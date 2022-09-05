ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on Fox.

The Eagles are a 3.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 1 picks, predictions :

CBS Sports : Eagles 27, Lions 24

Tyler Sullivan writes: "If you wagered on the NFL last season, you know the Lions were very kind to bettors. Despite their 3-13-1 record, they were 11-6 ATS and were a tough out for most of their opponents. This offseason, they added pass-rushing help in No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson and gave Jared Goff another go-to receiver in Jameson Williams, who was selected at No. 12 overall. While Detroit may have a better all-around roster heading into 2022, the Eagles also revamped their depth chart and are a sleeper team to watch in the NFC. Offensively, they added A.J. Brown, giving Jalen Hurts another star pass-catcher to go along with second-year wideout DeVonta Smith. The Lions will make it close and cover, but Philly ultimately pulls out the W."

Pro Football Network : Lions 24, Eagles 20

Jason Katz writes: "One of the more improved teams from last year is the Lions. Jared Goff is obviously not a top-tier starting quarterback, but he’s better than he gets credit for. The man did play in a Super Bowl. The Eagles also improved by adding A.J. Brown, who gives Jalen Hurts a true WR1 on top of DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. However, I still don’t see them as a real contender just yet. Meanwhile, the Lions’ additions of DJ Chark and Jameson Williams to go along with a healthy D’Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson (plus a now second-year Amon-Ra St. Brown) has me looking at them as a sneaky wild card contender."

NFL Week 1 odds :

Bookies.com : Take the Lions with the points vs. Eagles

Bill Speros writes: "The Lions were the surprising betting story of the 2021-22 regular season. Detroit went 11-6 ATS despite winning only three games outright. Both teams have quarterbacks who have the potential to be overwhelmed by the panoply of weapons at their disposal. The Lions drafted Alabama WR Jameson Williams and signed D.J. Chark this offseason. They join Amon-Ra St. Brown, tight end T.J. Hockenson, and running back D’Andre Swift as potential targets for Jared Goff, although Williams will likely miss Week 1 after tearing his ACL in the National Championship game against Georgia. In Philly, the Eagles landed WR A.J. Brown (via trade from Tennessee) to join WR DeVonta Smith and TE Dallas Goedert. Will Jalen Hurts flourish or flounder? Take the Lions to cover."

Fansided : Lions 27, Eagles 24

Matt Verderame predicts that Detroit will edge Philadelphia in Week 1 of the NFL season.

NFL Week 1 schedule, TV information :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xDVtW_0hil5ZsW00

Walter Football : Go with the Lions in game vs. Eagles in Week 1

It writes: "The Eagles demolished the Lions when these teams played in Detroit last year. Perhaps this is a nice revenge spot for the Lions, who are not one of the two worst teams in the NFL again this year. There's a bit of value with Detroit, making them a bit appealing."

ESPN : Eagles have a 62.3% chance to win

The site gives the Lions a 37.2% chance to pick up the victory in Week 1.

More: NFL power rankings before Week 1: Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills open NFL season at top

More: Super Bowl 57 odds: Preseason betting odds for every NFL team to win 2022-2023 Super Bowl

WSN : Take the Lions with the points vs. Eagles

Mike Lukas writes: "The Philadelphia Eagles’ front office seems to have a lot of faith in young QB Jalen Hurts who was 9-10 as a starter there after two seasons of playing under center, his trio of WR targets – AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Quez Watkins – surehanded as is his pass-catching TE Dallas Goedert, a second season for HC Nick Sirianni whose leash might not be terribly long. The Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell talks tough and leads by example, but last season his team only managed three wins all year, a tough breaking-in period for QB Jared Goff who was used to the sunny skies of Los Angeles, now a make-or-break situation for him as OC Ben Johnson tries to figure out what to do with first-round WR Jameson Williams who’s now on the team. The Lions are the home team here and they are getting too many points to pass up, so expect them to cover here against the Eagles who are still figuring out who they are."

NFL Spin Zone : Eagles 24, Lions 21

Brendan Danaher writes: "The Lions’ newest defensive acquisition, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, will have his first NFL appearance against one of the best offensive lines in the league. The Eagles had one of the best offseasons/drafts in their history and are my pick to take the NFC East this season. The Lions will fight hard but the Eagles will prevail, especially with the debuting of their most high-profile addition; wide receiver AJ Brown. Fly Eagles Fly."

NFL's highest paid players in 2022 :

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?

The Spun

Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is adjusting nicely to his new role as an NFL analyst. During an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Payton revealed his prediction for Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton has the Cowboys winning...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Know your Eagles enemy: The Detroit Lions

While the Lions and Eagles may have ended their seasons with different trajectories in 2021, there are some similarities between the two teams. The Philadelphia Eagles kick off the 2022-23 season on the road against the Detroit Lions. Here’s all you need to know about the Eagles’ opponent in week one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
A.j. Brown
ClutchPoints

He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett

Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions' 2022 Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report

In preparation of Sunday's season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Detroit Lions took to the practice field Wednesday. The team is set to play in front of a capacity crowd, as standing room only tickets are now available for supporters who want to take in the action in Week 1.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Rams Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night's Game

The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2022 season without one key member of their offense. As relayed by multiple reporters, the Rams officially ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson underwent his second offseason knee surgery in early August. While the...
NFL
FanSided

The national media is already burying the KC Chiefs

While the official record for every NFL team, including the Kansas City Chiefs, still stands at 0-0 the national media have begun their hot take carousel. With the NFL season kickoff just around the corner, the morning shows on ESPN and NFL Network are buzzing with hype. They’ll get to the talk from an exciting weekend of college football in a minute, but first let’s give the people what they want: piping hot NFL predictions!
KANSAS CITY, MO
