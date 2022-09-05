The Los Angeles Lakers acquired a defensive menace in Patrick Beverley — and a player who doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind when he has something to say. Beverley has made a name for himself as one of the NBA’s leading instigators. Russell Westbrook knows that side of the 34-year-old well having feuded with his new teammate for years — although the two point guards seem to be willing to call a truce.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO