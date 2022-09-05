Read full article on original website
Alfred Mims
3d ago
well it sounds like that someone left the plane and had the automatic plot on and sent it out over the ocean and that's a good way to get rid of evidence. and you want find anyone because the ocean will sweep them and if it's sharks around well its lunch time
Reply
3
Related
Millionaire businessman and his son are identified as victims of horrific plane crash along with experienced pilot who chauffeured the Hemsworths
A millionaire agribusiness leader and his son, along with an experienced pilot who rubbed shoulders with actor Chris Hemsworth have been identified as the three victims of a horror plane crash. The Cessna aircraft crashed in remote bushland near Lowood an hour west of Brisbane on Monday, killing all three...
Watch this! Plane crashes on freeway and hits car – all caught on camera
Incredible plane crash caught on camera, as an aircraft hits a car on a California freeway before bursting into flames
Revealed: Moment fighter jet escorts 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into Baltic Sea, killing German family - as body parts are discovered by search team
Footage of the moment a fighter jet escorted a 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into the Baltic Sea on Sunday has emerged today, as body parts were discovered by a search team. The jet flew unmanned across northern Germany and out over the sea, before it...
insideedition.com
Melting Glacier Reveals Wreckage of 1968 Plane Crash in Swiss Alps
A melting glacier in Switzerland revealed the remnants of a plane crash from the 1960s. Dominik Nellen, a mountain guide, made the discovery this month while on a trek up the Aletsch Glacier. Reports say the plane crashed in the Alps in 1968 and was never recovered. The melting ice revealed parts of the plane including passenger seats and even a tin of skin cream. Mountaineers say it shows the fast effects of climate change. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
At least one dead as storm flips private jets at exclusive Florida airport
One person died and another person was injured after a twin-airplane crashed at Central Florida executive airport on Thursday.The Diamond DA42 Twin Star collided with another unoccupied aircraft as it prepared for takeoff on a runway during severe weather conditions at around 5pm, said Carolyn Fennell, director of public affairs at Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.It had two people onboard when it flipped while awaiting clearance, with officials saying that a gust of wind tossed the aircraft into the air.The Orlando Fire Department responded to the accident but one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another person has been...
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
International Business Times
'Deadliest Catch' Cast Gets Entangled In Russian 'Missile' Attack: 'Coming Right For Us'
The crew of Discovery Channel's "Deadliest Catch" may have witnessed a Russian missile launch while filming off the coast of Alaska. In an episode that aired Wednesday night, one of the show's featured fishing vessels, the F/V Wizard, encountered a Russian ship that was trawling in U.S. waters and endangering the Wizard's fishing gear, Yahoo Entertainment reported.
Rampaging crocodile sparked plane crash that killed 20 after being smuggled on board and bursting out of bag
A RAMPAGING crocodile reportedly sparked a horror plane crash that killed 20 people after being smuggled on board. The airborne animal caused pandemonium on the propeller plane after bursting out of a bag en route to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Petrified travellers onboard the fateful Filair Let L-410 flight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Panicked pilot, 23, jumped to his death from cockpit window at 3,500ft after damaging its landing gear during aborted landing: Vomited and apologized to co-pilot before leaping out - only for co-pilot to land safely
A copilot who jumped to his death from a small airplane in North Carolina was upset over damaging the craft's landing gear during a failed runaway approach, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane's pilot-in-command told federal investigators his copilot, Charles Hew...
Grieving son, 58, & pilot die in a plane crash while scattering his father’s ashes from a ‘homemade’ aircraft
A GRIEVING son has died in a plane crash while scattering his late dad's ashes, according to authorities. Lee Cemensky, 58, was found dead in a rural spot in Minnesota on Sunday alongside 61-year-old pilot Douglas A. Johnson. The pair died after the amphibious aircraft, described by the authorities as...
Man Discovers Human Remains in 170-Year-Old Abandoned Crypt: 'Horror'
"Crazy to think those bones were someone who laughed, cried and loved. Now they are just abandoned," said one commenter on the viral video.
I’m a flight attendant and there is a huge mistake you are making if you sit in the window seat
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed why sitting in a window seat on a plane could be bad for your skin - in more ways than one. Former cabin crew member Arina Bloom spent two years dealing with passengers on planes and has learnt all about the mistakes we make every time we board an aircraft.
Watch horror moment pod of bloodthirsty killer whales ‘bent on destruction’ rams Brits’ yacht and BITES OFF rudder
THIS is the terrifying moment a pod of bloodthirsty killer whales rammed into a British yacht and ripped off a chunk of the rudder. The crew were sailing 20 miles off the coast of Spain in the Atlantic Ocean when they suddenly found their 50ft yacht surrounded by the killer creatures.
Four tourists dead & 15 injured as tour bus plunges 330 feet down cliff edge in thick fog on way from Machu Picchu
FOUR tourists have been killed and another 15 have been left injured after a tour bus plunged 330 feet down a cliff on the way back from Machu Picchu. The horror accident happened on Sunday when the minibus they were travelling in crashed into a ravine. Authorities said three of...
Russians Break Down Door W/Feet, Later Discovered After They Don't Disable Cloud Before Recording Recent Video- Watch!
In March, Russian soldiers "moved into the home of a resident, stole her phone and recorded their crimes on it." After the home invasion and takeover, the victim realized that images of men in military uniforms that she was unfamiliar with had appeared in her cloud storage. [i]
Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat
An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
Eight tourists killed on active volcano after horror plunge at 14,000ft as icy 70mph gales delay chopper rescue
EIGHT tourists have died attempting to climb an active volcano when part of a group plunged 14,000ft to their deaths. Several of the party remain stranded on the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's far east as 70mph gales hamper rescue efforts following the horror fall on Saturday. The group of...
Pilot Who Fell to His Death Said He ‘Needed Air’ Before ‘Exiting’ Plane Mid-Air
A pilot who fell to his death from a plane he was flying in the skies over North Carolina last month said he “needed air” before he jumped out of the aircraft without a parachute, a report says. The body of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was later found in a backyard in Fuquay-Varina after the July 29 incident. According to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, Crooks, who was second-in-command of the twin-engine airplane, became “visibly upset” after the plane, which was being used to ferry skydivers, “dropped” and damaged its landing gear during a botched landing, forcing the pilots to abort and pull up once again. About 20 minutes after the emergency, Crooks stopped communicating with air-traffic control at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and opened a side window in the cockpit as he “may have gotten sick,” the unnamed commanding pilot told investigators. Crooks then apologized to the other pilot, removed his headset, before “exiting” the plane through its aft ramp door.Read it at NBC News
Dozens of sunken WWII German ships resurface along Danube River as water levels hit record low
As Europe continues to experience a record heat wave that one top scientist said could signal its worst drought in 500 years, receding water levels along the continent's massive Danube River have exposed around two dozen sunken ships that belonged to the German army during World War II, according to Reuters.
Orca Whale Pod Nearly Sinks 37-Foot Sailboat in Terrifying ‘Coordinated Attack’
Did you know that more than 80 percent of the ocean remains a mystery to humans? Should one wish to experience an alien planet, they need only take a dive into the sea – no rocket ships required. The ocean is filled with some genuinely horrifying creatures. There’s the...
NBC News
459K+
Followers
54K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 9