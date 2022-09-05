The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook Tuesday morning:. On September 3rd at 2 a.m., officers could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver Alejandro Tamayo-Garcia and passenger Guillermo Valades-Lopez stated there was some paraphernalia in the vehicle at which time officers searched the vehicle and located marijuana paraphernalia along with a baggie containing cocaine. Both occupants were placed under arrest and taken to the Brown County Jail and charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

EARLY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO