor
WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- With the Labor Day holiday passed, Democrats in Western New York said the general election campaign season for governor is in full swing. Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Jeremy Zellner said, working closely with Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign, they decided to illustrate why they believe Republican candidate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is too extreme.
mymalonetelegram.com
Castelli agrees to three televised debates in NY-21 race; Stefanik at odds with forums
Debate season for the north country’s congressional campaigns is fast approaching, but it appears the candidates in the 21st Congressional District are already at odds over who will host the forums. On Tuesday, Democratic candidate Matt Castelli announced he has agreed to three television debates, with Mountain Lake PBS...
New poll shows Hochul’s lead over Zeldin could be narrowing
Albany, N.Y. — Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul is holding on to a slim lead against her Republican opponent in the upcoming statewide general election, according to a new poll of likely voters. Recent polling from the Trafalgar Group shows that Hochul is maintaining a lead just shy of 5...
Gotham Gazette
Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate
September 7, 2022 - Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate. Kristen Gonzalez, a democratic socialist, won her August Democratic primary election for a new State Senate seat (district 59) covering parts of western Queens and Brooklyn as well as a slice of the East Side of Manhattan, and is all but certain to win the general election and become a State Senator in January. She joined the show to discuss her winning campaign, policy priorities, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs NYC class-size cap with one-year delay
New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Eric Adams holds hands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as he speaks to supporters during his 2021 election victory night party at the Brooklyn Marriott on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor Eric Adams had criticized the bill for failing to identify a funding source to pay for the changes. [ more › ]
wbgo.org
Zeldin Gaining Ground On Hochul In Gov's Race
A new poll shows the race for New York governor is tightening. Several previous polls had Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul with a comfortable double digit lead over her Republican challenger, Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin. However, a Trafalgar Group survey now finds Zeldin only about four points behind the governor. Pollster Robert Cahaly says the number one issue is crime and that’s helping Zeldin close the gap.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Candidates for NY governor trying to gain your attention
The summer is over. School is back in session. And the candidates for New York governor are trying to get your attention. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican rival, Rep. Lee Zeldin, are entering the final eight-week sprint with the finish line at Election Day. Hochul's campaign on Tuesday...
Outreach underway to inform voters about New York's Prop 1
NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- On Nov. 8, voters in New York state will decide on a ballot measure aimed at fighting climate change.The Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Bond Act is getting top billing, yet many voters tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan they know little about Proposition 1.On the streets of Northport, adjacent to the harbor, essential to Long Island's North Shore, voter outreach was underway Wednesday.Prop 1 on New York state's November ballot is a $4 billion bond act."How do you feel about borrowing money for the environment?" McLogan asked one man."Oh, absolutely. That could be a fantastic...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5ny.com
Election 2022: Zeldin closing in on Hochul, poll says
NEW YORK - Summer is at an end but the season for political campaign ads is now upon us in New York. With less than nine weeks until the general election in November, Gov. Kathy Hochul is still leading in the race but a recent poll has Rep. Lee Zeldin, her Republican challenger, inching closer.
Niagara County gun owners hold rally in response to New York State gun laws
Niagara County gun owners hold rally in response to New York State's new gun laws. The County says the plan to sue the state.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: HOCHUL GUN BAN OUTLAWS CIVIL WAR FESTIVAL
The 136th New York Volunteer Infantry is remembered with a monument in Gettysburg and with a reenactment in Angelica, which some of its original soldiers called home. A small village in Allegany County, where the hills are steep, the woods are thick and the people are strong, where they remember and celebrate who they are and who their ancestors were.
Is It Illegal To Make A Citizen’s Arrest In New York State?
Can an ordinary person legally arrest another person in New York State? Let's take a look at what the law says about it in New York State. A citizen's arrest is an arrest made by a private citizen – that is, a person who is not acting as a sworn law-enforcement official.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Sixteenth Middlesex District Democrats (Zoe Dzineku vs. Rodney Elliot)
The Sixteenth Middlesex District of the Massachusetts General Assembly features a contested Democratic primary on Sept. 6. The two candidates running are Zoe Dzineku and Rodney Elliot, both of Lowell. The district, which includes portions of Lowell and Tewksbury, is currently vacant. It was last represented by Democrat Thomas Golden...
New York State Lawmakers Eyeing Big Change to Minimum Wage
According to a report by Joe Mahoney of the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, two New York State Democrats are looking to make a major change to the state's minimum wage. According to Mahoney's report, Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner of the Bronx and State Senator Jessica Ramos of Queens are gathering support for a bill that would tie New York State's minimum wage to the consumer price index in an effort to keep the minimum wage in line with the rising cost of living.
caribbeantoday.com
NY Governor Hochul Announces Plans to Establish Caribbean Trade Office
NEW YORK, New York – New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced plans for the establishment of a Caribbean trade office to support and encourage new economic opportunities for New York businesses. Hochul said this new foreign office will assist New York State companies with international sales and exporting...
Reminder: What is the New York State Leandra’s Law?
Do you keep hearing about people in New York State violating Leandra's Law? This is probably not a good thing that we keep hearing about it. But, do you remember what Leandra's Law is all about?. Is Leandra a person? Was she from New York? What happens when people violate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The End Of Family Farms Across New York State?
It is simple. No farms, no food. If we learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that supply chain issues and a lack of supply was a major concern for everyone. As prices rise to levels we have not seen in years and the hot, dry summer of 2022 comes to an end, it is clear that farmers need our support now more than ever. But a new law may have the opposite affect and essentially cripple the very people we count on to keep us fed.
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas Border
Since Texas began bussing migrants from Washington, D.C., New York, and most recently Chicago, Governor Greg Abbott offered the East coast mayors to come to Texas to see the border issue he is facing. Mayor Eric Adams initially declined but now he is sending a delegation to Texas to get a first-hand look at the border.
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
hudsonvalleypress.com
New Details About Changes in New York Gun Laws
MONTICELLO – Following legislation enacted by the State, the New York State Police, in conjunction with the Division of Criminal Justice Services, have issued details about the recent changes to New York State firearms laws. “For anyone that chooses to apply for a pistol permit on September 1 or...
Comments / 150