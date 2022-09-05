ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

CBP: Two loads of fentanyl seized in Nogales, Ariz. Friday, Sept. 2

By Phil Villarreal
 3 days ago
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized two loads of drugs in Nogales, Ariz. Friday.

According to Port Director Michael W. Humphries, one load contained 35,000 fentanyl pills that were hidden in the air intake of a motorcycle.

The second load contained 15,000 dark blue fentanyl pills, 12,000 blue fentanyl pills, 2,300 multicolor fentanyl pills and 87.5 pounds of meth in a pickup truck.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 11

Carol Ortiz
3d ago

Thank you Border Patrol and Dogs! Excellent job and hard work done professionally and Great!

Chiquis
3d ago

BEST NEWS OF THE DAYGOOD JOB CBP, very hard work, many thanks and BLESSINGS TO YOU ALLand Law Enforcement

