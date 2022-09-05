ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Israeli army says soldier likely killed Al Jazeera reporter

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Yellow tape marks bullet holes on a tree and a portrait and flowers create a makeshift memorial, at the site where Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin, May 19, 2022. | Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo

The Israeli military said Monday a soldier likely killed a veteran Al Jazeera journalist in errant fire, according to its investigation into the incident.

A senior military official said the military’s top legal officer will not be launching a criminal probe into the incident, meaning neither the soldier nor anyone in his chain of command will face punishment.

Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in May while covering Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinians blamed Israel for the killing. Israel initially said she may have been killed by militant fire, but later said a soldier may have hit her by mistake during an exchange of fire.

In a briefing to reporters, the official said the military could not conclusively determine where the fire emanated from, saying there may have been Palestinian gunmen in the same area as the Israeli soldier. But he said the soldier killed the journalist “with very high likelihood” and did so by mistake. The official did not explain why witness accounts and videos showed limited militant activity in the area, as well as no gunfire in the vicinity until the barrage that struck Abu Akleh and wounded another reporter.


The results of the probe, announced nearly four months after the killing, largely align with those of several independent investigations completed much earlier.

