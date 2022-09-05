Sunshine Communities marks 25th year for annual event

What began as a one-man, 2,000-mile expedition of the Appalachian Trail to raise both funds and awareness for individuals with disabilities at Sunshine Communities has evolved into an annual event.

Through the years, thousands have celebrated and supported the richly diverse community. This year’s event, the Sunshine Communities Annual Roll & Stroll, will mark a 25-year milestone on Saturday.

While it has taken various forms through the years, such as off-campus 5K races or fun walks while raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the organization, the goal has always remained the same, said Lana Smucker, the organization’s communications manager. That is that it honors those with disabilities, Ms. Smucker said.

This year the focus is solely on community, she said, adding that the event is not a fund-raiser.

“We just want to expose the public to what we do and see and to meet us,” she said.

Attendees to this year’s event will take part in a scavenger hunt along the 1,140-foot accessible boardwalk while enjoying food trucks, music, activities, Sunshine “swag,” and raffle prizes. In addition, comfort dogs will also be on hand, Ms. Smucker said.

The event began when author and adventurer Jeff Alt decided to walk the Appalachian Trail in honor of his younger brother Aaron, who was born with cerebral palsy and resides at Sunshine Communities. While Mr. Alt was making the difficult journey in honor of his brother, Sunshine organized its first Walk, Run & Stroll event to coincide with his effort.

Mike Alt, the father of both Jeff and Aaron, plans to attend this year’s event alongside Aaron. Jeff, however, will not be able to make it this year.

“It will be a wonderful day,” the elder Mr. Alt said. “This definitely brings out a lot of people from the community and gives them a chance to explore and see the residents. The more exposure to the community [the better], they need to be treated like everybody else.”

The clients served at Sunshine have various abilities and many share common interests that some may find surprising, such as having an affinity for Marvel characters, ice cream, animals, and making new friends, Ms. Smucker said.

“You may have a lot more in common than you might think,” she said.

Sunshine Communities, based in Maumee, has supported individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1950 through various residential and vocational programs in northwest Ohio. For information about Sunshine click here.

The 25th annual Roll and Stroll event, which is open to the community, takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sunshine Communities campus at 7223 Maumee Western Rd. in Maumee.