This Morning viewers shocked at 'energy bills' being a prize on Spin to Win competition

By Sinead Butler
 3 days ago

ITV's This Morning now has paying off energy bills as a prize in their Spin to Win competition, and viewers can't believe it has come to this.

With current the cost of living crisis and rising energy prices , the daytime programme has responded by giving viewers a chance to have their energy bills covered over four months until the end of 2022.

Among the other cash prizes include £1,000 and £3,000 that callers have a chance of winning.

Presenter Phillip Schofield explained the new addition to the glitzy wheel: "This week we’ve got our usual cash prizes, but you could also win some extra cash to pay your energy bills until the end of the year. That’s four months of energy bills taken care of."

"Wow, that’s very important right now," presenter Holly Willoughby added.

One of the callers was Alex from Enfield who answered the phone just after returning home from visiting his 93-year-old great aunt and went for the wheel.

When asked if he was worried about the cost of living crisis, Alex replied: "Massively. I’ve got one of these prepayment meters and it’s absolutely murder."

"Well let’s hope it lands on one of those then,’ Schofield said as he spun the wheel which just managed to stay on the energy bill section.

Alex was delighted at his bills being taken care of as he said: "Oh my God! Thank you! Fantastic, what a relief, thank you very much!"

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to share their dismay at This Morning having to put energy bills as a prize, with people noting how it is a bleak reflection on the current state of the country.




While some have also branded the move "tone-deaf," for the programme using the energy crisis as part of the game show segment, causing comparisons to the dystopian films The Hunger Games and Don't Look Up as well as the TV series Black Mirror .






Elsewhere, Liz Truss has just won the Tory leadership contest to become the UK's next prime minister and reports suggested she is strongly considering freezing energy bills , so viewers will be hoping the new prize on Spin to Win isn't here to stay.

