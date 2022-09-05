Body found during search for missing boater

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews located a body near James Island Yacht Club Monday morning.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Marine Patrol Unit responded to an unoccupied boat around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, the boat was found “doing circles” without an operator in front of James Island Yacht Club.

Crews stopped the boat and determined the boater missing.

Crews accompanied by a Coast Guard helicopter searched the area Sunday night and Monday morning.

SCDNR recovered a body from the water just before 8:00 a.m. on Monday. It is not confirmed whether the body matches the identity of the missing boater.

Law enforcement will remain on the scene as SCNDR investigates.

The identity of the body and cause of death will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.