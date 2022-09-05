Multi-vehicle crash in Ladue early Monday
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Several vehicles were involved in a crash early Monday morning in Ladue.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on southbound I-170 just north of Ladue Road. Two lanes of traffic were blocked for a time. No injuries were reported.Top Story: Jury selection begins for man accused of killing entire St. Charles family
FOX 2's Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene.
