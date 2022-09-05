Read full article on original website
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
wbrz.com
Deputies: Fake animal rescue organization stole dog from Hammond home
HAMMOND - Deputies say a group of people saying they were part of an animal rescue group stole a dog out of his yard, and are asking the public's help in bringing him home. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said a German Shepherd named Smokey was stolen from his home Aug. 29. Surveillance footage from the home showed two women and one man swapping out his leash and stealing him.
Family Dog missing after car wreck on I-55
On September 2, Justin White was traveling southbound on Interstate 55 when another car T-boned him and caused his truck to spin out before it caught on fire. His dog Sage ran away from the scene.
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in Marrero overnight was father of 18-year-old killed in January
Seven months after 18-year-old high school senior Lawrence Francois Jr. was gunned down in Marrero, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the shooting death of his father. Lawrence Francois, 37, was fatally shot Wednesday night in 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard in Marrero (map), according to the Jefferson Parish...
WWL-TV
Carjacking in Slidell fast food drive thru
SLIDELL, La. — A man in a fast food drive thru lane in Slidell was carjacked by three men with guns late Tuesday night, according to Slidell Police. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Pontchartrain Drive. According to the Slidell Police, the victim had...
NOLA.com
Interstate shooting at I-10 and Calliope onramp wounds man, slows traffic, police say
New Orleans police are responding to a shooting on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street that sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police responded to the shooting at around 10:36 a.m. and asked motorists to avoid the area as they conduct their investigation.
WWL-TV
One person killed in Marrero shooting
MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Marrero that claimed the life of a male victim. Deputies responded to the call of a shooting in the 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies located...
fox8live.com
61-year-old woman killed in Chalmette shooting Wednesday morning, police say
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in Chalmette after an argument with her daughter, according to St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office. Around 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 4000 block of Hamlet Place in Chalmette. When deputies arrived, they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
NOLA.com
Bicyclist hit and killed on Elysian Fields ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A bicyclist who was killed when he fell into traffic on Elysian Fields Avenue was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 58-year-old Earl Green. Green was biking on a sidewalk near Interstate 610 on Monday afternoon when he inexplicably lost control and fell into the southbound traffic lanes, where two passing vehicles struck him, authorities said. He died of multiple blunt trauma injuries, the coroner's office said.
L'Observateur
Kenner Police seek help identifying person of interest in shooting
𝙆𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧 𝙥𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙘’𝙨 𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙛𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙚𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 𝟑, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙤𝙘𝙘𝙪𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙩 𝟑𝟎𝟒𝟗 𝙇𝙤𝙮𝙤𝙡𝙖 𝘿𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙆𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧.
fox8live.com
Authorities investigating fatal shooting of Marrero man, Jefferson sheriff says
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Marrero man Wednesday (Sept. 7) night, said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. Deputies responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
brproud.com
20-year-old killed in two vehicle crash in Gonzales
GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Troopers is investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 931 at LA 44 that happened in late Tuesday night in Ascension Parish. According to officials, a juvenile driver in a 2015 Toyota Corolla was turning left from a private parking lot at the same time as 20-year-old Ashton Anderson, who was on a motorcycle with a juvenile passenger. The impact from the Toyota and the motorcycle caused both occupants of the motorcycle to be ejected.
NOLA.com
Kenner police seeking person of interest in fatal shooting outside convenience store
Detectives investigating a fatal shooting outside a Kenner convenience store are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the case. Victim Alejandro Quiroz, 43, of Kenner was shot about 4 a.m. in the parking lot of a store in the 3000 block of Loyola Drive on Sept. 3.
NOLA.com
Man pulled from his Mercedes, carjacked while waiting at red light, NOPD says
A 34-year-old man was pulled from his Mercedes Benz and carjacked while waiting at a red light Tuesday night, New Orleans police said. It was one of two carjackings authorities investigated Tuesday in which the driver was pulled from his vehicle. The carjacking of the Mercedes was reported to authorities...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating stolen dog
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen German Sheppard named, “Smokey”. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM three subjects were seen swapping out Smokey’s leash and removing him from his home on Audubon Drive in Hammond, LA. When asked by a bystander what they were doing, the suspects claimed to be with the “Animal Rescue Group”, an organization which is believed to be fictitious.
Louisiana Family Searching for Dog Lost After Crash
A Louisiana family is searching for their dog who got loose after a crash on the interstate. The White Family, of Hammond, is hoping that someone either saw their dog recently or, hopefully, picked him up and is caring for him. In any case, the Whites would love to have...
NOLA.com
Cell phone tracking, a high-speed chase — how Ascension deputies caught an alleged kidnapper
When cell phone tracking and license plate readers helped Ascension Parish deputies find an alleged kidnapper from St. Charles Parish, they launched a high-speed chase along La. 42 that ended with the suspect trapped by patrol cars and held at gunpoint by a detective. Recent court testimony in the case...
Chalmette mother shot, killed after altercation
At about 8:30, deputies say they were called to the 4000 block of Hamlet Place, responding to a shooting in the area.
lpso.net
UPDATE: Victim Identified in Raceland Shooting Death
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the victim who passed away in an overnight shooting incident has been identified as Dwaynette Folse, 27, of Raceland. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing. Just before 9 p.m. on September 7, 2022, deputies responded to a call of...
Fatal hit-and-run victims identified as father and son, suspect still at-large
MARRERO, La. — A father and son died in last Friday’s hit and run accident on the Westbank Expressway near the Ames Boulevard exit in Marrero. According to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, Carl January, Sr of Roswell, Georgia. 58 and Carl January, Jr, 37, from Kenosha, Wisconsin were killed. The motorized scooter they were traveling on was hit from behind by a Ford pickup truck.
houmatimes.com
Houma daycare worker arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray woman during a juvenile investigation conducted at a local Terrebonne Daycare Center. Dionne Gasery Warren, 50, was arrested in connection with the investigation, for charges of Cruelty to a Juvenile. On September 1, 2022, shortly after 7:00pm, the Terrebonne...
