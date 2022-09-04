Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
wabi.tv
Exeter brothers are world champions
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Two Maine brothers continue to sharpen their skills every day even after adding the prestigious title of world champion to their resume. Payson and Willis Reinhardt are back in Maine after winning their divisions in the International Bowhunting Organization World Championship. This achievement has been...
lcnme.com
Driver Hospitalized Following Crash at Wiscasset Speedway
A Pro Stock driver was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland following a crash at the Wiscasset Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to a post on the Wiscasset Speedway LLC Facebook page. Pro Stock driver Ryan Deane, of Bangor, was transported to the hospital after suffering burns and...
Brewer Baker Helps Aerosmith Kick Off Tour With Epic Rock ‘N Roll Cake
After Covid, rehab, and plenty of other obstacles in between, it was obvious to all who could hear or see Sunday night's Aerosmith performance at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, that the Bad Boys from Boston were ready to be Back In The Saddle and thrilled to be playing for a live audience once again.
WPFO
Belfast lobster predicts an early winter for Maine
(BDN) -- Winter is coming to Maine early this year. If you’re unhappy with the forecast, take it up with the prognosticating crustacean from the Passagassawakeag River, who foretold an early winter Monday, according to the Pen Bay Pilot. The Belfast Barons presented two scrolls — one for an...
townline.org
Webber Pond one of six Maine lakes at high risk for toxic algae bloom
No lakes or ponds have been put on advisory just yet. Following the news that a couple of dogs in southern Maine had to be euthanized following their exposure to a blue-green toxic algae bloom, this news was released by Lakes in Maine. According to them, six lakes in Maine...
Aerosmith Thanks Bangor After A Rocking Sunday Show
What a weekend it was in Bangor. The video of the line to get into the show will blow your mind!. As you recover from an epic Labor Day Weekend and get back to the grind, we thought it would only be right to look back at a special couple of days here in town.
At Under $170,000 Bucks, This 3 Bedroom Home in Winslow, Maine Could Be Perfect For Your Family!
As the housing market in Maine, and around the country, continues to fluctuate on the daily, it can be hard to find exactly what you're looking for. Trying to pair wants and needs with the right price is becoming increasingly difficult- especially for people with growing families. Listed at only...
Last Country Concert on The Bangor Waterfront for The Season
It’s this Saturday at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Jason Aldean. We’re still giving away tickets and you can still buy tickets. Let’s take a strut back over the summer and reminisce before we start looking forward to next summer. Luke Combs of course last weekend for two Shows.....
A Quarter Million Dollars Worth of Fentanyl Was Just Seized in Central Maine
According to Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, after a multi-month investigation, Maine drug agents were able to successfully take possession of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of the deadly drug, fentanyl on Thursday, September 1st. Moss stated that that Maine Drug Enforcement Agents, along with assistance from the...
Something New Is Coming To Main Road (1A) Holden
Maybe you've seen the clearing of land in the past couple of weeks, very efficiently by the way. In the photo the Nutrition Shack is at the very bottom on the right. The first of a few private homes is on the left closer to Bagaduce Road. In between is the land we're talking about that is almost being cleared.
This Sidney, Maine Home For Sale is Perfect For The Growing Family #KitchenGoals
In a crazy real estate market, it is getting increasingly difficult to find that perfect home. You know, trying to balance out needs vs wants all while trying to stay at or under budget can be difficult for the average Maine family. That's why when we see places like this,...
WGME
The world's 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine
(BDN) -- The world’s first hybrid cruise ship will be making its maiden trip to Maine later this month and is scheduled to dock in three local ports. The MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-supported cruise ship from Norway, is expected to arrive in Eastport on Sept. 20, its first Maine stop on a 9-day cruise from Halifax to Boston.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
wabi.tv
2022 Rockhounders Annual Gem and Mineral Show
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec Rockhounders Club hosted its 33rd Annual Gem and Mineral Show at the Augusta Armory Sunday. Vendors across the state of Maine came to display their products. There was rocks, minerals, gems, and much more. TV-5 spoke with a local vendor to learn more about...
wabi.tv
Local dance teacher is kicking of her 50th year teaching dance
Waterville, Maine (WABI) - “These outfits are from Zayre’s department store because I couldn’t find what I was looking for,” Maureen Morison, teacher for the Young American Dancers explained. It was 1974, Maureen Morison’s first year of teaching the young American Dancers. “I can’t believe...
wabi.tv
9 rescue beagles looking for homes
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - PAWS Animal Adoption Center in Camden is caring for nine beagles after they were rescued from a breeding farm in Virginia. These nine dogs, ages ranging from puppies to five years old, were some of the 4,000 rescued that are now being sent all across the country.
wabi.tv
'Hard work pays off:' Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Isolated showers move in with the cold front tonight. A cold front will bring the potential for some light isolated showers tonight, overnight lows will drop into the mid 50's. Tomorrow will be even more rainy. Updated: 18 hours ago. Isolated showers move in late this afternoon. Beautiful night for...
Family Compound for Sale in Maine is Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Maine farmer pairs solar panels with wild blueberries. Will the effort bear fruit?
With dual-use agrivoltaics, crops are grown under or between the rows of solar panels, as shown here in Rockport, with the aim of generating renewable energy without removing farmland from production. Photo courtesy University of Maine Cooperative Extension. This article is being republished in partnership with the Energy News Network.
wabi.tv
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night. A Penobscot County dispatcher tells TV5 that Lee Road north of Frost Street is closed at this time. People are asked to avoid that area if possible. We’ll have more information as it becomes available....
