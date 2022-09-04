ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Missing Washington high school football player found safe, accused of murder

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

A 16-year-old who vanished on his way to football practice at his Washington state high school Wednesday has been found safe — and is now behind bars.

Gabriel Michael Davies and another 16-year-old male have been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, burglary and the unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of a 51-year-old man found fatally shot at home, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

Davies went missing Wednesday and witnesses reported seeing him going into Millersylvania State Park.

A day later, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department contacted the Thurston County Sheriff ‘s Office about “ other investigations and interests ,” Sheriff John Snaza told the Centralia Chronicle.

Davies was found Thursday night.

Police also said the teenager’s car was found under “suspicious circumstances,” with blood inside and his cell phone shattered on the ground.

The victim, who has not been publicly named, was found dead at home in Orting Thursday by police performing a welfare check after he failed to show up to work for four days.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department released no other details about the murder, including whether Davies knew the victim, but said there was “probable cause” to arrest both teenagers.

Both teens are being held at the Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center.

