Bangor, ME

Exeter brothers are world champions

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Two Maine brothers continue to sharpen their skills every day even after adding the prestigious title of world champion to their resume. Payson and Willis Reinhardt are back in Maine after winning their divisions in the International Bowhunting Organization World Championship. This achievement has been...
EXETER, ME
Driver Hospitalized Following Crash at Wiscasset Speedway

A Pro Stock driver was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland following a crash at the Wiscasset Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to a post on the Wiscasset Speedway LLC Facebook page. Pro Stock driver Ryan Deane, of Bangor, was transported to the hospital after suffering burns and...
WISCASSET, ME
Belfast lobster predicts an early winter for Maine

(BDN) -- Winter is coming to Maine early this year. If you’re unhappy with the forecast, take it up with the prognosticating crustacean from the Passagassawakeag River, who foretold an early winter Monday, according to the Pen Bay Pilot. The Belfast Barons presented two scrolls — one for an...
BELFAST, ME
Aerosmith Thanks Bangor After A Rocking Sunday Show

What a weekend it was in Bangor. The video of the line to get into the show will blow your mind!. As you recover from an epic Labor Day Weekend and get back to the grind, we thought it would only be right to look back at a special couple of days here in town.
BANGOR, ME
Last Country Concert on The Bangor Waterfront for The Season

It’s this Saturday at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Jason Aldean. We’re still giving away tickets and you can still buy tickets. Let’s take a strut back over the summer and reminisce before we start looking forward to next summer. Luke Combs of course last weekend for two Shows.....
BANGOR, ME
Something New Is Coming To Main Road (1A) Holden

Maybe you've seen the clearing of land in the past couple of weeks, very efficiently by the way. In the photo the Nutrition Shack is at the very bottom on the right. The first of a few private homes is on the left closer to Bagaduce Road. In between is the land we're talking about that is almost being cleared.
HOLDEN, ME
The world's 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine

(BDN) -- The world’s first hybrid cruise ship will be making its maiden trip to Maine later this month and is scheduled to dock in three local ports. The MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-supported cruise ship from Norway, is expected to arrive in Eastport on Sept. 20, its first Maine stop on a 9-day cruise from Halifax to Boston.
CASTINE, ME
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
STONINGTON, ME
2022 Rockhounders Annual Gem and Mineral Show

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec Rockhounders Club hosted its 33rd Annual Gem and Mineral Show at the Augusta Armory Sunday. Vendors across the state of Maine came to display their products. There was rocks, minerals, gems, and much more. TV-5 spoke with a local vendor to learn more about...
AUGUSTA, ME
Local dance teacher is kicking of her 50th year teaching dance

Waterville, Maine (WABI) - “These outfits are from Zayre’s department store because I couldn’t find what I was looking for,” Maureen Morison, teacher for the Young American Dancers explained. It was 1974, Maureen Morison’s first year of teaching the young American Dancers. “I can’t believe...
WATERVILLE, ME
9 rescue beagles looking for homes

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - PAWS Animal Adoption Center in Camden is caring for nine beagles after they were rescued from a breeding farm in Virginia. These nine dogs, ages ranging from puppies to five years old, were some of the 4,000 rescued that are now being sent all across the country.
CAMDEN, ME
Family Compound for Sale in Maine is Worth the $11.2 Million

The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
BAR HARBOR, ME
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night. A Penobscot County dispatcher tells TV5 that Lee Road north of Frost Street is closed at this time. People are asked to avoid that area if possible. We’ll have more information as it becomes available....
LINCOLN, ME

