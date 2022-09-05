MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police officer arrested on domestic violence charges attacked his wife, according to a petition she filed asking for a protective order. Gavin Cotter, 25, of Irvington, remained jailed Tuesday on charges of third-degree domestic violence-harassment, and domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation. Police responded to a call at the home late Monday and arrested him. He is scheduled to have a bail hearing on Thursday.

