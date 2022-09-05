ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 10

Nikki Larson
3d ago

Did she have them sign a contract stating that it could never be sold to a non American buyer? That ownership has to remain in the united states. She said this new plant wouldn't be stinky? really? So how's that? They aren't gonna use smoke houses?

Reply(1)
3
Related
sdstandardnow.com

Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office

I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

READ: 5 years of South Dakota state plane travel logs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following a formal open records request submitted to the South Dakota DOT on August 31, 2022, KELOLAND News has received state flight logs and passenger manifests for flights on state planes from January 2018 to August 2022. You can view the entirety of the...
TRAVEL
KELOLAND TV

Author of story on Noem’s plane use in 2019 following AG complaint

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 18 months after publishing a story documenting South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s use of the state plane in 2019, Daniel Newhauser is glad to see some of his unanswered questions are still being asked. Newhauser, a freelance reporter, wrote a story...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
State
California State
Sioux Falls, SD
Industry
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Business
State
South Dakota State
hubcityradio.com

Brian Bengs address issues at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron

HURON, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota democratic Senate Candidate Brian Bengs is homing in on campaign themes for his race against republican incumbent Senator John Thune. Bengs says he is hearing some of the same issues across the state. Bengs, from Aberdeen, is making his first run for elective office. Thune is...
HURON, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Todd Broin Provides Most of Individual Cash; Poet Ethanol Provides Third of Corporate Cash So Far to Fight Wholestone Farms Slaughterhous

Smart Growth Sioux Falls, the municipal ballot question committee pushing to cap slaughterhouses within Sioux Falls city limits at one, has filed its first campaign finance report. We learn that the biggest individual donor is not Poet Ethanol chief Jeff Broin, whose swanky home and corporate office are both within easy stinking distance of the proposed Wholestone Farms hog-butchering plant, but his brother Todd*:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
KELOLAND TV

Governor Noem defends her use of the state airplane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota governor Kristi Noem wants to silence her critics on a number of political issues, including her use of the state airplane, CRT and whether or not she’s planning to run for higher office. Over the past few months, KELOLAND News has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

POET, JDS Industries give $25,000 to slaughterhouse campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The group looking to ban slaughterhouses from the city limits of Sioux Falls reported raising $90,000 in its first campaign finance disclosure report released Tuesday. Smart Growth Sioux Falls, a municipal ballot question committee, filed the documents at 4:31 p.m. CT with the city...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slaughterhouses#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Governor#Anti China Posturing#Chinese#Smithfield Foods#The Big Sioux
sdpb.org

Freedom Caucus zeroes in on South Dakota election process

There are new calls for an increase in election integrity in South Dakota. A circuit court judge continues to hear questions over whether county auditors should preserve data from the 2020 election. The case spotlights a rift in the state’s Republican party. Some, like Gov. Kristi Noem, call for more...
ELECTIONS
KELOLAND TV

Group opposing pork plant will release campaign finance details Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group leading opposition to a new pork plant in northeastern Sioux Falls said it will share financial details for the first time on Tuesday. Campaign finance disclosures required by the Sioux Falls city code requires ballot question committees to submit finance disclosure statements within three business days from “the last business day of each month during the 90-day period immediately preceding the election.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
farmforum.net

Plan emerges to attract Ukrainians to South Dakota; refugees could help businesses

A statewide humanitarian effort to welcome Ukrainian war refugees into South Dakota is underway as businesses cast a net everywhere for future employees. Spearheaded by Lake Area Technical College President Mike Cartney and others from Sioux Falls and Rapid City, the aim is to bring 5,000 to 10,000 Ukrainian refugees to the state.
EDUCATION
WTRF- 7News

Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
newscenter1.tv

Shoot Safe: Archery Season opens to South Dakota residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sept. 1 marked the opening of bow hunting season for South Dakota residents. Just like firearms, there are a few different types of bows that can be used as South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Conservation Officer Chris Dekker explains. “We’ve got archery seasons for...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy