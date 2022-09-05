Read full article on original website
Related
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County FCU Supports Blessings In A Backpack, Friends Of Great Bear
Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), as part of its CU Cares program which donates to local organizations “that greatly benefit our community and our membership,” made $2,500 contributions to ‘Blessings In A Backpack’ and to Friends of Great Bear,” said Bill Carhart, CEO. “Each...
iheartoswego.com
Port of Oswego Awards Building Contract For $2.1M New Goble Dry Dock Marina
The Port of Oswego Authority (POA), recently awarded a construction contract to W.D. Malone Trucking & Excavating Inc. of Oswego to build its new $2.1 million deep-water marina on the site of the former Goble Dry Dock and Shipyard, adjacent to the Port’s West Pier, said William Scriber, POA executive director and CEO.
Fulton Residents, City Discuss First Few Weeks Of Bird Scooter Use In Fulton During Common Council Meeting
FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, September 6, when the discussion of Bird scooters took over much of the meeting’s public comment session. Before public comment, Oswego County Legislators James Karasek and Linda Lockwood presented the city with a check for $30,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to put toward satellite stations for the police department.
Patrick Dewine: Support For Stuff-A-Bus Appreciated
Thanks to the tremendous outpouring of support from the community and the tireless effort of our many volunteers, United Way of Greater Oswego County’s 20th Annual Stuff-A-Bus Campaign was a resounding success. I applaud the donations of school supplies and funds we received from organizations, individuals and businesses, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
54 new businesses in Central New York include computer repair and a tailor
There was a surge in business filings as Labor Day approached, with 54 new businesses filing certificates in Central New York last week. Thirty-three of them were filed in Onondaga County and 17 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Five businesses filed to discontinue operations in Onondaga County.
OCO Transitional Living, Family Care Program Staff, Residents Receive Fire Training
FULTON – Staff and residents in Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Transitional Living and Family Care programs recently received fire safety training courtesy of the Oswego Fire Department. Captain Clark Stacks and Firefighters Jason Williams and Dave Wahrendorf discussed fire safety methods for the home including recognizing and eliminating potential...
Create ‘A Lasting Legacy’ For Your Family With Disaster Preparedness Plan
OSWEGO COUNTY – “A Lasting Legacy” is the theme for this year’s National Preparedness Month in September. This annual observance reminds all Americans how important it is for individuals, families and communities to be prepared for disasters and emergencies that can happen at any time. “National...
Free Community Dinner At Minetto United Methodist Church Sept. 18
MINETTO, NY – The Minetto United Methodist Church will provide a free dinner on Sunday, September 18, serving dine-in guests and take-outs only in the dining room from 4 to 5:30 p.m. or until the food is gone. There will be no drive-thru service. The menu will be ziti...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whcuradio.com
Vehicle falls into sink hole in Cortland, mayor says
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vehicle fell into a sink hole in Cortland on Monday. City Mayor Scott Steve says it happened at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Charles Street. Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection, which caused part of the road to sink. No injuries were reported. Mayor...
Oswego County Looking For Input On Tree Planting Projects
OSWEGO COUNTY – Trees are an important part of our ecosystem. They clean our air and water, provide shade and regulate temperature. Trees reduce flooding, conserve energy and beautify streets. They provide food and house birds and other valued animals. Trees help us heal – physically and mentally. The list goes on.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County names infectious disease expert as new health commissioner
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Onondaga County named Dr. Kathryn Anderson as the next health commissioner on Thursday two months after the former health commissioner, Dr. Indu Gupta left the health department in July. The decision, announced by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, is pending approval from the Onondaga County...
localsyr.com
TomatoFest CNY set for this Saturday
(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries. Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coffee Shop Allegedly Served by Sticky Fingered Character in Utica
The shop is designed so that the customer can see what is happening, but not so that the customer can access the goods for himself. But that is exactly what one member of the community is accused of doing. Police were called to Character Coffee located at 171 Genesee Street...
WKTV
Jefferson County man dies after crashing UTV into tree in Lowville
LOWVILLE, N.Y. – A Jefferson County man died after crashing his utility terrain vehicle in Lewis County over the Labor Day holiday weekend. According to New York State Police, 21-year-old James Jobson-Wagar, of Dexter, was riding his UTV east on Worth Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 when he lost control at a hillcrest, left the roadway and hit a tree.
Oswego Health Recognizes Staff For Going Above, Beyond
OSWEGO – As the largest health system in Oswego County, with over 1,200 employees, Oswego Health understands the value of recognizing staff for the care they provide and the jobs they do daily. No matter the job title, every employee plays a pivotal role when it comes to patient care.
Kinetic Light To Bring Ramps As Dance Partners To SUNY Oswego
OSWEGO – Kinetic Light, an internationally known disability arts ensemble, will bring their talents to SUNY Oswego for a series of lectures and workshops with a culminating performance at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Kinetic Light founder Alice Sheppard will kick off the residency with a workshop titled “Inside...
NY Sherriff says Assistant District Attorney overdosed on fentanyl
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that fentanyl was listed amongst several substances in the results of a toxicology report for the overdose of a Madison County Assistant District Attorney that took place back in July. Around 8:55 pm on Saturday, July 30th, deputies responded to a residence on Tuscarora […]
Indoor Air Quality Plays Critical Role In Healing, Wellness At Oswego Health
OSWEGO – Indoor air quality plays a critical role in healing and wellness at hospitals and other healthcare facilities – lives may depend on it. They must maintain a high level of cleanliness to promote healing and good health, especially for patients in critical care units. Yet studies have shown that the air quality inside many hospitals is poor. Studies also show that cleaner indoor air aids patient recovery and decreases physiological stress. As a result, hospital administrators might need to implement an air filtration strategy to combat the problem.
Canastota Police officer named in Wednesday attack
11:23 a.m. Thursday 9/8/2022– According to Canastota Police, the officer attacked Wednesday afternoon in Canastota is William Preuss. He underwent surgery on his eye and is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, 9-8-22. CANASTOTA, N.Y. – (WSYR-TV) – A Canastota police officer is in the hospital after police said he was violently […]
Oswego County Workforce Development Board Meeting To Be Held Sept. 21
OSWEGO COUNTY – The next full meeting of the Oswego County Workforce Development Board will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. via Zoom video conferencing at https://oswego-edu.zoom.us/j/95841281080. The mission of the Oswego County Workforce Development Board is to attract, develop and maintain a qualified workforce for...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0