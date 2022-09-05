Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault LineBridget MulroyMorris County, NJ
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Rats, Tourists & NYCSarah RoseNew York City, NY
Related
Suspect attempted to rape New York City woman inside her Manhattan apartment
NYPD NEWS @NYPDnews WANTED for ATTEMPTED RAPE: On 9/4/22 at 9 AM, inside the Lillian...
Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours
A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
Gunman opens fire on group of people in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a gunshot incident...
Brooklyn DA overturns 378 convictions due to 13 NYPD officers' misconduct, false testimony
The 13 officers who provided testimonies as essential witnesses were found guilty of crimes including murder, planting drugs, taking sex bribes and lying under oath.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabcradio.com
NYC Overall Crime Numbers Are Up, Murders Down
NEW YORK (77 WABC) — New numbers are in on crime — and in New York City overall crime increased in August 2022 by 26% percent compared with August 2021. However, murders are down 54 percent—and reported rape cases are unchanged. There was a 38% percent increase in robbery, a 34 percent increase in grand larceny, and a 31 percent rise in burglary.
amny.com
Two deadly shootings in four hours in same Brooklyn precinct: NYPD
Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct saw two separate, fatal shootings in four hours’ time on Wednesday night, leaving a pair of men deceased. Wednesday’s murders occurred following an August that saw murders and shootings drop citywide, according to the NYPD. The 75th Precinct had also recorded declines in homicides (from 6 to 2) and shooting incidents (from 7 to 4) during the 28-day period that concluded on Sept. 4.
Flushing Teen Busted for Having Cache of Weapons in His Home and Selling Fentanyl: Queens DA
A Flushing teenager has been busted for allegedly having a cache of weapons in his home and for selling fentanyl to undercover cops during a sting operation. Justin Echeverry, 19, was indicted by a Queens grand jury and arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Wednesday on drug and weapons charges—as well as a slew of other crimes—after cops raided his Flushing home last week, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
Subway rider elbowed in head during Queens phone robbery
The NYPD on Wednesday released video footage of a suspect they said elbowed a man during a robbery aboard a Queens subway train last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
YouTube rapper from Staten Island accused of defacing NYPD stationhouse, robbing would-be dirt-bike buyer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old YouTube rapper is accused of vandalizing the 123rd Precinct stationhouse in Tottenville with his graffiti tag. Authorities say that Matthew Cloth had been arrested earlier in the day in connection with the broad-daylight, gunpoint robbery of a victim who was trying to buy a dirt bike in the defendant’s Eltingville neighborhood.
fox5ny.com
Shooting at park in Brooklyn
NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig makes a preliminary statement about a shooting at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn. A young man, likely of "school age," shot a 15-year-old boy in the abdomen.
NBC New York
34-Year-Old Stabbed in Gut in Unprovoked Midtown Attack
A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the gut in front of a midtown Manhattan high-rise early Wednesday in what authorities say appears to have been an unprovoked attack. According to police, the victim was on West 36th Street shortly before 1 a.m. when the stranger walked up and flashed a knife. Then he shoved the weapon into the man's stomach, police said. It didn't appear any words were exchanged.
WATCH: Gunman seen firing weapon at group on Queens street sought by NYPD
Police are searching for a gunman who fired his weapon on a Queens street early Monday, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYC bishop robbed of $1M jewelry mid-sermon files $20M lawsuits against social media critics claiming hoax
A New York City bishop allegedly robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry during a live-streamed sermon filed a pair of twin $20 million lawsuits against social media critics alleging a hoax. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, and his wife were robbed at...
NBC New York
Women With High-End Bags Targeted in NYC Mall, Supermarket Heist Spree: Cops
A brazen Staten Island thief has been targeting women with high-end handbags at supermarkets and shops in the borough since late July and the pattern has ramped up in frequency since then, authorities said Wednesday. The first two heists of the four police say the man is responsible for were...
fox40jackson.com
Woman traveling in car over NYC bridge shot in neck
A woman was shot in New York City while riding as a passenger in a car that was crossing a bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan, a report says. The unusual shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday along the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Fox5 NY. Police told the station that a...
thevillagesun.com
Reputed gang member gunned down in East Village
According to police, officers responding to a 911 call on Thurs., Sept. 1, around 1:30 p.m., found Dillin Tolentino, 26, of 601 E. 12th St., unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head at Avenue C and E. 12th Street. E.M.S. transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where...
Police in NYC seize more trucks being used to sell cannabis
NEW YORK (PIX11) —Police in New York City continued their crackdown Wednesday on trucks being used to sell cannabis. The NYPD and deputies from New York City’s Sheriff’s office rounded up more trucks Wednesday after cops seized more than a dozen trucks in August. They hit several locations, but officials didn’t specify where or how […]
Driver accused of dragging woman, 78, out of Access-A-Ride car released after Brooklyn arraignment
MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office requested bail for a man accused of pulling a 78-year-old woman from an Access-A-Ride car, but the suspect was released on his own recognizance, officials said Wednesday. Elsakran Mohamed was hit with a slew of charges during his arraignment, including assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, […]
fairfieldpolicenj.org
New York Trio Arrested in Motor Vehicle Distraction Burglary
Fairfield (NJ) The Fairfield Police Department announces the arrest of Cristher Calderon-Losada (44) of Jackson Heights, N.Y., Dario Jiminez-Casteneda (44) of Wantagh, N.Y., and Juana Guerrero-Hernandez (58) of Queens, N.Y. for a variety of criminal offenses on September 6, 2022. On that date, at approximately 1:36 P.M., officers were in the parking lot of the WaWa convenience store, located at 28 Little Falls Road, taking a report of a motor vehicle crash when they were approached by two individuals who were reporting that someone just broke into their car in the same lot and stole a Chase bank money bag. The victim told the officers that the suspects’ vehicle was a white Hyundai Tucson.
Comments / 6