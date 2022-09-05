ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Bitfinex announces support of Ethereum Merge toward proof-of-stake

Bitfinex will review all forked tokens and take snapshot of all ETH balances and margin positions. Bitfinex has announced support of the Ethereum Merge, one of the most important chapters in Ethereum’s history as it permanently changes the underlying consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake system. “Proof-of-stake” uses an algorithmic...
LOTTERY
Bybit expands crypto options offering with ETH and SOL options settled in USDC

“Our options platform is already a major competitor in the crypto trading helped by Bybit’s deep on-screen liquidity, minimal slippage, and robust >100K TPS trading capacity/matching engine.”. Crypto exchange Bybit has announced the launch of USDC-settled options contracts for Ether (ETH) and Solana (SOL), representing an important step in...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
How Will Ethereum Markets Respond to the Merge?

A moment that’s been years in the making is approaching fast—the Ethereum blockchain will soon abandon mining and transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The exact time of when the Merge will happen will depend on conditions on the Ethereum blockchain, although practically all estimates say it will most likely happen in mid-September.
MARKETS
Layer-1 Solutions To Look Out for in 2023

With the exponential growth of the crypto market in recent months, many Layer-1 solutions — not named Ethereum and Bitcoin — have continued to gain more and more mainstream prominence. In short, layer-1 networks can be viewed as standalone blockchains that are capable of processing and finalizing transactions...
COMPUTERS
Stake Your ETH Now and Get a $150 Gift

The Merge may be coming in just a few days. There’s going to be a massive hype around ETH at this time. Maybe as soon as September 15, Ethereum will switch from the original energy-heavy proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, where everyone can profit from validating transactions. Despite the cold cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
ChainPort is the First Bridge to Support Permissionless Porting to Dogechain

ChainPort has become the first cross-chain bridge to support permissionless token porting to Dogechain. With ChainPort’s assistance, users can easily transfer tokens from several supported blockchain ecosystems to Dogechain. ChainPort has become the first cross-chain bridge to support permissionless token porting to Dogechain. With ChainPort’s assistance, users can easily...
COMPUTERS

