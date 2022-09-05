ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Morning viewers alarmed by ‘dystopian’ Spin to Win prize of four months of energy bills

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

This Morning viewers have been left in shock after learning that the show will offer them the chance to win energy bill payments on its Spin to Win game.

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returned to the ITV morning show on Monday (5 September) along with Spin to Win, a game where callers can win prizes from a wheel.

One of the new additions to the prize list, along with cash, was This Morning covering four months worth of energy bills for the winner amid the cost of living crisis .

Schofield asked one caller if he was concerned about his bills, with the man replying: “Oh, major. I’ve got one of these pre-payment meters and it’s absolutely murder.”

Fortunately, the wheel ended up landing on energy bills, with the caller saying: “Oh my god, thank you. Fantastic. What a relief.”

The clip was shared on social media by journalist Scott Bryan, who wrote: “#ThisMorning has turned completely dystopian and Black Mirror by offering to pay energy bills as a competition prize.”

“What a time to be alive,” one tweet read, while Nish Kumar joked: “Adam Curtis sighs and fires up his editing equipment.”

“#ThisMorning having ‘energy bills’ as a prize on their Spin To Win is the most dystopian and sad reflection on society right now... How did we get to this point? Madness,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I think I’ve woken up in a parallel universe…” another commenter tweeted.

“It’s so sad that if you win Spin to Win, they’ll pay your energy bills. It used to be win a holiday. The absolute state of things is horrifying,” one tweet read.

Evoking Alan Partridge, one Twitter user joked: "Lynn, I’ve an idea for a show. Phil and Holly present The Hunger Games where people spin to win money to pay energy bills..."

“You know the country’s f***ed when this show is offering to pay your energy bills as a prize on the Spin to Win wheel,” another commenter wrote.

It comes as it’s predicted that people â€‹â€‹who pay their energy bills by direct debit will face an 80 per cent increase from £1,971 to £3,549. Those with prepayment meters will see their bills go up from £2,017 to £3,608 a year.

