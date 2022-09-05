Read full article on original website
Jimbo Fisher On WVU Job: College Football World Reacts
Jimbo Fisher is the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but if he had his way, he might not be there for the rest of his career. During a recent interview, Fisher was asked if he'd every consider being the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Fisher, who is from Clarksburg, West Virginia, didn't exactly say no.
Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious
On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
Look: Coach O Makes His Opinion On LSU Extremely Clear
Ed Orgeron may no longer be on the LSU Tigers' sideline, but Coach O still has plenty of love for the program. Speaking at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday, Orgeron spoke on his time, as well as his exit, from LSU. I'm so grateful of my time for...
Clemson Fan Beat Up in Fight During Georgia Tech Game
Fans got into a vicious fight in the stands of the Clemson-Georgia Tech game.
Southside High's Hannah Mouton Makes School History With Touchdown Reception
Hannah Mouton is a pretty good athlete. The Southside High junior is one of the top basketball players in the state of Louisiana but she's now excelling in another sport.
LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Posts Photos From Ohio State Official Visit
James and his parents were on hand for the football team's 21-10 win over Notre Dame on Saturday.
Paul Finebaum provides unsolicited advice to LSU's Brian Kelly following Week 1 loss
ESPN host Paul Finebaum joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning following Week 1 action across the country. Finebaum shared some unsolicited advice to former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly for how he can keep the noise down in Baton Rouge after losing to Florida State. “I think there’s...
Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1
If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday
Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
Ejected LSU player had classy gesture for FSU QB
The LSU player who was ejected for an egregious targeting play committed against Florida State on Sunday night had a classy gesture for Jordan Travis. Ali Gaye was ejected in the third quarter of his Tigers’ 24-23 loss on Sunday night. He committed as bad of a targeting play as it gets (video here).
Arkansas takes massive leap in USA Today Sports’ College Football re-rank
Reynolds Razorback Stadium was one of three venues that hosted two ranked teams last weekend. The home crowd played a key factor as No. 23 Arkansas held off a fiery No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcat club, 31-24. The win impressed the College Football world, as head coaches across the country collectively voted to move the Razorbacks up six spots to No. 17 in the latest USA Today Coaches poll. The win was just as impressive to the media that covers the sport as well. Following week one’s slate of games, USA Today Sports’ Paul Myerberg has re-ranked all 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams and has come to truly respect the Razorbacks. In the latest re-rank, Arkansas has jumped to No. 17, which is an eight-spot increase from the initial rank. Following the loss, Cincinnati has fallen to No. 34, which is a drop of six places. According to the re-rank, Arkansas’ week two opponent, South Carolina, is ranked No. 70. They move up three slots after defeating Georgia State, 35-14, last Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Arkansas faces the Gamecocks on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game can be seen on ESPN.
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian says Alabama's Nick Saban 'saved my career'
AUSTIN, Texas -- Steve Sarkisian hasn't forgotten, and he won't forget. There's no way he could, especially not this week with Nick Saban and the No. 1 Crimson Tide coming to town. To most in the college football world, Saban is the guy who has led Alabama to a staggering...
Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game
College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
Former Florida State running back stands out in first week of college football season
The former 'Nole put on a career-best performance in Marshall's win.
Alabama vs Texas Prediction, Game Preview
Alabama vs Texas prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Venue: Darrell K Royal/Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX. Record: Alabama (1-0), Texas (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week...
LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly jabs reporter for tardiness, reporter jabs back: ‘Maybe if you win I’d be on time’
The rough start for Brian Kelly as coach of the LSU Tigers football program continued today after getting zinged by
Dan Mullen makes bold prediction on Georgia, College Football Playoff
Less than a week after sharing his SEC predictions, former Mississippi State and Florida coach Dan Mullen is back with post-Week One College Football Playoff predictions. After seeing Georgia beat Oregon 49-3 on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Mullen has the Bulldogs beating Ohio State for a second straight National Championship.
LSU Commit Visiting Florida Gators in Week 2
The Florida Gators will host one of the top tight ends in the class of 2024 on Saturday.
