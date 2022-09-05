Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Driver killed in Horry County crash after hitting ditch, utility pole: Trooper
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Details have been released following a deadly crash on Wednesday, at 7:20 a.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mercedes crossed the center line of 808 and Collins Circle into oncoming traffic and crashed into a ditch, striking a utility pole.
One dead in rollover crash near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday morning near Longs, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:20 a.m. to the crash, which blocked lanes of traffic near the 2000 block of Pint Circle near Longs. A utility pole and lines were […]
live5news.com
Crews request air ambulance after Williamsburg Co. crash
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department is on the scene of a Thursday crash that left someone trapped inside a vehicle. Crews responded to the intersection of Inglenook Road and Hemingway Highway in the Kingstree area. In a tweet, the fire department confirmed the entrapment and...
wpde.com
2 people sent to hospital following fiery crash in Hartsville, official says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are in the hospital following a two-car crash Thursday afternoon where one of the vehicles caught fire on Highway 151 at New Market Road in Hartsville, according to Hartsville Fire Chief Jeff Burr. The conditions of those hurt aren't being released at this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
Coroner identifies victim in Highway 52 crash involving tractor-trailer
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken, has identified the victim as Emanuel Sentel Burgess, 41, of Coward. The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday near...
Pickup driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer on Highway 52 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver was killed Tuesday morning in a collision with a tractor-trailer on Highway 52 near Scranton in Florence County, authorities said. It happened about 7:35 a.m. near Sparrow Road when a 2006 Chevrolet pickup traveling south crossed the median and hit a 2003 Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was […]
WMBF
Lanes closed after 2-car crash in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the area of Highway 905 and Old Reaves Ferry Road after a 2-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic are closed and asks drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.
WMBF
Tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 501 in Conway, all lanes of traffic closed
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- All lanes are closed in the area of Highway 501 near Sioux Swamp Road, according to Conway Police Department. Authorities confirm an 18-wheeler hauling propane overturned on the highway, there have been no leaks reported. Police have asked drivers to avoid the area for the safety...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Father charged in deadly jetski crash that killed 11-year-old
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is facing charges in connection to a deadly jetski crash that killed his 11-year-old son. An incident report obtained by WMBF News states the child was operating the jetski with his father, Raymond Hillman, when it sped close to the water’s edge on the Intracoastal Waterway before colliding with a tree on July 17.
WMBF
Crews work two-vehicle crash in Socastee area, lanes blocked
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - A two-vehicle crash is slowing traffic Tuesday morning in the Myrtle Beach area. The accident happened around 7:46 a.m. in the area of Highway 707 and Friendship Lane in the Socastee area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic around the crash are blocked...
WMBF
Florence woman killed in single-vehicle crash, police investigating
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) -- A woman was killed Sunday evening following a single-vehicle crash in Florence. Timesha Annika Hough, 24, of Florence, died in the crash according to Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken. Hough was driving at a high speed when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a...
WMBF
HCPD: Chase ends in crash in Loris; suspect in custody
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A chase in the Loris area ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County police. A spokesperson for Horry County police, Mikayla Moskov, said there was a brief pursuit and it ended near the intersection of Main and Butler streets in the city of Loris.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Conway police close all lanes of traffic due to Highway 501 collision
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police officers have closed all lanes of traffic on Highway 501 due to a collision Wednesday night, according to police. Officers and Conway Fire Department are on the scene of a collision on Highway 501 between El Bethel and Four Mile Roads, according to the Conway police department. All lanes […]
WMBF
No charges for North Myrtle Beach police officers involved in shooting that led to manhunt
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach police officers will not face charges after an officer-involved shooting led to a manhunt earlier this year. In a letter obtained by WMBF News dated August 25, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson recommended charges not be filed against the two officers involved in an incident that resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old William Alston.
wpde.com
Driver ejected from vehicle during deadly crash in Darlington County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Darlington County Sunday night. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said the driver of a 2001 Chevy Tahoe was...
1 killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to SCHP. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on West Billy Farrow Highway when […]
Weekend Dillon County nightclub shooting was deadly, deputies say
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A shooting at a nightclub Sunday morning in Dillon County was deadly, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Tyshaun Ra’Sheen Bethea, 21, of Fairmont, North Carolina, was found by deputies with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. Bethea was pronounced dead at a hospital. The shooting happened […]
Warrants: Attempted murder suspect shot at police during 33-minute chase that ended in crash in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An attempted murder suspect shot at police during a chase that ended in a crash Tuesday in Loris, according to warrants obtained by News13. Zhimarius Wanya Baker, 22, was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder, two counts of reckless driving, failure to stop for a blue light, […]
WMBF
Driver killed after being thrown from SUV in Darlington County, SCHP says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Darlington County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road. Master Trooper Brian Lee said a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving on West Billy Farrow Highway when it ran...
Horry County Fire Rescue dive team finds vehicle and boat in water while training near Peachtree Landing in Socastee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Fire Rescue dive team encountered an unexpected obstacle while doing training Friday morning on the Waccamaw River in Socastee. The crew was in the water at about 11:30 a.m. in the Peachtree Landing area when they found a vehicle and a boat underwater. It was unoccupied, an […]
Comments / 0