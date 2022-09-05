ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon County, SC

WBTW News13

One dead in rollover crash near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday morning near Longs, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:20 a.m. to the crash, which blocked lanes of traffic near the 2000 block of Pint Circle near Longs. A utility pole and lines were […]
LONGS, SC
live5news.com

Crews request air ambulance after Williamsburg Co. crash

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department is on the scene of a Thursday crash that left someone trapped inside a vehicle. Crews responded to the intersection of Inglenook Road and Hemingway Highway in the Kingstree area. In a tweet, the fire department confirmed the entrapment and...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
Dillon County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Dillon County, SC
Dillon County, SC
Accidents
WMBF

Lanes closed after 2-car crash in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the area of Highway 905 and Old Reaves Ferry Road after a 2-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic are closed and asks drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Father charged in deadly jetski crash that killed 11-year-old

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is facing charges in connection to a deadly jetski crash that killed his 11-year-old son. An incident report obtained by WMBF News states the child was operating the jetski with his father, Raymond Hillman, when it sped close to the water’s edge on the Intracoastal Waterway before colliding with a tree on July 17.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Crews work two-vehicle crash in Socastee area, lanes blocked

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - A two-vehicle crash is slowing traffic Tuesday morning in the Myrtle Beach area. The accident happened around 7:46 a.m. in the area of Highway 707 and Friendship Lane in the Socastee area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic around the crash are blocked...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Florence woman killed in single-vehicle crash, police investigating

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) -- A woman was killed Sunday evening following a single-vehicle crash in Florence. Timesha Annika Hough, 24, of Florence, died in the crash according to Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken. Hough was driving at a high speed when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

HCPD: Chase ends in crash in Loris; suspect in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A chase in the Loris area ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County police. A spokesperson for Horry County police, Mikayla Moskov, said there was a brief pursuit and it ended near the intersection of Main and Butler streets in the city of Loris.
LORIS, SC
WMBF

No charges for North Myrtle Beach police officers involved in shooting that led to manhunt

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach police officers will not face charges after an officer-involved shooting led to a manhunt earlier this year. In a letter obtained by WMBF News dated August 25, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson recommended charges not be filed against the two officers involved in an incident that resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old William Alston.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Driver ejected from vehicle during deadly crash in Darlington County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Darlington County Sunday night. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said the driver of a 2001 Chevy Tahoe was...
WBTW News13

1 killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to SCHP. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on West Billy Farrow Highway when […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Weekend Dillon County nightclub shooting was deadly, deputies say

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A shooting at a nightclub Sunday morning in Dillon County was deadly, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Tyshaun Ra’Sheen Bethea, 21, of Fairmont, North Carolina, was found by deputies with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. Bethea was pronounced dead at a hospital. The shooting happened […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC

