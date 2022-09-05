Read full article on original website
Nikki Larson
3d ago
Did she have them sign a contract stating that it could never be sold to a non American buyer? That ownership has to remain in the united states. She said this new plant wouldn't be stinky? really? So how's that? They aren't gonna use smoke houses?
Reply(1)
3
Related
dakotafreepress.com
Flight Log 2019: Noem Flew Son, Nephews, Son’s Pal on State Plane the Weekend of Daughter’s Custer State Park Wedding
In 2006, you, good South Dakota voters, enacted Initiated Measure 5, proposed by economist Reynold Nesiba, to prohibit the Governor or any other state official from using state aircraft for anything other than state business. IM 5 is now part of SDCL 5-25-1.1:. Vehicles owned or leased by the state...
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office
I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
KELOLAND TV
READ: 5 years of South Dakota state plane travel logs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following a formal open records request submitted to the South Dakota DOT on August 31, 2022, KELOLAND News has received state flight logs and passenger manifests for flights on state planes from January 2018 to August 2022. You can view the entirety of the...
KELOLAND TV
Author of story on Noem’s plane use in 2019 following AG complaint
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 18 months after publishing a story documenting South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s use of the state plane in 2019, Daniel Newhauser is glad to see some of his unanswered questions are still being asked. Newhauser, a freelance reporter, wrote a story...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hubcityradio.com
Brian Bengs address issues at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron
HURON, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota democratic Senate Candidate Brian Bengs is homing in on campaign themes for his race against republican incumbent Senator John Thune. Bengs says he is hearing some of the same issues across the state. Bengs, from Aberdeen, is making his first run for elective office. Thune is...
A closer look at South Dakota’s Move Over law
Over the weekend a Huron police officer narrowly escaped injury when his patrol car was rear-ended on the side of the road.
AG Week
Landowners facing lawsuits over surveyor access for Summit Carbon pipeline in North Dakota, South Dakota
Howard Malloy says he was asked politely on several occasions to allow a survey crew onto his land in North Dakota to look at a possible route for a carbon capture pipeline. He says after talking with some neighbors about the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline, he told that pipeline company, 'no' to voluntary access easement.
dakotafreepress.com
Todd Broin Provides Most of Individual Cash; Poet Ethanol Provides Third of Corporate Cash So Far to Fight Wholestone Farms Slaughterhous
Smart Growth Sioux Falls, the municipal ballot question committee pushing to cap slaughterhouses within Sioux Falls city limits at one, has filed its first campaign finance report. We learn that the biggest individual donor is not Poet Ethanol chief Jeff Broin, whose swanky home and corporate office are both within easy stinking distance of the proposed Wholestone Farms hog-butchering plant, but his brother Todd*:
RELATED PEOPLE
drgnews.com
Fort Pierre 6-year-old among the 81 wishes granted in by Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana in FY2022
As Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana kicks off a new fiscal year, the organization is celebrating that it granted 81 life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses from September 1, 2021 – August 31, 2022. . “When a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy...
KELOLAND TV
Governor Noem defends her use of the state airplane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota governor Kristi Noem wants to silence her critics on a number of political issues, including her use of the state airplane, CRT and whether or not she’s planning to run for higher office. Over the past few months, KELOLAND News has...
What’s The Top Crop in South Dakota vs Minnesota, Iowa?
From farm-to-table, each state in the U.S. is known for providing many ag products and commodities. Get out of your concrete lifestyle and take a drive out of the city and look in any direction. Yes, this is where much of your dinner comes from. That milk and yogurt you...
KELOLAND TV
POET, JDS Industries give $25,000 to slaughterhouse campaign
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The group looking to ban slaughterhouses from the city limits of Sioux Falls reported raising $90,000 in its first campaign finance disclosure report released Tuesday. Smart Growth Sioux Falls, a municipal ballot question committee, filed the documents at 4:31 p.m. CT with the city...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sorry South Dakota, Cinnamon Rolls Have No Business Near Chili
There is nothing like when the weather turns cold, and you're able to make your own special recipe for making a pot of chili. I like to mainly just use meat and beans with mine. But, that is something that is also up for discussion; in Texas, they don't use...
sdpb.org
Freedom Caucus zeroes in on South Dakota election process
There are new calls for an increase in election integrity in South Dakota. A circuit court judge continues to hear questions over whether county auditors should preserve data from the 2020 election. The case spotlights a rift in the state’s Republican party. Some, like Gov. Kristi Noem, call for more...
Going Up! Sioux Falls Residents Facing Possible 3% Property Tax Hike
If you didn't despise inflation enough already, here's another reason to add to your list. Thanks to rising inflation, Sioux Falls residents could be facing a 3% property tax increase starting next year. The city is working on its proposed budget for 2023 right now, and to help make up...
KELOLAND TV
Group opposing pork plant will release campaign finance details Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group leading opposition to a new pork plant in northeastern Sioux Falls said it will share financial details for the first time on Tuesday. Campaign finance disclosures required by the Sioux Falls city code requires ballot question committees to submit finance disclosure statements within three business days from “the last business day of each month during the 90-day period immediately preceding the election.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
farmforum.net
Plan emerges to attract Ukrainians to South Dakota; refugees could help businesses
A statewide humanitarian effort to welcome Ukrainian war refugees into South Dakota is underway as businesses cast a net everywhere for future employees. Spearheaded by Lake Area Technical College President Mike Cartney and others from Sioux Falls and Rapid City, the aim is to bring 5,000 to 10,000 Ukrainian refugees to the state.
New York State expected to adopt California’s electric car mandate
“The technology is such that the vehicles just don’t perform that well in cold weather,” said Scott Lambert, the trade group’s president. “We don’t all live in southern California.”
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
newscenter1.tv
Shoot Safe: Archery Season opens to South Dakota residents
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sept. 1 marked the opening of bow hunting season for South Dakota residents. Just like firearms, there are a few different types of bows that can be used as South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Conservation Officer Chris Dekker explains. “We’ve got archery seasons for...
Comments / 10