Tallahassee, FL

The Spun

Jimbo Fisher On WVU Job: College Football World Reacts

Jimbo Fisher is the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but if he had his way, he might not be there for the rest of his career. During a recent interview, Fisher was asked if he'd every consider being the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Fisher, who is from Clarksburg, West Virginia, didn't exactly say no.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious

On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1

If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday

Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas takes massive leap in USA Today Sports’ College Football re-rank

Reynolds Razorback Stadium was one of three venues that hosted two ranked teams last weekend. The home crowd played a key factor as No. 23 Arkansas held off a fiery No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcat club, 31-24. The win impressed the College Football world, as head coaches across the country collectively voted to move the Razorbacks up six spots to No. 17 in the latest USA Today Coaches poll. The win was just as impressive to the media that covers the sport as well. Following week one’s slate of games, USA Today Sports’ Paul Myerberg has re-ranked all 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams and has come to truly respect the Razorbacks. In the latest re-rank, Arkansas has jumped to No. 17, which is an eight-spot increase from the initial rank. Following the loss, Cincinnati has fallen to No. 34, which is a drop of six places. According to the re-rank, Arkansas’ week two opponent, South Carolina, is ranked No. 70. They move up three slots after defeating Georgia State, 35-14, last Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Arkansas faces the Gamecocks on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game can be seen on ESPN.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game

College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
CLEMSON, SC
College Football News

Alabama vs Texas Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Texas prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Venue: Darrell K Royal/Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX. Record: Alabama (1-0), Texas (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week...
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Dan Mullen makes bold prediction on Georgia, College Football Playoff

Less than a week after sharing his SEC predictions, former Mississippi State and Florida coach Dan Mullen is back with post-Week One College Football Playoff predictions. After seeing Georgia beat Oregon 49-3 on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Mullen has the Bulldogs beating Ohio State for a second straight National Championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS

