ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Going Into This Season

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known sports broadcasters in the entire world, and ever since coming back to First Take just a few weeks ago, he has been on a nice little roll. The First Take host has gotten back into his groove and he is doing so right in time for the NFL season which begins on Thursday.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts

It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football
Yardbarker

Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett

Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Saints sign Wyatt Davis off Giants practice squad

The Saints have added an offensive lineman to their roster ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Falcons. The Giants announced that New Orleans has signed guard Wyatt Davis off of their practice squad. The Saints have not made any announcement regarding the transaction. Davis, who is the grandson of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Rams Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night's Game

The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2022 season without one key member of their offense. As relayed by multiple reporters, the Rams officially ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson underwent his second offseason knee surgery in early August. While the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Week 1 picks: Bills vs. Rams, Broncos vs. Seahawks, and more

The 2022 NFL season is just about to get underway and if the offseason was any indication, this campaign is going to be a roller coaster. One consistent theme will be familiar names in new places. From Russell Wilson joining the Broncos to A.J. Brown landing with the Eagles, the landscape of the NFL looks much different than it did when the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy