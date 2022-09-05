Read full article on original website
Related
koxe.com
City Council approves budget for 2022-23 fiscal year
In a special meeting Tuesday, the Brownwood City Council approved the 2022-23 fiscal year budget on second and then third and final reading. Also Tuesday, the City Council approved on first reading the proposed tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. At the Tuesday, Sept. 13 meeting, the proposed tax rate will be approved on second and third and final reading.
koxe.com
Brown County Burn Ban Lifted
In session Tuesday morning, Brown County Commissioners voted 4 in favor, 1 against to lift the Burn Ban. Commissioner Worley opposed lifting the ban. Commissioners court encourages everyone who intends to conduct outdoor burning to use extreme caution as rain amounts varied across Brown County.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Fair Association Announces New Ambassador Program
Brown County Fair Association has announced a new program for girls, grades 6 through 12, for the 2022-23 school year. “The BCFA Ambassador program is an opportunity to learn valuable skills and enhance college applications while serving the community and supporting the fair association” says BCFA President, Bryan Senkirik.
‘A ticking time bomb’: Fire chief seeks safety changes for dangerous Eastland County road
DESDEMONA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- As travelers enter Desdemona Texas on FM 8, a particularly steep curve with little signage has caused more than its share of rollover wrecks. Desdemona Fire Chief Johnny Hart says he and his crew respond to multiple wrecks a year in that one location. “At least two or three times a year […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koxe.com
Sentences Handed Down in District Court
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, the following felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Nacoma Davis, on probation for the felony offenses of Continuous Violence Against the Family and Injury to Elderly Individual and was sentenced to Four (4) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
koxe.com
BHS Announces August Students of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their August 2022 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. Congratulations to these students and a special thanks to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop for sponsoring the BHS Student of the Month!. IN THE PHOTO:. (Top row) Luke Hagood,...
koxe.com
Harvey Lee Sigler, 76, of Brownwood
Harvey Lee Sigler, 76, passed away on September 5, 2022. Funeral services for Lee will be held on Saturday, September 10, at 10:00 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Procession for interment at Coleman City Cemetery will follow. Visitation will be held Friday, September 9, from 6-8 pm at...
koxe.com
Bed Building Event Saturday Morning in Brownwood
Sleep in Heavenly Peace will hold its fourth annual Bunks Across America event, a bed building project that 180 chapters nationwide participate in a with a goal of building 6,000 beds on Saturday to help local communities throughout the United States. “It has been an incredible blessing to me and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brownwoodnews.com
Recent arrests in Early include charges of resisting arrest, public intoxication
The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook Tuesday morning:. On September 3rd at 2 a.m., officers could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver Alejandro Tamayo-Garcia and passenger Guillermo Valades-Lopez stated there was some paraphernalia in the vehicle at which time officers searched the vehicle and located marijuana paraphernalia along with a baggie containing cocaine. Both occupants were placed under arrest and taken to the Brown County Jail and charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
koxe.com
Ella Louise “Cookie” (Meyer) Cooper, 82, of Brownwood
Ella Louise “Cookie” Cooper, age 82, passed away in her sleep on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Brownwood. Private Family Services for Ella will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Cookie was born to Eugene A. Meyer...
Passenger on couch killed after RV has tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A passenger who was on a couch was killed after an RV had a tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County Sunday afternoon. Sharon Berry Smith, 80, of Lake Kiowa, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker […]
koxe.com
Jackie Wayne Roberts, 72, of Brownwood
Jackie Wayne Roberts, age 72, of Brownwood returned to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, and loved ones in his Heavenly home on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Private Family Services for Jackie will be held at a later date per his request. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
koxe.com
Marlene Denman Rahl, 80, of Goldthwaite
Marlene Denman Rahl, 80 of Goldthwaite, passed away Wednesday. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 at 10:00 am at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Marlene was born August 19, 1942 in California. She married William P. “Bill” Rahl in 1963...
rejournals.com
Colliers Mortgage closes Fannie Mae loan for Southside Village Apartments in Brownwood
Fritz Waldvogel of the Minneapolis office of Colliers Mortgage closed a Fannie Mae loan for a repeat client for the acquisition financing of Southside Village Apartments in Brownwood, Texas. The 104-unit market rate multifamily apartment property was constructed in 1973 and includes 12 two-story garden-style buildings, a playground, outdoor basketball court, bark-park, grilling area, clothes care center, and 24-hour maintenance.
koxe.com
Marsha Louise Perez, 71, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Marsha Louise Perez, 71 of Brownwood, is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Brownwood.
koxe.com
Central Texas Community Band begins rehearsals for fall 2022 at HPU
The Central Texas Community Band’s rehearsals for the fall 2022 season are under way. The band, hosted by Howard Payne University, meets on Monday evenings in the Davidson Music Complex with rehearsals beginning at 7:30 p.m. Participation in the band is open to individuals of age 14 through senior adults.
koxe.com
TSTC counselors pay homage to National Suicide Prevention Month
(BROWNWOOD, Texas) – Texas State Technical College’s counselors want to know what is on students’ minds, especially as they adjust to a new academic year. “They are also having to ‘adult’ and think about bills, school, job and families,” said Amy Buchanan, a counselor for TSTC’s West Texas campuses. “Life does not stop because you enroll in college. The stress and anxiety can really affect them in a negative way. I think people start to feel hopeless.”
koxe.com
Linda Sue Davenport, 79, of Brady
Linda Sue Davenport, 79 of Brady, passed away September 5, 2022 in Eden, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, September 8, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady. A Graveside Service will be Friday, September 9, at 10:00 am at Bethel Cemetery. Survivors include:. Daughter –...
koxe.com
Tommie Doris Reid Dewbre, 99, of Brownwood
At the age of 99, Tommie Doris Reid Dewbre was welcomed home by her Heavenly Father and the beloved family who passed before her. Tommie was a passionate woman, and as our strong matriarch, she loved and led her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a caring daughter, sister,...
koxe.com
New Principal This School Year at Brookesmith ISD
Brookesmith ISD is proud to introduce their new PK-12 Principal, Mr. Kyle Admire. Mr. Admire hails from Lubbock, Texas. He has previous experience in educational administration and has worked hard throughout the summer to prepare for the start of the new school year. He and his 13 year-old daughter, Shyanna, are settled and ready to go!
Comments / 1