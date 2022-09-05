Tefan Ivy, 29-year-old Marine Corps veteran, one of the victims of fatal Sunday morning shooting in Dorchester

Read full article on original website
Related
91-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after Boston collision
Traffic was temporarily diverted from the intersection of Morton Street and West Selden Street at the time of the incident. A 91-year-old Dorchester man is facing life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle crash Thursday morning, State Police said. The victim was crossing Morton Street when he was struck by a...
East Boston man charged with punching a mom and biting her child
EAST BOSTON — A man from East Boston is facing several charges, accused of punching a woman, and then biting that woman’s child. The alleged attack happened on September 3. Prosecutors say Anthony Scarcella, 32, was arrested following a disturbance on Highland Street. The victim told police that...
BPD: 79-year-old man conned out of $13,500 in another grandparent scam
Anyone with information about this scam in the Longwood area is asked to contact Area B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275. Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a driver of a motor vehicle in connection with a grandparent scam that took place in the Longwood Avenue area Tuesday.
whdh.com
91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
Jermaine Daye, 23, identified as second victim of fatal Dorchester shooting over the weekend
The second victim in a fatal shooting that happened in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday was identified as Jermaine Daye by authorities on Tuesday. Daye, 23, of Randolph, and Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton were identified by the Boston Police Department as killed in a shooting on Melbourne Street in the early hours of Sunday. A third victim, who has non-life-threatening injuries, is expected to survive and police said they will not release his name.
Victims identified in Dorchester triple-shooting
BOSTON — An investigation remains underway after a triple-shooting killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester on Sunday morning. According to Boston Police, Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph were shot and killed over the weekend on Melbourne Street. A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive, police said.
liveboston617.org
Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
wwnytv.com
Marine veteran among 2 killed in shooting at house party
BOSTON (WCVB) - Authorities are investigating after two men, including a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, were killed in a triple shooting during an overnight house party. Police say the shooting that killed two men and injured a third happened about 3 a.m. Sunday in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another was pronounced dead at the hospital. The third victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Jordan Coll-Torres of Worcester charged with leaving scene of Hudson car crash and being in possession of illegal firearm
A Worcester man has been accused of fleeing the scene of an early Tuesday morning car crash in Hudson — after one of the vehicles involved in the crash struck a residential home — and being in possession of an illegal firearm, according to the Hudson Police Department.
Elijah Lewis: Joseph Stapf to plead guilty to manslaughter in death of 5-year-old New Hampshire boy found dead in Massachusetts
Nearly a year after missing New Hampshire 5-year-old Elijah Lewis was found dead in a Massachusetts woodland, the boyfriend of the child’s mother faces a manslaughter charge connected to his death. Lewis was reported missing from his Merrimack home last October after officials from the New Hampshire’s Department of...
Boston police seek help finding suspect who allegedly scammed thousands from 83-year-old man
Boston police officers are seeking help to find a suspect who allegedly scammed an elderly man into giving him thousands of dollars. On Aug. 2, the suspect called the alleged victim, an 83-year-old man, via phone posing as a public defender. The suspect allegedly told the elderly man that he would need money to bail his grandson out of prison for reckless endangerment.
Broken pipe leaves massive crater in middle of Boston street
BOSTON — A broken fire pipe sent water gushing through a Boston neighborhood, leaving a massive crater in the middle of a street. The break created a river of water on A Street in the area of West Broadway and West 3rd Street late Wednesday night. Boston police have...
Marshall Fain, who ‘terrorized’ Boston woman for months, pleads guilty to cyberstalking
Editor’s Note: This article contains a description of domestic violence. A Boston woman ended a two-year relationship with a Connecticut man in August 2021. A month later, according to court documents, she received a direct message on Instagram: “I’ll kill you.”. “I’m back in Boston,” it read....
liveboston617.org
EXCLUSIVE- Transit Police Second in Command in Hot Water After “Inappropriate” Tweet Attacking D.A. Hayden is Posted Publicly Overnight
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 12:23 am to be exact, the official Twitter page of the MBTA Transit Police seemed to go off the rails. Within minutes, our office had received numerous screenshots of a public tweet from the official MBTA Transit Police account in which the newly elected incumbent, District Attorney for Suffolk County Kevin Hayden, was called “inept” and lacking the “integrity to serve”.
Police say self-proclaimed MS-13 gang member stabbed Polar Beverages warehouse worker, was covered in his blood
A Polar Beverages warehouse worker who underwent emergency surgery and was placed on a breathing tube remains in intensive care after a self-proclaimed MS-13 gang member stabbed him Wednesday at a Polar Beverages warehouse in Auburn. Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, was arrested Wednesday and charged with armed assault to murder...
WMTW
Man accused of attacking workers, police officer at New England Dunkin'
A man accused of attacking three people — including a police officer — Monday at a Dunkin' in Epping is facing several charges. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged with seven Class A misdemeanors, including three counts of simple assault. Police said Scheiner grabbed a Dunkin'...
Lawrence police detective placed on leave amid investigation into alleged assault
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence Police Department detective has been placed on leave amid an investigation into an alleged assault. Detective Shaun McLellan was recently arrested on a charge of simple domestic assault in Salem, New Hampshire, according to the Lawrence Police Department. “In addition to the investigation by...
Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
Worcester man Ethan Desseta says he helped rescue 22-year-old from burning car near Southwest Commons Plaza
A Worcester resident is refuting an initial release put out by Worcester police that reported officers saved a 22-year-old man from a burning car minutes before it burst into flames, after the vehicle collided with a boulder near Southwest Commons Plaza early Monday morning. Ethan Desseta, 27, of Worcester, told...
41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
MassLive.com
