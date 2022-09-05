ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Oldham forward Hallam Hope suffers ‘serious injuries’ after ‘vicious assault’

By Ed Elliot
The Independent
 3 days ago

Oldham forward Hallam Hope suffered “serious injuries” after being the victim of a “vicious assault” with police investigating claims a Chesterfield player was his alleged attacker.

The 28-year-old was attacked in the staff car park outside Boundary Park following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Chesterfield.

The former England Under-19 international required hospital treatment for his injuries and will be sidelined for “some weeks”.

Oldham, who play in the Vanarama National League following last season’s relegation from League Two, have reported the matter to police and provided CCTV footage of the incident.

“Oldham Athletic is sorry to have to report that our player, Hallam Hope, was the victim of a vicious assault on Saturday evening,” read a club statement.

“Hallam sustained serious injuries which required hospital treatment and he will be out of action for some weeks.The club is supporting Hallam and will continue to do so. We wish him a speedy recovery from a dreadful experience.”

It has been alleged that Hope’s attacker was a Chesterfield player with police now investigating.

“Following an incident which took place following Saturday’s game at Oldham Athletic, we are aware of an allegation relating to an un-named Chesterfield player,” Chesterfield said in a statement.

“We are assisting Greater Manchester Police with their enquiries. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further comment will be made at this stage.”

Barbados international Hope came through Everton’s academy system and had permanent spells with Bury, Carlisle and Swindon before joining the Latics last summer.

