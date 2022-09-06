ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eliza Fletcher – latest: Body found in search for missing jogger as suspect due to appear in court

By Rachel Sharp and Bevan Hurley
 3 days ago

Investigators searching for missing Memphis heiress Eliza Fletcher have found a “deceased” person after carrying out a search at a wooded area near the home of suspect Cleotha Abston.

Memphis Police have not yet identified the body.

Ms Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother-of-two, was last seen at around 4am on Friday when she was violently abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis campus, police say.

Police charged Abston, 38, with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence on Sunday and is being held on $500,000 bond. He was expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, officers from the Memphis Police Department were spotted on all-terrain vehicles searching a wooded area in south Memphis, about two miles from Abston’s home, according to WREG3.

Investigators have searched Martin Luther King Riverside park and Pine Hill Park for Ms Fletcher.

Abston is refusing to tell police anything about the abduction, according to an affidavit.

Police say two witnesses saw him washing his clothes in a sink and cleaning the floor of his SUV in the hours after the abduction.

They traced Abston after finding DNA on a pair of slider sandals that were left at the scene of the struggle.

Ms Fletcher, the granddaughter of the founder of the Memphis hardware business Orgill, remains missing four days on from her disappearance. Her family has offered $50,000 for her return.

