Toledo, OH

Food trucks, entertainment set to visit Woodsdale Park

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlEz8_0hij3QrX00

The Party in the Parks event with food trucks and live entertainment resumes from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Woodsdale Park 1226 Woodsdale Ave.

The event features Featuring DJ MPRESS, Big Mealz on Wheels, Carousels Soft Serve Icery, Duce's Dawgs, Fatboys by Al & Zoe, Loaded Gastro & Co., and The Icy Paw

The city of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services is sponsoring the events.

Other upcoming dates are Sept. 14, Sept. 21, and Sept. 28.

Each event will have live entertainment and theme nights.

For more information, visit Toledo.oh.gov/food-truck-party .

IN THIS ARTICLE
