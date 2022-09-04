The city and county of Broomfield named a new city and county clerk, Crystal Clemens. Clemens has worked for CCOB since June 2021, serving as deputy city clerk. During her time at CCOB, Clemens has worked within the Clerk and Recorder department on several projects including updating the records retention policy and the cleanout of the basement at the George DiCiero City and County building.

