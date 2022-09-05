Cape Coral motorcyclist killed in Charlotte County crash

Florida Highway Patrol

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 71-year-old Cape Coral man was killed in a crash on Tuckers Grade near I-75 in Charlotte County Sunday evening.

The man was driving a motorcycle west on Tuckers Grade around 5:59 p.m. He then traveled off the road, entered the north shoulder, and crashed into a sign.

He continued driving west, crashed into trees and bushes, and came to rest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

