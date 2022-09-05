Earlier this year, Blaze Entertainment announced the Evercade EXP, the next iteration of its retro handheld that plays cartridges loaded with classic games. But you won't even need (or be able to use) a cartridge to enjoy some of the most exciting games in the Evercade library. Blaze has announced a new partnership with Capcom to offer 18 classic Capcom games to Evercade EXP owners. All 18 of the games will be pre-loaded onto the EXP, so you can play them immediately when you boot up the handheld. The Evercade EXP is available to preorder now ahead of its winter launch. Check the list of partners to find your preferred retailer. Not all retailers have listings live yet, but they should be available shortly.

