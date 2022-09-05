ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

wbrz.com

Deputies: Fake animal rescue organization stole dog from Hammond home

HAMMOND - Deputies say a group of people saying they were part of an animal rescue group stole a dog out of his yard, and are asking the public's help in bringing him home. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said a German Shepherd named Smokey was stolen from his home Aug. 29. Surveillance footage from the home showed two women and one man swapping out his leash and stealing him.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Man fatally shot in Marrero overnight was father of 18-year-old killed in January

Seven months after 18-year-old high school senior Lawrence Francois Jr. was gunned down in Marrero, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the shooting death of his father. Lawrence Francois, 37, was fatally shot Wednesday night in 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard in Marrero (map), according to the Jefferson Parish...
MARRERO, LA
WWL-TV

Carjacking in Slidell fast food drive thru

SLIDELL, La. — A man in a fast food drive thru lane in Slidell was carjacked by three men with guns late Tuesday night, according to Slidell Police. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Pontchartrain Drive. According to the Slidell Police, the victim had...
SLIDELL, LA
WWL-TV

One person killed in Marrero shooting

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Marrero that claimed the life of a male victim. Deputies responded to the call of a shooting in the 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies located...
MARRERO, LA
fox8live.com

61-year-old woman killed in Chalmette shooting Wednesday morning, police say

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in Chalmette after an argument with her daughter, according to St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office. Around 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 4000 block of Hamlet Place in Chalmette. When deputies arrived, they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
CHALMETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Bicyclist hit and killed on Elysian Fields ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A bicyclist who was killed when he fell into traffic on Elysian Fields Avenue was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 58-year-old Earl Green. Green was biking on a sidewalk near Interstate 610 on Monday afternoon when he inexplicably lost control and fell into the southbound traffic lanes, where two passing vehicles struck him, authorities said. He died of multiple blunt trauma injuries, the coroner's office said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Kenner Police seek help identifying person of interest in shooting

𝙆𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧 𝙥𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙘’𝙨 𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙛𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙚𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 𝟑, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙤𝙘𝙘𝙪𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙩 𝟑𝟎𝟒𝟗 𝙇𝙤𝙮𝙤𝙡𝙖 𝘿𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙆𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧.
KENNER, LA
fox8live.com

Authorities investigating fatal shooting of Marrero man, Jefferson sheriff says

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Marrero man Wednesday (Sept. 7) night, said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. Deputies responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
MARRERO, LA
brproud.com

20-year-old killed in two vehicle crash in Gonzales

GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Troopers is investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 931 at LA 44 that happened in late Tuesday night in Ascension Parish. According to officials, a juvenile driver in a 2015 Toyota Corolla was turning left from a private parking lot at the same time as 20-year-old Ashton Anderson, who was on a motorcycle with a juvenile passenger. The impact from the Toyota and the motorcycle caused both occupants of the motorcycle to be ejected.
GONZALES, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating stolen dog

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen German Sheppard named, “Smokey”. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM three subjects were seen swapping out Smokey’s leash and removing him from his home on Audubon Drive in Hammond, LA. When asked by a bystander what they were doing, the suspects claimed to be with the “Animal Rescue Group”, an organization which is believed to be fictitious.
HAMMOND, LA
lpso.net

UPDATE: Victim Identified in Raceland Shooting Death

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the victim who passed away in an overnight shooting incident has been identified as Dwaynette Folse, 27, of Raceland. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing. Just before 9 p.m. on September 7, 2022, deputies responded to a call of...
RACELAND, LA
WWL

Fatal hit-and-run victims identified as father and son, suspect still at-large

MARRERO, La. — A father and son died in last Friday’s hit and run accident on the Westbank Expressway near the Ames Boulevard exit in Marrero. According to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, Carl January, Sr of Roswell, Georgia. 58 and Carl January, Jr, 37, from Kenosha, Wisconsin were killed. The motorized scooter they were traveling on was hit from behind by a Ford pickup truck.
MARRERO, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma daycare worker arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray woman during a juvenile investigation conducted at a local Terrebonne Daycare Center. Dionne Gasery Warren, 50, was arrested in connection with the investigation, for charges of Cruelty to a Juvenile. On September 1, 2022, shortly after 7:00pm, the Terrebonne...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

