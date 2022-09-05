One suspect found dead, one still on the run after 10 killed in Canada stabbings: "No one in this town is ever going to sleep again"

Read full article on original website
Related
Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police
Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
Police officer covered Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s gunshot wound with hand, inquest hears
Coroner, who presided over inquest into death of 11-year-old Rhys Jones in 2007, speaks of shock at death of another child
Brit tourist, 24, raped in horror attack near bar in Greece while on holiday as cops arrest suspect, 26, after manhunt
A BRITISH tourist was allegedly raped while on holiday in Greece in a horrific attack near a bar. Cops have arrested the suspect, a 26-year-old man, in the municipality of Akti-Vonitsa in the western part of the country. The man was arrested after a 24-year-old British tourist is said to...
At least six Mozambicans beheaded, Italian nun shot dead by insurgents
MAPUTO (Reuters) -At least six people were beheaded and an Italian nun killed on Tuesday by Islamic State-linked insurgents in Mozambique’s Nampula province, authorities said on Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases
South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
Female prisoner, 27, dies while being held in custody awaiting trial for assaulting a police officer
A Scottish woman was found dead while behind held in custody awaiting trail at a women's prison in Stirling. Elizabeth Holmes, 27, from Paisley, was found by prison guards on August 14 at HMP YOI Cornton Vale while she awaited trial for charges including assaulting a police officer and threatening and abusive manner.
Huge Crocodile Swims by Onlookers With Man's Body in Its Jaws: Police
Police said the reptile was over 11 feet long, and attacked the man after he entered the lagoon, which has rules against swimming in it.
Girl who went missing nine years ago recounts ordeal with kidnappers: ‘They would beat me with a belt’
A 16-year-old Indian girl who was abducted when she was seven years old has described living nine years in confinement with her kidnappers who would allegedly beat her up with sticks and belts.Pooja Gaud was kidnapped outside her school in India’s financial capital of Mumbai in the western state of Maharashtra on 22 January 2013.A couple had lured her with ice cream and kidnapped her as they did not have a child of their own.Police said Pooja was kidnapped by Harry D’Souza and his wife Soni D’Souza, because the couple did not have a child of their own, reported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Human Remains Found in Suitcases Won at Auction Were Those of 2 Young Children, New Zealand Police Say
Authorities in New Zealand have determined that human remains recently discovered in old suitcases a family had won at auction were the bodies of two young children. A statement from the Counties Manukau Police confirms "initial post-mortem examinations" on the remains found in two separate suitcases "are that of two primary school-aged children."
Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun
This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
Woman found dead in her bed ‘with facial injuries’ had called cops to her house a month ago as detectives return to find rooms covered in blood
A woman found dead in her bed with significant facial injuries had called police to her home a month ago with detectives now returning to the house to investigate her 'suspicious' death. Queensland Police confirmed it was speaking to the 56-year-old woman's defacto partner, 58, after her body was found...
Grandfather, 81, ‘left bloodied and bruised by arrest’ after police go to wrong address
Police have been accused of leaving an 81-year-old grandfather bruised and bloody after mistakenly approaching his house in the early hours of Friday morning.Pictures of an elderly man covered in dark bruises and wound dressings were shared on Twitter by a woman who said Bedfordshire Police left her grandfather in the cells “confused and bruised trying to defend himself”.“He was terrified, ill and it took 10 officers/6 vehicles to arrest him. Maybe his heart attack gave him superpowers?” she said.Bedfordshire Police said officers arrived at a house in the village of Potton around 5am on Friday to investigate reports of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Suspect in Canada Stabbing Spree Dies of Apparently Self-Inflicted Wounds -Report
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (Reuters) -The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve in Saskatchewan died on Wednesday, apparently of self-inflicted injuries, shortly after his arrest, Canada's Global News agency reported. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said earlier...
Sources Say Canada Stabbing Spree Suspect Made Final ‘Goodbye’ Trip After Rampage
Multiple sources close to the ongoing manhunt for Myles Sanderson, the second suspect in the stabbing rampage that killed 11 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Sunday, say he made a final trip to the city of Regina with the intention of seeing friends and family members there in the hours after the horrific attacks.According to one of the sources source involved in the investigation into the horrific slayings in James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan, Myles Sanderson made a three-hour trip across the wide-open Canadian prairie—in broad daylight, on one of the...
Driver, 18, was allegedly filmed swerving violently and speeding in Snapchat video moments before crash that killed five teens - as his driving record is revealed and he's refused bail
A teenager who was allegedly driving a ute when it smashed into a tree, killing five of his mates, allegedly filmed Snapchat video of himself swerving over the road on his phone prior to the incident. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was refused bail on Thursday afternoon at Picton Local Court, hours...
'How could this happen to a defenceless woman in her own home?' Family of 'beautiful' graduate council worker, 28, shot dead by gang 'in case of mistaken identity' pay tribute to 'shining light' - seven years after brother, 16, was also gunned down
The family of a 'beautiful' graduate shot dead in the back garden of her home by a gang 'in a case of mistaken identity' have paid tribute to their 'shining light' - seven years after her teenage brother was also gunned down. Council worker Ashley Dale, 28, was gunned down...
Family of father executed after wrongful murder conviction given police apology after 70 years
The family of a father executed for a murder he did not commit have finally received a police apology after 70 years.Mahmood Hussein Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged at Cardiff prison on 3 September 1952 after he was wrongly convicted of murdering shopkeeper Lily Volpert, 41, at her clothing store in the city.The father of three, who was just 28 at the time, had his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal after a 46-year battle by his widow Laura.He was the last person to be hanged in Cardiff and the final innocent person to be...
Suspected pedophile slits throat on Facebook live when confronted by ‘hunters’
Last week a man in Liverpool attempted to take his life after he was confronted by a group of “pedophile hunters” who streamed the encounter on Facebook.
China charges dozens over brutal attack on women in restaurant
Chinese authorities have charged 28 people and detained eight police officials following a brutal assault on a group of women earlier this summer that shocked the country and provoked widespread anger.
Student shot dead in Alabama forest by woman posing as stranded motorist, police say
Duo charged with murder over killing of Adam Simjee, 22, who was forced to walk into woods with girlfriend and died after gunfight
CBS News
539K+
Followers
65K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1