Accidents

Alfred Mims
3d ago

well it sounds like that someone left the plane and had the automatic plot on and sent it out over the ocean and that's a good way to get rid of evidence. and you want find anyone because the ocean will sweep them and if it's sharks around well its lunch time

Melting Glacier Reveals Wreckage of 1968 Plane Crash in Swiss Alps

A melting glacier in Switzerland revealed the remnants of a plane crash from the 1960s. Dominik Nellen, a mountain guide, made the discovery this month while on a trek up the Aletsch Glacier. Reports say the plane crashed in the Alps in 1968 and was never recovered. The melting ice revealed parts of the plane including passenger seats and even a tin of skin cream. Mountaineers say it shows the fast effects of climate change. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
At least one dead as storm flips private jets at exclusive Florida airport

One person died and another person was injured after a twin-airplane crashed at Central Florida executive airport on Thursday.The Diamond DA42 Twin Star collided with another unoccupied aircraft as it prepared for takeoff on a runway during severe weather conditions at around 5pm, said Carolyn Fennell, director of public affairs at Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.It had two people onboard when it flipped while awaiting clearance, with officials saying that a gust of wind tossed the aircraft into the air.The Orlando Fire Department responded to the accident but one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another person has been...
'Deadliest Catch' Cast Gets Entangled In Russian 'Missile' Attack: 'Coming Right For Us'

The crew of Discovery Channel's "Deadliest Catch" may have witnessed a Russian missile launch while filming off the coast of Alaska. In an episode that aired Wednesday night, one of the show's featured fishing vessels, the F/V Wizard, encountered a Russian ship that was trawling in U.S. waters and endangering the Wizard's fishing gear, Yahoo Entertainment reported.
Panicked pilot, 23, jumped to his death from cockpit window at 3,500ft after damaging its landing gear during aborted landing: Vomited and apologized to co-pilot before leaping out - only for co-pilot to land safely

A copilot who jumped to his death from a small airplane in North Carolina was upset over damaging the craft's landing gear during a failed runaway approach, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane's pilot-in-command told federal investigators his copilot, Charles Hew...
Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
Pilot Who Fell to His Death Said He ‘Needed Air’ Before ‘Exiting’ Plane Mid-Air

A pilot who fell to his death from a plane he was flying in the skies over North Carolina last month said he “needed air” before he jumped out of the aircraft without a parachute, a report says. The body of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was later found in a backyard in Fuquay-Varina after the July 29 incident. According to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, Crooks, who was second-in-command of the twin-engine airplane, became “visibly upset” after the plane, which was being used to ferry skydivers, “dropped” and damaged its landing gear during a botched landing, forcing the pilots to abort and pull up once again. About 20 minutes after the emergency, Crooks stopped communicating with air-traffic control at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and opened a side window in the cockpit as he “may have gotten sick,” the unnamed commanding pilot told investigators. Crooks then apologized to the other pilot, removed his headset, before “exiting” the plane through its aft ramp door.Read it at NBC News
