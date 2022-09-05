Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Lost Ark Update Brings Class Balance Changes And Sets The Stage For Server Merges: Full Patch Notes
The latest update for Amazon and Smilegate RPG's free-to-play MMO Lost Ark is set to arrive later today, with a focus on delivering various class balance changes and quality-of-life improvements over the addition of new content. It also will include back-end tech changes to set the stage for the game's first round of server merges, which will happen later this month. The update is on track to go live following server maintenance, which is expected to end around 2 PM PT/ 5 PM ET.
Gamespot
Evercade EXP Preorders Are Live, Comes With 18 Capcom Classics
Earlier this year, Blaze Entertainment announced the Evercade EXP, the next iteration of its retro handheld that plays cartridges loaded with classic games. But you won't even need (or be able to use) a cartridge to enjoy some of the most exciting games in the Evercade library. Blaze has announced a new partnership with Capcom to offer 18 classic Capcom games to Evercade EXP owners. All 18 of the games will be pre-loaded onto the EXP, so you can play them immediately when you boot up the handheld. The Evercade EXP is available to preorder now ahead of its winter launch. Check the list of partners to find your preferred retailer. Not all retailers have listings live yet, but they should be available shortly.
Gamespot
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Mod Adds A Charming Low-Poly Downgrade
Final Fantasy VII Remake is a fantastic game to look at, but if you're seeking to play the game with some 1998-era graphics options enabled, then some handy mods can help you out. As spotted by PC Gamer, the Polygonal Players mod will replace the highly detailed models of Cloud,...
Gamespot
MapleStory Publisher Offers A Closer Look At Turn-Based Hero Game Argent Twilight
Nexon Games has offered fans a closer look at the next title joining its ever-expanding library of mobile games. Shown at GameSpot's Swipe Showcase, Argent Twilight: Secret of the Dark Orbs is a turn-based hero collector set in a vibrant and fantastical world. The game features over 300 heroes (each with five variant forms), anime-inspired visuals, and fully-animated cutscenes.
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus September 2022: Grab 3 Free Games Starting Today
It's the first Tuesday of the month, so it's time to claim the latest batch of PlayStation Plus free games. September 2022's PS Plus Essential lineup includes Need for Speed Heat, Toem, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus. That's a pretty solid lineup, as all three of the freebies are worth playing. All PlayStation Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can claim the PS Plus Essential lineup each month. Later this month, PlayStation will add to the Extra and Premium library with Deathloop, Assassin's Creed Origins, and more.
Gamespot
The Story Of How A Dog Chose The Cover Of A Borderlands Game, Sort Of
The cover art for Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel was chosen by one of the most unlikely of sources--a dog. Well, that's partly true. With just months to go before the game was released in October 2014, the head of 2K Games--Christoph Hartmann--didn't have a final cover for the game. Blood pressures were rising. Stress was mounting. Hartmann's plan? Let his dog decide.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage Will Reportedly Be An Origin Story For Valhalla's Basim
Ahead of this week's Ubisoft Forward livestream, details on Assassin's Creed Mirage have reportedly leaked online. Spotted by prolific leaker Tom Henderson, the game will allegedly be an origin story for Basim, one of the main characters of 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The alleged Assassin's Creed Mirage synopsis calls Basim...
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#444) - September 6, 2022
Come one, come all as we gear up for yet another edition of our Wordle guides. It's Tuesday, September 6, and we're here to help you ensure that you get the answer to puzzle #444. It might be a bit tricky, though, as the answer today is sure to trip up at least a few players. To make sure that doesn't happen to you, use our recommended list of starting words and read some of our helpful hints below.
Gamespot
Game of Thrones: Beyond The Wall Unveils New Combat And Story In Massive Update
Game of Thrones: Beyond The Wall, the mobile squad-based RPG from Behaviour Interactive, has received a gameplay overhaul in its latest update. In essence, the game has left behind its old chess-like system for an action-heavy vibe, though the game remains a turn-based tactical RPG. The game is a prequel to the show, and players will investigate the disappearance of Commander Brynden Rivers outside of the massive northern wall. The new story campaign reveals an unexplored area beyond the wall that players will fight through and discover.
Gamespot
Lego Ninjago: Garmadon #4
Two Moon Village is in a whole lotta trouble, and Garmadon is nowhere to be found. It’s almost like something terrible might’ve happened to the most evil person in Ninjago…LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Brick and Knob configurations, the Minifigure and NINJAGO are trademarks and/or copyrights of the LEGO Group.
Gamespot
Boku wa Koukuu Kanseikan: Airport Hero Haneda
Latest on Boku wa Koukuu Kanseikan: Airport Hero Haneda. We have no news or videos for Boku wa Koukuu Kanseikan: Airport Hero Haneda. Sorry!
Gamespot
Disney Dreamlight Valley With Great Power Quest Guide: All Riddle Solutions
The Disney Dreamlight Valley "With Great Power…" quest is given by Merlin early in the game, and it includes multiple objectives including some tricky riddles. You will be tasked to go through a set of trials to prove you are worthy to help save Dazzle Beach from The Forgotten, and restore its Orb. Here's how to complete the With Great Power questline from start to finish.
Gamespot
All The Games Featured At GameSpot Swipe
GameSpot held our first-ever mobile gaming show, Swipe, on September 8, bringing you new trailers, gameplay footage, and reveals from some of the biggest games on both iOS and Android. We saw plenty of AAA franchises featured during the presentation, including Call of Duty, The Lord of the Rings, The Division, and PUBG Mobile, as well as a selection of games from smaller indie developers that look just as exciting and inventive. We even have a few very unexpected announcements, a new look at a port of one of the most popular first-person shooters of all time, and the addition of a new mode to one of the best beat-'em-up games on mobile.
Gamespot
Arcade1Up Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 Preorders Are Live At Best Buy
Arcade1Up's upcoming Marvel vs. Capcom 2 home arcade cabinet is available to preorder now at Best Buy. Initial preorders went up earlier than expected at Target last week, but they sold out very quickly. Now's your chance to secure the highly anticipated cabinet at Best Buy. Arcade1Up launched its own preorder window earlier today, but the cabinet quickly sold out there, too. If you're interested, order from Best Buy as soon as possible.
