Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCar News | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
From LA to Syn City in Luna Joya’s Latest NovelEcho SheaLos Angeles, CA
Related
Lakers News: Frances Tiafoe Reacts To LeBron James Congratulating Him On U.S. Open Win Over Rafael Nadal
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has proven to be a fan of many sports disciplines besides basketball. James often tweets about NFL and college football games and has previously said the Super Bowl feels like Christmas to him. The four-time NBA champion has a major interest in soccer, being a part-owner of English team Liverpool — and recently acquiring a stake in A.C. Milan, the reigning Italian champions.
Lakers Video: Patrick Beverley Says LeBron James & Anthony Davis Will Be Playing With Him As Opposed To Vice Versa
Patrick Beverley joined the Los Angeles Lakers to lead the supporting cast behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis — with the Purple and Gold hoping to compete for the title again after a poor 2021-22 season. In addition to posing threat from beyond the arc, Beverley fills the role...
Report: NBA Wants to Announce New Teams in Las Vegas and Seattle During Preseason
The NBA reportedly wants to announce expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle during preseason games for the Clipper and Lakers
Phoenix Suns Land Aaron Gordon In Major Trade Scenario
Science adheres to a rigid set of rules. It’s not our field, so bear with us, but it seems that in science, X = X, and there’s no room for debate on that matter. This will relate to the NBA, I promise. Art, by contrast, is anarchy. Tell...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
Sue Bird Breaks Down In Tears After Final WNBA Game, Steph Curry Shows Love
Sue Bird was visibly emotional last night as she played the final game of her legendary WNBA career ... breaking down in tears on the court as fans chanted, "Thank You, Sue!" Bird was understandably overwhelmed with emotion ... sharing one last moment with her teammates and fans at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle following the Storm's playoff game loss against the Aces.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Says Kendrick Nunn Has ‘Looked Great’ In Individual Workouts
One of the more underrated storylines of this summer for the Los Angeles Lakers has been the return of point guard Kendrick Nunn. Nunn was expected to play a big role for the Lakers last year but never suited up in the regular season due to a bone bruise in his knee.
Jeanie Buss Wants LeBron James To Retire As Member Of Lakers
LeBron James signed his contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers early in a show of confidence in the franchise’s ability to turn things around soon. James became contract eligible on Aug. 4 and put pen to paper a couple of weeks later, with Lakers president Jeanie Buss saying the deal will give her team “an opportunity to contend” again.
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Discusses What L.A. Can Expect From Him In 2022-23
The Los Angeles Lakers acquired a defensive menace in Patrick Beverley — and a player who doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind when he has something to say. Beverley has made a name for himself as one of the NBA’s leading instigators. Russell Westbrook knows that side of the 34-year-old well having feuded with his new teammate for years — although the two point guards seem to be willing to call a truce.
RELATED PEOPLE
Shaq says Steph Curry is in his own category: ‘He’s by himself…greatest player ever, 10 people in that category’
Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal said in a recent interview that Stephen Curry is the best shooter ever and deserves to be discussed among basketball’s greatest players. During an interview with Dime Magazine, O’Neal responded after he was asked why he thinks that Curry is such a...
Lakers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT
LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.https://lakersnation.com
Comments / 0