Wine Walk returns to Southlands in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
Opinion: Dying my biggest fear during homelessnessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
City, homeless coalition work to find Quality Inn residents shelterDavid HeitzDenver, CO
It’s HOT in Denver, record-breaking hotClaire ClevelandDenver, CO
5 things you can do in Douglas County this weekendNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Broomfield Historic Sites Tour covers pioneer days on Oct. 8
Did you realize that remnants of Broomfield’s pioneer days remain nestled within the community?. To provide insights on buildings and agriculture features dating to the 1880s the Friends of Broomfield History is sponsoring a Historic Sites Tour on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The self-guided tour...
Broomfield, North Metro to host scaled-back 9/11 memorial ceremony
Officials from North Metro Fire Rescue District, the Broomfield Police Department and the city and county will hold a scaled-back 9/11 memorial ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in Broomfield Community Park on Sunday. Local agencies gathered after the 20th-year commemoration ceremony in 2021 to discuss how to host a meaningful...
CU Boulder study finds climate change impacts in mountain microclimates
Some effects of climate change are dramatic and visible, like wildfires and extreme weather, but a new University of Colorado Boulder study found that climate change can impact even hidden places and some of the state’s smallest residents. Pikas are small mammals that inhabit rocky, high-elevation habitats in Colorado....
Denver School of the Arts not supportive of disabilities, parents say
Editor's note: This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado, a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools. Sign up for its newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. Charlie Perlow and her mother remember meetings with Denver School of the Arts administrators where they would say Perlow “just needs to try...
BVSD launches social media outreach for Latino parents
Striving for stronger engagement with non-English speaking parents of Latino students, Boulder Valley School District has launched the “BVSD en Español” Facebook page. Approximately 25% of BVSD students speak Spanish, said spokesperson Randy Barber, and in some cases their parents don’t speak English. “How do we...
Crystal Clemens named CCOB city and county clerk
The city and county of Broomfield named a new city and county clerk, Crystal Clemens. Clemens has worked for CCOB since June 2021, serving as deputy city clerk. During her time at CCOB, Clemens has worked within the Clerk and Recorder department on several projects including updating the records retention policy and the cleanout of the basement at the George DiCiero City and County building.
Maestas-Sanchez murder case set for jury trial in January
Joseph Maestas-Sanchez, 23, accused of fatally shooting Michael Lewis, 71, outside his Broomfield residence in August 2021 is scheduled for a jury trial on Jan. 30 following an arraignment hearing on Tuesday. In addition to second-degree murder, Maestas-Sanchez faces charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree criminal trespassing and introduction...
