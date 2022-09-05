ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Colts are a 7.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 1 picks, predictions :

CBS Sports : Colts 33, Texans 20

Tyler Sullivan writes: "The Colts are the biggest favorites in the opening slate at the moment and for good reason. They dramatically improved their quarterback situation by swapping out Carson Wentz for Matt Ryan and improved on a defense that already ranked No. 8 in DVOA last season. Ryan should come out of the gate hot against a still-rebuilding Texans club, especially with weapons like Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman."

Pro Football Network : Colts 31, Texans 19

Jason Katz writes: "A large part of why I’m fading the Titans is because I really believe in the Colts. Sometimes, you have to hold your nose and align with the public. I expect heavy action on the Colts, but I have to agree with it. Matt Ryan is well past his prime, but he’s still a sizable upgrade over Carson Wentz. Michael Pittman is set to become a star, and Jonathan Taylor will run all over the Texans. The Texans are giving Davis Mills a full-season tryout. It may work. It may not. Either way, they’re starting this season 0-1."

NFL Week 1 odds :

Bookies.com : Take the Colts to cover vs. Texans

Bill Speros writes: "This is the biggest line of Week 1 for a reason. The Colts could make a run at the AFC title. The Texans are on their way to the No. 1 pick in the draft. Matt Ryan makes his first start for the Colts against perhaps the worst team in the conference, if not the entire league. The Texans hired Lovie Smith to be their head coach after dumping David Culley.  The Colts are primed to contend in the AFC South with Ryan under center. The Texans shipped QB Deshaun Watson to the Browns after a grand jury declined to indict Watson in relation to multiple civil sexual assault allegations. Second-year QB Davis Mills has emerged as the starter in Houston – for now."

Fansided : Colts 26, Texans 17

Matt Verderame predicts that Indianapolis will defeat Houston in the Week 1 NFL game.

NFL Week 1 schedule, TV information :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u32y6_0hil5Yzn00

Walter Football : Go with the Texans to cover vs. Colts

It writes: "It's interesting that the Colts are getting the full touchdown, plus the hook. I don't think they're that good. Matt Ryan is past his prime; the offensive line has lost some key blockers lately; and the defense still has some concerns, particularly in the secondary. The Texans suck, but I would bet them to cover this large spread."

ESPN : Colts have a 74.2% chance to win

The site gives the Texans a 25.4% chance to pick up the victory in Week 1.

More: NFL power rankings before Week 1: Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills open NFL season at top

More: Super Bowl 57 odds: Preseason betting odds for every NFL team to win 2022-2023 Super Bowl

WSN : Take the Texans with the points vs. Colts

Mike Lukas writes: "The Indianapolis Colts have a new QB (again), this time veteran Matt Ryan who brings his fourteen years of NFL experience to a Colts team that seems ready to compete, their RB Jonathan Taylor a powerhouse out of the backfield who can also act as a check-down receiver, and DE Kwity Paye and DT DeForest Buckner are always hunting quarterbacks to sack. No doubt the Houston Texans are rebuilding, and HC Lovie Smith is right in the middle of it but QB Davis Mills showed some signs of being the man under center, this team now with five rookie starters including playmaking CB Derek Stingley Jr., a tough home game to start the season and with all those points the oddsmakers are handing out they could actually cover. The Colts should be able to take care of the Texans on the road, but Houston is the home team so take all those points and expect them to keep it close in front of their own fans."

NFL Spin Zone : Colts 31, Texas 14

Brendan Danaher writes: "Texans sophomore quarterback Davis Mills has too tough of a task for an inexperienced signal caller with an underwhelming offensive roster. Matt Ryan will be an upgrade for the Colts and provide more stability, leadership, and overall consistent play. The Texans are an excellent tune-up game for Ryan to get him into a groove with his new team. Colts with the win."

NFL's highest paid players in 2022 :

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?

