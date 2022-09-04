Read full article on original website
The sandwiches at much-hyped Bay Area restaurant Ok’s Deli sold out for 9 months straight
"When those forces come together, it makes the sandwich amazing."
Oakland mayoral candidate threatens Jewish community in mass emails
A candidate for Oakland mayor has been widely condemned for making antisemitic comments in mass emails first sent on Sunday. A fellow candidate has been criticized for his initial response to those comments. On Sunday, Peter Liu, who has twice run for Oakland mayor and never gotten more than 1%...
Woman stabbed to death in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman in her 20s on Wednesday evening was stabbed to death in Oakland near Elmhurst Park and police said they have detained a "person of interest." The stabbing occurred at 5:30 p.m. and police were flagged down to help as they were headed to another call, Oakland police spokeswoman Kim Armstead said.
Oakland Pride returns and parties hard despite the heat, puts COVID-19 pandemic in the past
Oakland Pride made its comeback after being sidelined for two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
7 Amazing Road Trips in San Francisco You Will Love
San Francisco has a ton of attractions both inside and beyond the city. However, the region of Northern California surrounding San Francisco has a lot to offer, and visitors are in a good location to access most of it. Off-grid activities include trekking in the woods or strolling through Muir...
In Oakland street takeovers, young stunt drivers outmaneuver the police
OAKLAND, CALIF. — The sound of revving engines and shrieking tires reverberates across the city, disrupting the quiet of the wee hours. The cacophony comes from an intersection, taken over by young drivers and designated as “the pit,” a proving ground where they can display acrobatic yet reckless drift-driving skills. Rings of spectators gather around a vortex of cars careening around one another — often with screaming passengers hanging out of the windows.
New COVID Booster Shot Becomes Available in the Bay Area
An updated version of the COVID-19 booster shot, retooled to target the new and more contagious omicron variants, is arriving to the Bay Area. At the vaccine clinic set up at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, San Jose resident Chris Lee said he may have already been sick with one of the first omicron variants, but he wants to be protected against any others. So, he became one of the first in the Bay Area to get the updated vaccine Wednesday.
1 city ties all-time Bay Area high temperature set just Monday, as more break records
The Bay Area saw record breaking heat again, with more cities tying or passing their all-time records. Here's how historically hot it got:
33 Flavors: The Best Ice Cream in the Bay Area
San Francisco is an ice cream town. And the rest of the Bay Area? Just an even bigger excuse to binge on too much sugar. And binge we do—we're even crazy enough to stand outside, in line, for an eternity, in the fog, just for a scoop of the most-buzzed about flavors. Here are our favorites in the Bay Area—and we've even included some fro-yo, gelato, and vegan versions too—because hey, we don't discriminate.
Why Deli Board, one of San Francisco's best sandwich shops, won’t expand
Deli Board may have never been without the owner losing his job first.
Brentwood Closes Family Aquatic Center During Bay Area Heat Wave
This week's heat wave forced Brentwood officials to shut down the city's family aquatic complex until Wednesday. City officials, citing temperatures ranging from 108 to 114 degrees this week, said the move to close a place families would flock to cool off was done to keep employees and the public safe.
Mare Island Dock of Bay Festival returns to Vallejo Sept. 17
VALLEJO – The Mare Island Dock of the Bay Festival will return to Vallejo this month for its second year, featuring a lineup of eight bands on two stages, with a variety of eclectic musical styles, from indie rock to funk. Local promotion company Frazier Trager Presents, which is...
119 in Walnut Creek? Tuesday will be hottest day for parts of SF Bay Area
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Tuesday’s extreme weather is heating up to once again break records in some parts of the San Francisco Bay Area. KRON4 meteorologist Kyla Grogan said, “More brutal heat grips the bay today with temps at noon already running hotter than they were this time yesterday. Livermore busted an all-time record by hitting […]
Oakland Pride parade returns after pandemic pause
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Oakland Pride returned Sunday for the first time since the pandemic as cheerful crowds filled several downtown city blocks for the all-day festival."The energy in Oakland is always immaculate! We are just outside having a good time and vibing with everybody," said Monni Fern, an Oakland resident who is a member of the We Skate Oakland group. She and two of her friends were at Pride promoting their roller skate club. "Connecting with people and just feeling comfortable in expressing ourselves as we are," said one of Fern's friends from We Skate Oakland who goes by Abby. The parade...
From malasadas to maple bars, here are 13 can't-miss doughnut destinations on the Peninsula
Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” — pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings in the San Francisco Bay Area, Fall 2022
Like it or not, we’re officially hurtling toward the end of the year as a fleeting burst of warm weather sets in across the Bay Area and pumpkin spice everything rears its head. But regardless of whether you love or hate the holiday season, it’s undeniable that food and drink fanatics in the San Francisco Bay Area have a lot to look forward to in the next few months. There are exciting new restaurants and bars on track to open their doors from Oakland to Napa to the Monterey Bay coast.
Bay Area squirrels are splooting amid recent heat wave
Concerned calls to wildlife hotlines have been spiking.
Private Swimming Pools for Rent in the Bay Area (Right?!)
Did you know there is an "Airbnb of swimming pools?" Launched back in 2018, Swimply is an online marketplace that allows homeowners with pools to rent their spaces out by the hour, just like on Airbnb. If you live in San Francisco and are craving a warm and sunny pool day, there are several options in the South Bay, East Bay, and up north where the temps actually feel like summer.
12-year-old shot in leg in Richmond Monday
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A 12-year-old was shot in the leg in Richmond on Monday morning, the Richmond Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the Hilltop area of Richmond. The victim was taken to a hospital by a family member and is now in stable condition. Police did not […]
BART’s Phase II Extension Into San Jose Ready to Go
Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) officials recently announced log-awaited plans to commence construction on Phase II of the BART extension into the Silicon Vallley. Phase II has already been in the works for years, first making the Planetizen newsfeed in 2016, and Phase...
