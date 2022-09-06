ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Labor shortages

By Become an author
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46HE1v_0hihtF9X00

Labor shortages are especially severe today in certain industries that rely heavily on immigrants as employees.

For example, in 2020 foreign-born workers accounted for 39% of the farming, fishing and forestry workforce, 30% of all people employed in construction and extraction, 26% of everyone working in computer science and mathematics and 22% in health care support.

As a result, these industries are facing unprecedented challenges in trying to find workers to fill open jobs.

If these labor shortages continue, I’m certain that they will keep hurting job markets, supply chains and productivity as companies have to pay their employees more and then increase prices due in part to those higher labor costs.

The labor force participation rate, which measures the number of people in the job market as a percentage of the total working-age population, has been hovering around the lowest levels seen since the 1970s as more U.S. workers drop out of the job market. After plunging to 60% in 2020, it bounced back partially. The rate stood at 62.2% in July 2022.

Feasible fix

Of course, there are other factors besides a lack of foreign-born visas issued that are responsible for the shortage of workers.

But none are easy to resolve. It’s hard for the government to increase the share of adults who are working, and there’s little that can be done in the short term about the country’s aging workforce – the result of a long-term fertility decline.

Even if the political hurdles can be high, I believe boosting the number of immigrants allowed to legally work in the United States is an important way that the authorities can ease labor shortages.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 15

5.56Freedomflight
3d ago

Stop the pandemic houndouts and people will naturally go back to work. I'm seeing help wanted signs EVERWHERE! Progressive Liberals are destroying America with their throw money at everything agenda.

Reply(1)
12
Billy Bonney
3d ago

No labor shortage, but a serious shortage of companies paying decent wages with affordable benefits.

Reply(1)
5
Related
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Visas#Productivity#Labor Force#Mathematics
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means

The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
FOXBusiness

Billionaire oil refinery owner reveals 'simple' solution to lower inflation

United Refining Company and Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis revealed the "simple" solution to lowering inflation, which currently sits near 40-year highs. Speaking on "Varney & Co." on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman also revealed America’s "salvation" as it pertains to lowering energy prices, stressing that they would drop "if North America opened up its spigots."
BUSINESS
Fortune

The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs

The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Don't Call It 'Quiet Quitting.' Many Workers Are Fighting Wage Theft

Search queries for the term "Quiet Quitting" hit an all-time high in August. Quiet quitting is a term used to describe the rejection of uncompensated overwork by employees. Wage theft is a big problem, costing workers approximately $50 billion annually. With a strong labor market, more power is in the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Why thousands of UPS workers could launch one of the largest strikes in American history

The world’s largest package delivery company and the union representing tens of thousands of its employees are entering a critical countdown towards the expiration of the current union contract in 2023.Workers at UPS are demanding better wages and workplace protections, following a summer of demands for better equipment against heat-related death and illness inside the ubiquitous brown trucks. But union organisers and labour leaders are also preparing for the possibility of a strike, which could be the largest ever against a single company in the US.Roughly 350,000 members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union work as drivers and...
LABOR ISSUES
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

37K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy