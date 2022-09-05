Read full article on original website
Club Brugge edges Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in Champions League
BRUGES, Belgium (AP) — Abakar Sylla scored for Club Brugge to defeat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in their Champions League opening game on Wednesday. Sylla’s header to a corner shortly before halftime gave the Belgian champion its first win in Group B, where Atlético Madrid enjoyed a very late 2-1 win over Porto in Spain.
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
BBC
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
Manchester United v Real Sociedad | Confirmed Lineups | UEFA Europa League
Manchester United take on Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League tonight and you can find the confirmed team news here.
Napoli vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
Liverpool get their Champions League campaign underway tonight against Napoli.Jurgen Klopp’s side were runners-up last season after being beaten by Real Madrid in the Paris final.The Reds have had a difficult start to the Premier League campaign with just two wins from their opening six games.And they face another difficult task against familiar opposition Napoli, who beat Liverpool at home in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 group stages.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Napoli vs Liverpool?The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 7 September at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples.How can I watch it?It...
Napoli v Liverpool | Team News | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream
All the key details ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A Clash.
Benfica 2 Maccabi Haifa 0: Rafa Silva and Alejandro Grimaldo score to give the hosts the opening win
BENFICA defeated Maccabi Haifa 2-0 in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday, getting off to a strong start in its quest to repeat its good run from a season ago. Rafa Silva scored in the 49th minute and Alejandro Grimaldo in the 54th to give the hosts the opening win.
CBS Sports
Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Porto: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's Champions League game
The Champions League is back in action this Wednesday on Paramount+. Porto is set to challenge Atletico Madrid in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 7th at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell. This is the first Champions League match of the season for both teams.
CBS Sports
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea: Channel USA, confirmed team news and TV info for Champions League opener
CHELSEA begin their Champions League challenge with a tricky Group E opener against Dinamo Zagreb. Thomas Tuchel's side have struggled for consistency in the Premier League so far this season. And they will have to be at their best to see off the Croatian champions at the Stadion Maksimir. Zagreb...
Is FC Zurich vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture
Arsenal face FC Zurich tonight as they open their Europa League campaign at the Swiss champions.After a one-year absence, Mikel Arteta’s side are back in Europe after narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification last season.Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the Europa League on their last tournament appearance and this season are in a group with Zurich, Bodo/Glimt and PSV.Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the season at Manchester United on Sunday but the Gunners will look to get back to winning ways and Arteta may rotate his squad.Here’s everything you need to know.When is FC Zurich vs Arsenal?The match...
ESPN
Ronaldo's Europa League debut was frustrating in Man United loss
MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United opened their Europa League campaign in inauspicious fashion, falling to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford, 1-0. A spot kick goal from Brais Méndez was the difference as Erik ten Hag's side couldn't muster a response. - Report: Man United-Real Sociedad | Europa League table...
MLS・
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Ronaldo, Villarreal play outside Champions League
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo pushed for a move away from Manchester United in the transfer window so he could play for a team in the Champions League. After failing to secure a transfer, he’ll have to get used to playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon. Indeed, the Europa League might be Ronaldo’s likeliest route to substantial game time at United this season. He is in line for a recall to United’s team for its opening group match against Real Sociedad after being a substitute for the last four Premier League games. United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to start his fringe players in the match at Old Trafford and that is what Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire have become after making big changes following the team’s woeful start to the season. Sociedad’s team could include David Silva, who was a long-time star of Manchester City. Arsenal is England's other big hope in the competition and the Premier League leaders start off at Zurich. Roma visits Bulgarian club Ludogorets with center forward Tammy Abraham expected to be on the bench because of a shoulder issue. With Feyenoord visiting Lazio, Italian authorities have banned the Dutch club’s fans from traveling to Rome after its supporters clashed with police and damaged a historic fountain during a 2015 trip to face Roma.
Yardbarker
Juventus Primavera lose eight-goal thriller against PSG in Youth League – (Video)
On Tuesday, Juve’s senior team lost their Champions League opener to Paris Saint Germain, while the club’s primavera endured a similar fate in the French capital in their UEFA Youth League fixture. Paolo Montero’s men started on the wrong foot, conceding twice in the first seven minutes, but...
