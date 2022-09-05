ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Frances Tiafoe Reacts To LeBron James Congratulating Him On U.S. Open Win Over Rafael Nadal

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has proven to be a fan of many sports disciplines besides basketball. James often tweets about NFL and college football games and has previously said the Super Bowl feels like Christmas to him. The four-time NBA champion has a major interest in soccer, being a part-owner of English team Liverpool — and recently acquiring a stake in A.C. Milan, the reigning Italian champions.
TMZ.com

Sue Bird Breaks Down In Tears After Final WNBA Game, Steph Curry Shows Love

Sue Bird was visibly emotional last night as she played the final game of her legendary WNBA career ... breaking down in tears on the court as fans chanted, "Thank You, Sue!" Bird was understandably overwhelmed with emotion ... sharing one last moment with her teammates and fans at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle following the Storm's playoff game loss against the Aces.
Lakers Nation

Jeanie Buss Wants LeBron James To Retire As Member Of Lakers

LeBron James signed his contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers early in a show of confidence in the franchise’s ability to turn things around soon. James became contract eligible on Aug. 4 and put pen to paper a couple of weeks later, with Lakers president Jeanie Buss saying the deal will give her team “an opportunity to contend” again.
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Discusses What L.A. Can Expect From Him In 2022-23

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired a defensive menace in Patrick Beverley — and a player who doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind when he has something to say. Beverley has made a name for himself as one of the NBA’s leading instigators. Russell Westbrook knows that side of the 34-year-old well having feuded with his new teammate for years — although the two point guards seem to be willing to call a truce.
