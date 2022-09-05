CBP: Two loads of fentanyl seized in Nogales, Ariz. Friday, Sept. 2

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized two loads of drugs in Nogales, Ariz. Friday.

According to Port Director Michael W. Humphries, one load contained 35,000 fentanyl pills that were hidden in the air intake of a motorcycle.

The second load contained 15,000 dark blue fentanyl pills, 12,000 blue fentanyl pills, 2,300 multicolor fentanyl pills and 87.5 pounds of meth in a pickup truck.

