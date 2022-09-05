ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jac
09-05

If Kansan voters can preserve women's bodily autonomy, then your state's can too ❤️ We all should have the right to bodily autonomy, even those of you who believe otherwise.

Jaime King Wendt
09-05

Good news now let every state take a vote let the people decide. everyone should have the right to vote on their personal convictions and have it count

Kimm
09-05

I think it's all stupid mire back yard or alley a abortions and the ones forced to bring an unwanted child for whatever reason they may have the government will have to pay for such child with school food stamps health care no one is really looking at the final picture its costing government time and money now fighting over it when they should just let it be as it was the woman's choice

News Breaking LIVE

A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died

Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
COLORADO STATE
WPTV

20 States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks To Eligible Residents

Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in September, inflation also remained near a 40-year high. As a result, many families are living paycheck to paycheck. While the IRS has made adjustments that could mean lower tax rates for many next year, the federal government has no plans to send out more stimulus checks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
GEORGIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time

The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
NEBRASKA STATE
Salon

The Dobbs effect is real: Voters, still angry about the Roe overturn, turned out to protect abortion

"Is the Dobbs effect fading?" blared a headline from October 10 at Politico Playbook, the nerve center for the smug centrist take on Beltway politics. The story helped kick off a month of hand-wringing in the press about how abortion was fading from voters' minds. Over the summer, there had been a massive national backlash to Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Over the past few weeks, however, pundits insisted, fears about reproductive rights were replaced with concerns about inflation. (Even though, as the talking heads carefully avoided noting, Republicans are a serious threat to the economy as well.) Mid-October, MSNBC pundit Mike Barnicle summed up the argument by arguing that "while abortion is an issue, it nowhere reaches the level of interest of voters in terms of the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that." "Democrats' Reliance on Abortion for Midterms May Not Be Enough," read a USA Today headline, ignoring that the mythical Democrat who only campaigns on abortion is a strawman. In a classic of the circular-firing-squad genre, the New York Times ran a piece elevating those who "say there has been too much focus on abortion rights and too little attention on worries about crime or the cost of living."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS New York

Powerball ticket sold in California wins record $2.04 billion jackpot

Powerball announced Tuesday a single winning ticket was sold in California for a world-record $2.04 billion jackpot. The announcement came after a lengthy delay in revealing the winning numbers.The winning numbers are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with a Powerball of 10. California lottery officials said on Twitter the winning ticket was sold at a service center in the Los Angeles County community of Altadena.The service center gets a $1 million bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the California lottery. Owner Joseph Chahayed told CBS Los Angeles he's going to share the bonus with his family, which for now includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally

Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump

Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
ARIZONA STATE
