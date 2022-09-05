Read full article on original website
G. S.
3d ago
are they crazy!!! why would you set bond for someone that was trying to kill them. they want see him again. surely no one will bail him out. I would call it attempted murder.
WLOX
Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon narcotics bust involving the Gulfport Police SWAT Team. It happened at a home in the 1300 block of 19th Street around 4 p.m., September 6. Members of the Gulfport Police...
Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly shot girlfriend and her parents, then fled
A Mississippi man is behind bars after he reportedly fled after he shot his girlfriend and her parents. Deon Woods, 32, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault. The shootings reportedly happened after...
thegazebogazette.com
Long Beach Suspect Arrested by Sheriff on Assault Charges
On Sunday, September 4, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Deon Woods, a resident of Long Beach, Mississippi on two (2) felony charges of Aggravated Assault and one (1) count Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Woods’ arrest steamed from an...
WPMI
Arrest warrants issued for Mobile County pool company owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms it signed nine warrants for the arrest of Doug Wilson, owner of embattled pool company Wilson Pools. He’s facing nine counts of 1st degree theft by deception. Angry pool customers complained Wilson left them high and dry...
WLOX
Four arrested during Gautier vs. Pascagoula football game
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier police officers arrested four people during the Gautier High vs. Pascagoula High game on September 2, 2022. Jordan Irving, a 20-year-old from Gautier, and Joshua Hudson, a 19-year-old from Gautier, were both arrested for possessing a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon. Both are being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
wxxv25.com
Two arrested in narcotics investigation in Gulfport
On September 6, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 36-year-old Gerry Bernard Moore and charged him with one count of Possession with Intent and 27-year-old Jaylen Michael Moore and charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance. On September 6, 2022, at approximately 4:02 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department Anti-Crime...
WALA-TV FOX10
15-year-old Mobile County teen dead after fentanyl exposure, according to sheriff’s office
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) --The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is working fast to find the people responsible for selling a deadly drug to a 15-year-old girl. Adrianna Taylor was found dead at a home in Semmes last Wednesday. Deputies say it was likely due to a fentanyl overdose. Chief Deputy...
mageenews.com
Biloxi Man Sentenced to Four Years in Federal Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Biloxi Man Sentenced to Four Years in Federal Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. Gulfport, Miss. – A Biloxi...
WALA-TV FOX10
Court records: Domestic violence charge against Mobile cop stemmed from wife’s allegations
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police officer arrested on domestic violence charges attacked his wife, according to a petition she filed asking for a protective order. Gavin Cotter, 25, of Irvington, remained jailed Tuesday on charges of third-degree domestic violence-harassment, and domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation. Police responded to a call at the home late Monday and arrested him. He is scheduled to have a bail hearing on Thursday.
WLOX
Gautier Police Department cracking down to better protect spectators at sporting events
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The next game played at Gautier High School’s football stadium, spectators can plan to see more officers. Gautier Police arrested four people during last Friday night’s rivalry game between Pascagoula and Gautier. It’s something Lieutenant James McGhee said Gautier PD will not tolerate.
Mississippi Press
Investigation continues into apparent domestic killing in Vancleave
VANCLEAVE, Mississippi -- Jackson County investigators are continuing to work on what appears to be a domestic killing in Vancleave. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies were called to a home on Jim Ramsey Road early Monday morning, where they found the body of a woman, later identified by Coroner Bruce Lynd as 40-year-old Nina Olivia Brossett.
6 juveniles arrested, 16 firearms recovered by joint effort between two Mississippi law agencies
Six juveniles have been arrested, and 16 firearms have been recovered in a joint effort between two Mississippi law agencies. The Hattiesburg Police Department, with the assistance of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, has charged six juveniles in connection to multiple felony crimes, and recovered 16 weapons. The six...
Man found dead in Greene County road
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Lucedale man was found dead in the road Friday night in Greene County. Lewis Rockwell, 45, was found next to a motorcycle in the roadway on Moody Chapel Road near McLain around 9 p.m. Friday, The Greene County Herald first reported. Gunshot wounds are […]
Two women shot in Saturday evneing shooting
Two Mississippi law enforcement agencies are investigating a Saturday evening shooting that injured two women,. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Hattiesburg Police and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after HPD responded to shots being fired at an apartment complex on Country Club Road. The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.
Two men stabbed Saturday morning in Mobile, 1 critically injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were stabbed by a family member early Saturday morning, according to officials at the scene. Officials were called to the 2800-block of Coronado Court just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s off of Lloyd’s Lane, south of Cottage Hill Road in west Mobile. An official confirmed the suspect is […]
WLOX
Biloxi city council denies conditional-use request from Fill-up with Billups
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ”We’re asking for a medical cannabis dispensary at this location and I hope you will grant us this approval,” said Donovan Scruggs, representative for Fill-up with Billups. The business made a conditional-use request before the Biloxi City Council at Tuesday night’s meeting. It...
WLOX
Boil water notice in effect through Monday for parts of Jackson County
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in parts of Jackson County are asked to take precautions with their water this weekend. Due to a damaged fire hydrant, a boil water notice is in affect for all customers from Amoco Drive north to Three Rivers who lost water pressure. This includes a large section of Escatawpa.
WLOX
Biloxi firefighters ask for a pay raise
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several Biloxi firefighters showed up to the city’s public hearing to express their concern about a pay increase. Biloxi city officials are making final edits on their budget plan. Among the latest changes is a raise for the police officers, but none were on the table for firefighters.
wxxv25.com
Inmate jailed on public drunk charge dies in Jackson County jail
Jackson County Sheriff and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into the Friday morning death of a Moss Point man at the Jackson County jail. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 33-year-old Justin Holloman was arrested Wednesday on a public drunk charge and was taken to the Jackson County jail. Friday morning...
Police seek help locating runaway Mississippi teen who has been gone for four days
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a runaway Mississippi teen. The Biloxi Police Department is asking for assistance locating a runaway 16-year-old Ke’Neria Daniels. Daniels, who is 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs 150 lbs., was last seen wearing Blue and White money...
