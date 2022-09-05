ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Dolphins are a 3.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 1 picks, predictions :

CBS Sports : Dolphins 27, Patriots 23

Tyler Sullivan writes: "Miami loaded up this offseason, surrounding Tua Tagovailoa with the likes of wideout Tyreek Hill, tackle Terron Armstead, and running backs Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds. That's an improvement over the collection of talent that was able to sweep New England in 2021. Meanwhile, the Patriots will be hoping for a Year 2 leap in Mac Jones, but defensively still have plenty of questions. For this game, defending the speed of both Hill and Jaylen Waddle could be a problem for this New England secondary that lost J.C. Jackson in free agency."

Pro Football Network : Dolphins 22, Patriots 16

Jason Katz writes: "I really like the Dolphins this year. Tyreek Hill is going to help the perhaps unfairly maligned Tua Tagovailoa immensely. Along with Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., and Chase Edmonds, the addition of Hill gives Tagovailoa quite an impressive set of weapons. The Patriots, on the other hand, seem to have no idea what they’re doing. They spent three draft picks on two running backs and a backup quarterback. Their best wide receiver is the guy they got from the Dolphins because he wasn’t good enough to play in three-receiver sets (DeVante Parker). Mac Jones may be the better quarterback, but the Dolphins are the better team."

NFL Week 1 odds :

Bookies.com : Take the Patriots with the points vs. Dolphins

Bill Speros writes: "Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel makes his NFL debut against Bill Belichick, who has eight Super Bowl rings and 321 victories as a head coach. No one is sure who will be calling the plays, but Patriots' second-year QB Mac Jones has a new toy in former Dolphins WR DeVante Parker. The Dolphins swept New England last year.  But the Patriots historically have enjoyed success playing in Miami early in the season. The Dolphins are all-in with Tua Tagovailoa at QB. That stability should help, along with the acquisition of Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs. The Dolphins were rattled this offseason when fired coach Brian Flores filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the team and NFL, and alleged that owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him extra to lose games in 2019. With four months to prepare, Belichick should have the edge here. We like the Pats and the points."

Fansided : Dolphins 23, Patriots 21

Matt Verderame predicts that Miami will edge New England in the Week 1 NFL game.

NFL Week 1 schedule, TV information :

Walter Football : Go with the Patriots in Week 1 game vs. Dolphins

It writes: "I didn't know if the sportsbooks would give the Dolphins the full field goal or not. They've gotten it, as Miami is a heavily hyped team. The Patriots look great here, as Bill Belichick will have tons of time to prepare."

ESPN : Patriots have a 51% chance to win

The site gives the Dolphins a 48.5% chance to pick up the victory in Week 1.

WSN : Take the over in Patriots vs. Dolphins game

Mike Lukas writes: "From the offseason ‘muscular’ looks of New England Patriots QB Mac Jones, it’s obvious he’s been putting in a lot of work in the weight room, and now that his front line has been beefed up with first-round pick rookie LG Cole Strange, expect him to connect more with WRs DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Jakobi Meyers in the slot, another fun Bill Belichick challenge. The Miami Dolphins were 9-8 last season but missed out on the playoffs entirely, something that HC Mike McDaniel no doubt wants to change, and he thinks he can do it with QB Tua Tagovailoa, a third-year pro who completed almost 68 percent of his passes last season, a good sign for WR Tyreek ‘Cheetah’ Hill who requires a cannon to fire footballs when he runs deep. Expect this one to be a decent game with enough scoring to cover the over in Florida, a hot place to open the season for the Tua – Hill connection."

NFL Spin Zone :  Dolphins 27, Patriots 21

Brendan Danaher writes: "Belichick is always in the game no matter the opponent but quarterback Mac Jones won’t be able to keep up if it becomes a shoot out and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will have more than enough open targets to choose from. While Dolphins’ new head Mike McDaniel’s first game will be against one of the best coaches of all time a complementary roster will have his back and take the win. This AFC East battle could be close but not close enough for Bill and the boys to go back to Boston with a victory."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?

The Spun

Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts

It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
SEATTLE, WA
