OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Oakland Pride returned Sunday for the first time since the pandemic as cheerful crowds filled several downtown city blocks for the all-day festival."The energy in Oakland is always immaculate! We are just outside having a good time and vibing with everybody," said Monni Fern, an Oakland resident who is a member of the We Skate Oakland group. She and two of her friends were at Pride promoting their roller skate club. "Connecting with people and just feeling comfortable in expressing ourselves as we are," said one of Fern's friends from We Skate Oakland who goes by Abby. The parade...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO