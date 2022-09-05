ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls County, TX

fox44news.com

Closures announced in Belton widening project

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting Wednesday night, Texas Department of Transportation crews will perform various closures along Interstate 14 as part of its Belton widening project. These closures and work conducted will allow crews to finalize the project corridor ramp configuration. A list of closures over the next...
BELTON, TX
KBTX.com

FM 2818 delays clear up, work still happening in area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday morning commuters were stuck in bumper to bumper traffic on FM 2818 near the Wellborn ramp. Contractors were switching traffic on the road and finishing some restriping for the Wellborn ramp, but it took longer than expected according to Bob Colwell, Bryan district’s TxDOT public information officer.
BRYAN, TX
KCEN

Road closures planned for rest of week in Belton area

BELTON, Texas — Drivers going through the Belton area should expect some road closures for the rest of the week due to TxDOT's I-14 widening project in the city. Below are the planned closures. Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday closures:. Outside I-14 eastbound mainlane from after...
BELTON, TX
coveleaderpress.com

I-14/U.S. 190 bypass widening funds included in state transportation plan

The widening of the I-14/U.S. 190 bypass from two lanes to four around Copperas Cove is closer to becoming a fully funded reality, after Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) will be putting $85 billion into the state’s roadways over the next 10 years.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
State
Texas State
County
Falls County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Traffic
KBTX.com

Two crashes back up traffic on Highway 60 in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic was at a standstill Wednesday afternoon on Highway 60 in west Brazos county after two separate crashes. First, a Kia Forte hydroplaned and a Ford F150 crashed into the Kia, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2010 Cadillac then stopped because of...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco plans new decorative I-35 lighting under revamped bridges, replacements above

Artistic LED installations will illuminate several downtown-area underpasses below the newly rebuilt stretch of Interstate 35, and while that work continues, the Waco City Council must decide how to replace floundering decorative lighting installed seven years ago on the top side of access road bridges over the Brazos River. The...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Cement truck rollover stalls Killeen school buses

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Independent School District buses ran at least 20 minutes late on Tuesday morning due to an 18-wheeler accident. The district says an 18-wheeler was blocking the entrance to the Sheridan Transportation Center, located at 9132 Trimmier Road. The district was not involved in the accident.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Temple Adding Additional Parking To Downtown Area

TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – The growing city of Temple is adding additional parking to its downtown area. City officials say it’s a part of a bigger plan in their revitalization process to bring guests to the heart of the city. There are numerous projects going on in...
TEMPLE, TX
#Signage#Construction Maintenance#Fox#Txdot
fox44news.com

September is National Preparedness Month

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Tornadoes, hurricanes, and wildfires can all happen in Central Texas during the month of September. That’s why National Preparedness Month is so important. “Really something that people think about on a regular basis. And so it gives us an opportunity to say, hey,...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash

MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
CAMERON, TX
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KWTX

Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
CAMERON, TX
fox44news.com

Police share how to exercise safely outdoors

WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – Eliza Fletcher’s murder has many wondering about staying safe, especially when it comes to an activity many enjoy such as running or walking. Joshua Barron at the Woodway Public Safety Department says don’t let a situation like this scare you away from running or walking outside, just take steps to keep yourself safe.
WOODWAY, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of road rage incident, evades pursuit

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department needs your help to identify a motorcycle driver accused of causing a road rage incident and who has evaded a pursuit. The department reported on social media Wednesday that a motorcyclist they are calling “Chad” intentionally drive the...
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX

