Cowboys 'Best Option': Sign Cole Beasley, Says Analyst - Wrong in 3 Ways
There are three pieces of evidence that - for anyone paying attention to what's really going on here inside The Star - essentially shut down the concept.
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Going Into This Season
Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known sports broadcasters in the entire world, and ever since coming back to First Take just a few weeks ago, he has been on a nice little roll. The First Take host has gotten back into his groove and he is doing so right in time for the NFL season which begins on Thursday.
Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons says Tom Brady 'inspires me' ahead of rematch with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FRISCO, Texas -- Micah Parsons was 11 months old when the New England Patriots drafted Tom Brady in 2000, so he has a great appreciation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. On Sunday, he will face Brady for the second time in as many years when the Dallas Cowboys host...
Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts
It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett
Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton on New Orleans Saints in 2022: ‘They’ve got a team that wins the south, not Tampa’
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has some big expectations for his former team in 2022, and his
Pete Carroll Has Message For Seahawks' Doubters This Year
The consensus opinion among prognosticators is that the Seattle Seahawks are in for a rough go of it this fall. Pete Carroll disagrees. There are a lot of people doubting the Seahawks, but their head coach is not one of them. "I don't feel like that at all," Carroll said...
Saints sign Wyatt Davis off Giants practice squad
The Saints have added an offensive lineman to their roster ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Falcons. The Giants announced that New Orleans has signed guard Wyatt Davis off of their practice squad. The Saints have not made any announcement regarding the transaction. Davis, who is the grandson of...
Rams Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night's Game
The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2022 season without one key member of their offense. As relayed by multiple reporters, the Rams officially ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson underwent his second offseason knee surgery in early August. While the...
Odell Beckham Jr. jokes about signing with winner of Rams-Bills game
Odell Beckham Jr. has been pretty open about his interest in joining either the Los Angeles Rams or Buffalo Bills this season. Though no deal is imminent with either team, those seem to be the frontrunners to land the talented free-agent receiver. Coincidentally, the Rams will face the Bills in...
Julio Jones Reveals New Buccaneers Jersey Number
Recently added Bucs' wide receiver, Julio Jones, has finally settled on what number he will wear during the 2022 NFL season.
Odell Beckham Jr. 'half-jokes' he will sign with winner of Bills-Rams, believes both could make Super Bowl
The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills kick off the 2022 NFL season this Thursday night in a matchup the sports world has been looking forward to for months. It's the reigning Super Bowl champions vs. the favorites to hoist the Lomabardi Trophy this upcoming season, but both may be playing for something more than the first win of the new year.
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Rams vs Bills
The Buffalo Bills take on the LA Rams tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/6: Baker Week Begins, Overrated Familiarity, and the Full Dorsey
After enduring a tumultuous off-season and a typical dull slate of pre-season games, it’s time for action, starting with Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. We’re about to lock into our schedule of content for the regular season, and hope you’re going to be happy and surprised by all the great stuff we plan on producing.
Week 1 picks: Bills vs. Rams, Broncos vs. Seahawks, and more
The 2022 NFL season is just about to get underway and if the offseason was any indication, this campaign is going to be a roller coaster. One consistent theme will be familiar names in new places. From Russell Wilson joining the Broncos to A.J. Brown landing with the Eagles, the landscape of the NFL looks much different than it did when the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February.
