fox44news.com
Closures announced in Belton widening project
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting Wednesday night, Texas Department of Transportation crews will perform various closures along Interstate 14 as part of its Belton widening project. These closures and work conducted will allow crews to finalize the project corridor ramp configuration. A list of closures over the next...
KBTX.com
FM 2818 delays clear up, work still happening in area
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday morning commuters were stuck in bumper to bumper traffic on FM 2818 near the Wellborn ramp. Contractors were switching traffic on the road and finishing some restriping for the Wellborn ramp, but it took longer than expected according to Bob Colwell, Bryan district’s TxDOT public information officer.
Road closures planned for rest of week in Belton area
BELTON, Texas — Drivers going through the Belton area should expect some road closures for the rest of the week due to TxDOT's I-14 widening project in the city. Below are the planned closures. Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday closures:. Outside I-14 eastbound mainlane from after...
coveleaderpress.com
I-14/U.S. 190 bypass widening funds included in state transportation plan
The widening of the I-14/U.S. 190 bypass from two lanes to four around Copperas Cove is closer to becoming a fully funded reality, after Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) will be putting $85 billion into the state’s roadways over the next 10 years.
KBTX.com
Two crashes back up traffic on Highway 60 in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic was at a standstill Wednesday afternoon on Highway 60 in west Brazos county after two separate crashes. First, a Kia Forte hydroplaned and a Ford F150 crashed into the Kia, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2010 Cadillac then stopped because of...
WacoTrib.com
Waco plans new decorative I-35 lighting under revamped bridges, replacements above
Artistic LED installations will illuminate several downtown-area underpasses below the newly rebuilt stretch of Interstate 35, and while that work continues, the Waco City Council must decide how to replace floundering decorative lighting installed seven years ago on the top side of access road bridges over the Brazos River. The...
fox44news.com
Cement truck rollover stalls Killeen school buses
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Independent School District buses ran at least 20 minutes late on Tuesday morning due to an 18-wheeler accident. The district says an 18-wheeler was blocking the entrance to the Sheridan Transportation Center, located at 9132 Trimmier Road. The district was not involved in the accident.
fox44news.com
Temple Adding Additional Parking To Downtown Area
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – The growing city of Temple is adding additional parking to its downtown area. City officials say it’s a part of a bigger plan in their revitalization process to bring guests to the heart of the city. There are numerous projects going on in...
fox44news.com
September is National Preparedness Month
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Tornadoes, hurricanes, and wildfires can all happen in Central Texas during the month of September. That’s why National Preparedness Month is so important. “Really something that people think about on a regular basis. And so it gives us an opportunity to say, hey,...
Texans could be one tropical storm away from gas being $5 dollars a gallon
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The average price for a gallon of gas in Bryan/College Station is $3.39. That's down 12 cents from last week and that price has continued to come down since the record high set back in June but that could all change with a tropical storm or hurricane according to AAA Texas.
KBTX.com
Oil well fire Tuesday evening sends large plume of smoke into sky
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An oil well fire Tuesday evening on the west side of Brazos County sent a large plume of thick, black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles away from the site of the blaze. It happened on Charlotte Lane near Leonard Road. The...
fox44news.com
Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash
MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
Motorcyclist loses control of bike in a fatal accident in Nolan County
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 51-year-old man from Nolanville, Texas lost his life early this morning in a fatal motorcycle crash in Nolan County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Garth Adam Johnson died in the accident which happened around 12:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 84 less than a mile north […]
KWTX
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
DPS: 2 dead in Milam County chain-reaction crash involving 5 vehicles
Two people died in a Milam County chain reaction crash involving five vehicles after one car struck a cattle trailer and caused it to separate, according to Texas DPS.
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
KWTX
Strong winds cause Central Texas State Fair sign to collapse, two injured at the Bell County Expo Center
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas State Fair visitors are in the hospital with one in critical condition after strong winds caused a sign to collapse Sunday. The incident occurred in the late afternoon at the fair entrance where the sign, according to Bell County. Emergency medical crews on...
fox44news.com
Police share how to exercise safely outdoors
WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – Eliza Fletcher’s murder has many wondering about staying safe, especially when it comes to an activity many enjoy such as running or walking. Joshua Barron at the Woodway Public Safety Department says don’t let a situation like this scare you away from running or walking outside, just take steps to keep yourself safe.
KWTX
Gatesville veteran patrols school hallways for safety through new program
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Left to right and everywhere in between there’s someone new keeping an eye on Gatesville ISD. “”I’m just looking for anything suspicious,” Adam Fitzer said. “Anything that would seem out of the ordinary.”. He’s not a teacher or administrator. No Fitzer...
fox44news.com
Man accused of road rage incident, evades pursuit
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department needs your help to identify a motorcycle driver accused of causing a road rage incident and who has evaded a pursuit. The department reported on social media Wednesday that a motorcyclist they are calling “Chad” intentionally drive the...
