Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
financefeeds.com
Bitfinex announces support of Ethereum Merge toward proof-of-stake
Bitfinex will review all forked tokens and take snapshot of all ETH balances and margin positions. Bitfinex has announced support of the Ethereum Merge, one of the most important chapters in Ethereum’s history as it permanently changes the underlying consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake system. “Proof-of-stake” uses an algorithmic...
financefeeds.com
Bybit expands crypto options offering with ETH and SOL options settled in USDC
“Our options platform is already a major competitor in the crypto trading helped by Bybit’s deep on-screen liquidity, minimal slippage, and robust >100K TPS trading capacity/matching engine.”. Crypto exchange Bybit has announced the launch of USDC-settled options contracts for Ether (ETH) and Solana (SOL), representing an important step in...
financefeeds.com
How Will Ethereum Markets Respond to the Merge?
A moment that’s been years in the making is approaching fast—the Ethereum blockchain will soon abandon mining and transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The exact time of when the Merge will happen will depend on conditions on the Ethereum blockchain, although practically all estimates say it will most likely happen in mid-September.
IN THIS ARTICLE
financefeeds.com
Layer-1 Solutions To Look Out for in 2023
With the exponential growth of the crypto market in recent months, many Layer-1 solutions — not named Ethereum and Bitcoin — have continued to gain more and more mainstream prominence. In short, layer-1 networks can be viewed as standalone blockchains that are capable of processing and finalizing transactions...
financefeeds.com
Stake Your ETH Now and Get a $150 Gift
The Merge may be coming in just a few days. There’s going to be a massive hype around ETH at this time. Maybe as soon as September 15, Ethereum will switch from the original energy-heavy proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, where everyone can profit from validating transactions. Despite the cold cryptocurrency...
financefeeds.com
ChainPort is the First Bridge to Support Permissionless Porting to Dogechain
ChainPort has become the first cross-chain bridge to support permissionless token porting to Dogechain. With ChainPort’s assistance, users can easily transfer tokens from several supported blockchain ecosystems to Dogechain. ChainPort has become the first cross-chain bridge to support permissionless token porting to Dogechain. With ChainPort’s assistance, users can easily...
Comments / 0