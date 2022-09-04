Look good, play good usually rings true in college athletics. Just a few weeks after the CU Events Center was given a court makeover, the Colorado women’s basketball team unveiled a fresh home uniform to boot. We got our first look at the new all-white uniforms on Wednesday when the team’s official Twitter account released a video that began with Jaylyn Sherrod, Kindyll Wetta and Quay Miller showing off the “icy” jerseys in what appeared to be an Events Center freezer. My first impression is that they are indeed icy. The all-black lettering makes the white pop even more and you can’t...

BOULDER, CO ・ 17 MINUTES AGO